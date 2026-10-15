India Improves in Henley Passport Index 2026: Check Rank and Visa-Free Countries List
The October 2026 Henley Passport Index ranks Singapore at the top. Check India's passport ranking, compare it with last year and explore the list of 55 accessible destinations.
The Henley Passport Index for October 2026 is out now. India has made a slight improvement compared with its previous ranking.
The Henley Passport Index is a global ranking of passports published by Henley & Partners. It ranks 199 passports against 227 travel destinations based on the number of destinations their holders can access without obtaining a visa in advance.
In this article, check India’s rank, compare it with last year’s ranking, and explore the list of visa-free destinations available to Indian passport holders.
Henley Passport Index 2026: Check India’s Rank
India has moved up 1 spot to 84th place compared with last year's ranking of 85th. Singapore has once again secured the top spot with 193 points, followed by Japan, South Korea and the UAE, each with 188 points.
Afghanistan remains the country with the weakest passport with 106th rank.
Henley Passport Index 2026 Rankings
|
Rank
|
Visa-Free Destinations
|
Countries
|
1st
|
193
|
Singapore
|
2nd
|
188
|
Japan, South Korea, United Arab Emirates
|
3rd
|
187
|
Sweden
|
4th
|
186
|
Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Spain
|
5th
|
185
|
Austria, Greece, Malta, Portugal, Switzerland
|
6th
|
184
|
Hungary, Malaysia, Poland, United Kingdom
|
7th
|
183
|
Australia, Canada, Czechia, Latvia, New Zealand, Slovakia, Slovenia
|
8th
|
182
|
Croatia, Estonia
|
9th
|
181
|
Liechtenstein, Lithuania
|
10th
|
180
|
Iceland, United States
|
11th
|
178
|
Bulgaria, Romania
|
12th
|
176
|
Monaco
|
13th
|
175
|
Cyprus, Hong Kong (SAR China)
|
14th
|
174
|
Chile
|
15th
|
170
|
Brazil
|
16th
|
169
|
Andorra, Argentina
|
17th
|
167
|
Israel
|
18th
|
166
|
San Marino
|
19th
|
164
|
Barbados
|
20th
|
163
|
Brunei
|
21st
|
158
|
St. Vincent and the Grenadines, The Bahamas
|
22nd
|
157
|
St. Kitts and Nevis
|
23rd
|
155
|
Mexico, Seychelles, Uruguay
|
24th
|
154
|
Antigua and Barbuda
|
25th
|
152
|
Vatican City
|
26th
|
149
|
Mauritius
|
27th
|
148
|
Grenada
|
28th
|
147
|
Costa Rica
|
29th
|
146
|
Panama
|
30th
|
144
|
Dominica, Paraguay
|
31st
|
143
|
Macao (SAR China), St. Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago
|
32nd
|
142
|
Ukraine
|
33rd
|
141
|
Peru
|
34th
|
136
|
Taiwan (Chinese Taipei)
|
35th
|
135
|
Serbia
|
36th
|
134
|
Solomon Islands
|
37th
|
131
|
Guatemala
|
38th
|
130
|
Colombia, El Salvador
|
39th
|
129
|
Honduras
|
40th
|
128
|
Marshall Islands, Samoa
|
41st
|
127
|
Montenegro, North Macedonia
|
42nd
|
126
|
Tonga
|
43rd
|
125
|
Nicaragua
|
44th
|
124
|
Tuvalu
|
45th
|
123
|
Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina
|
46th
|
122
|
Micronesia
|
47th
|
121
|
Georgia, Kiribati
|
48th
|
120
|
Moldova, Palau Islands
|
49th
|
115
|
Venezuela
|
50th
|
114
|
Russian Federation
|
51st
|
112
|
Qatar, Türkiye
|
52nd
|
101
|
South Africa
|
53rd
|
100
|
Belize
|
54th
|
97
|
Kuwait
|
55th
|
93
|
Maldives, Timor-Leste
|
56th
|
91
|
Ecuador
|
57th
|
90
|
Saudi Arabia
|
58th
|
88
|
Guyana
|
59th
|
87
|
Bahrain, Fiji
|
60th
|
85
|
Vanuatu
|
61st
|
84
|
Oman
|
62nd
|
83
|
China, Jamaica, Naoero, Papua New Guinea
|
63rd
|
82
|
Kosovo
|
64th
|
81
|
Botswana
|
65th
|
78
|
Belarus
|
66th
|
77
|
Kazakhstan, Thailand
|
67th
|
76
|
Bolivia, Suriname
|
68th
|
73
|
Lesotho, Namibia
|
69th
|
72
|
Dominican Republic
|
70th
|
71
|
eSwatini
|
71st
|
70
|
Indonesia, Kenya, Malawi, Morocco
|
72nd
|
69
|
The Gambia
|
73rd
|
68
|
Azerbaijan, Rwanda, Tanzania
|
74th
|
67
|
Ghana
|
75th
|
66
|
Philippines
|
76th
|
65
|
Benin, Tunisia, Uganda
|
77th
|
64
|
Cape Verde Islands, Mongolia, Zambia
|
78th
|
63
|
Armenia, Sierra Leone
|
79th
|
61
|
Zimbabwe
|
80th
|
60
|
Mozambique
|
81st
|
59
|
Kyrgyzstan, São Tomé and Príncipe
|
82nd
|
57
|
Burkina Faso, Togo, Uzbekistan
|
83rd
|
56
|
Côte d'Ivoire, Cuba, Gabon, Madagascar, Senegal
|
84th
|
55
|
Algeria, India, Mauritania
|
85th
|
54
|
Equatorial Guinea, Niger
|
86th
|
53
|
Guinea, Mali
|
87th
|
52
|
Tajikistan
|
88th
|
51
|
Chad, Comoro Islands, Guinea-Bissau
|
89th
|
49
|
Angola, Egypt, Haiti, Jordan, Liberia, Vietnam
|
90th
|
48
|
Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic
|
91st
|
47
|
Bhutan, Cambodia, Congo (Rep.)
|
92nd
|
45
|
Congo (Dem. Rep.), Djibouti, Laos, Nigeria
|
93rd
|
44
|
Turkmenistan
|
94th
|
43
|
Myanmar
|
95th
|
41
|
Ethiopia, Lebanon, South Sudan, Sudan
|
96th
|
39
|
Libya
|
97th
|
38
|
Eritrea, Sri Lanka
|
98th
|
37
|
Iran, Palestinian Territory
|
99th
|
35
|
Bangladesh, North Korea
|
100th
|
34
|
Nepal
|
101st
|
32
|
Somalia
|
102nd
|
30
|
Yemen
|
103rd
|
29
|
Pakistan
|
104th
|
28
|
Iraq
|
105th
|
25
|
Syria
|
106th
|
22
|
Afghanistan
Do You Know? The Henley Passport Index ranks passports based on the number of destinations their holders can access without obtaining a visa in advance.
List of 55 Visa-Free Destinations for Indian Passport Holders in 2026
There are 55 countries or travel destinations that Indian passport holders can visit without obtaining a visa in advance. Below is the complete list.
-
Angola
-
Barbados
-
Bhutan
-
British Virgin Islands
-
Burundi
-
Cambodia
-
Comoro Islands
-
Costa Rica
-
Djibouti
-
Dominica
-
Ethiopia
-
Fiji
-
Grenada
-
Guinea-Bissau
-
Haiti
-
Indonesia
-
Jamaica
-
Jordan
-
Kazakhstan
-
Kenya
-
Kiribati
-
Laos
-
Macao (SAR China)
-
Madagascar
-
Malaysia
-
Maldives
-
Marshall Islands
-
Mauritius
-
Micronesia
-
Mongolia
-
Montserrat
-
Mozambique
-
Myanmar
-
Nepal
-
Niue
-
Palau Islands
-
Philippines
-
Qatar
-
Rwanda
-
Samoa
-
Senegal
-
Seychelles
-
Sierra Leone
-
Sri Lanka
-
St. Kitts and Nevis
-
St. Lucia
-
St. Vincent and the Grenadines
-
Tanzania
-
Thailand
-
The Gambia
-
Timor-Leste
-
Trinidad and Tobago
-
Tuvalu
-
Vanuatu
-
Zimbabwe
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com