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India Improves in Henley Passport Index 2026: Check Rank and Visa-Free Countries List

By Varun Verma
Last Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 19:35 IST

The October 2026 Henley Passport Index ranks Singapore at the top. Check India's passport ranking, compare it with last year and explore the list of 55 accessible destinations.

Indian Passport (Image Source: X.com)
Indian Passport (Image Source: X.com)

The Henley Passport Index for October 2026 is out now. India has made a slight improvement compared with its previous ranking.

The Henley Passport Index is a global ranking of passports published by Henley & Partners. It ranks 199 passports against 227 travel destinations based on the number of destinations their holders can access without obtaining a visa in advance.

In this article, check India’s rank, compare it with last year’s ranking, and explore the list of visa-free destinations available to Indian passport holders.

Henley Passport Index 2026: Check India’s Rank 

India has moved up 1 spot to 84th place compared with last year's ranking of 85th. Singapore has once again secured the top spot with 193 points, followed by Japan, South Korea and the UAE, each with 188 points.

Afghanistan remains the country with the weakest passport with 106th rank.

Henley Passport Index 2026 Rankings

Rank

Visa-Free Destinations

Countries

1st

193

Singapore

2nd

188

Japan, South Korea, United Arab Emirates

3rd

187

Sweden

4th

186

Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Spain

5th

185

Austria, Greece, Malta, Portugal, Switzerland

6th

184

Hungary, Malaysia, Poland, United Kingdom

7th

183

Australia, Canada, Czechia, Latvia, New Zealand, Slovakia, Slovenia

8th

182

Croatia, Estonia

9th

181

Liechtenstein, Lithuania

10th

180

Iceland, United States

11th

178

Bulgaria, Romania

12th

176

Monaco

13th

175

Cyprus, Hong Kong (SAR China)

14th

174

Chile

15th

170

Brazil

16th

169

Andorra, Argentina

17th

167

Israel

18th

166

San Marino

19th

164

Barbados

20th

163

Brunei

21st

158

St. Vincent and the Grenadines, The Bahamas

22nd

157

St. Kitts and Nevis

23rd

155

Mexico, Seychelles, Uruguay

24th

154

Antigua and Barbuda

25th

152

Vatican City

26th

149

Mauritius

27th

148

Grenada

28th

147

Costa Rica

29th

146

Panama

30th

144

Dominica, Paraguay

31st

143

Macao (SAR China), St. Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago

32nd

142

Ukraine

33rd

141

Peru

34th

136

Taiwan (Chinese Taipei)

35th

135

Serbia

36th

134

Solomon Islands

37th

131

Guatemala

38th

130

Colombia, El Salvador

39th

129

Honduras

40th

128

Marshall Islands, Samoa

41st

127

Montenegro, North Macedonia

42nd

126

Tonga

43rd

125

Nicaragua

44th

124

Tuvalu

45th

123

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina

46th

122

Micronesia

47th

121

Georgia, Kiribati

48th

120

Moldova, Palau Islands

49th

115

Venezuela

50th

114

Russian Federation

51st

112

Qatar, Türkiye

52nd

101

South Africa

53rd

100

Belize

54th

97

Kuwait

55th

93

Maldives, Timor-Leste

56th

91

Ecuador

57th

90

Saudi Arabia

58th

88

Guyana

59th

87

Bahrain, Fiji

60th

85

Vanuatu

61st

84

Oman

62nd

83

China, Jamaica, Naoero, Papua New Guinea

63rd

82

Kosovo

64th

81

Botswana

65th

78

Belarus

66th

77

Kazakhstan, Thailand

67th

76

Bolivia, Suriname

68th

73

Lesotho, Namibia

69th

72

Dominican Republic

70th

71

eSwatini

71st

70

Indonesia, Kenya, Malawi, Morocco

72nd

69

The Gambia

73rd

68

Azerbaijan, Rwanda, Tanzania

74th

67

Ghana

75th

66

Philippines

76th

65

Benin, Tunisia, Uganda

77th

64

Cape Verde Islands, Mongolia, Zambia

78th

63

Armenia, Sierra Leone

79th

61

Zimbabwe

80th

60

Mozambique

81st

59

Kyrgyzstan, São Tomé and Príncipe

82nd

57

Burkina Faso, Togo, Uzbekistan

83rd

56

Côte d'Ivoire, Cuba, Gabon, Madagascar, Senegal

84th

55

Algeria, India, Mauritania

85th

54

Equatorial Guinea, Niger

86th

53

Guinea, Mali

87th

52

Tajikistan

88th

51

Chad, Comoro Islands, Guinea-Bissau

89th

49

Angola, Egypt, Haiti, Jordan, Liberia, Vietnam

90th

48

Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic

91st

47

Bhutan, Cambodia, Congo (Rep.)

92nd

45

Congo (Dem. Rep.), Djibouti, Laos, Nigeria

93rd

44

Turkmenistan

94th

43

Myanmar

95th

41

Ethiopia, Lebanon, South Sudan, Sudan

96th

39

Libya

97th

38

Eritrea, Sri Lanka

98th

37

Iran, Palestinian Territory

99th

35

Bangladesh, North Korea

100th

34

Nepal

101st

32

Somalia

102nd

30

Yemen

103rd

29

Pakistan

104th

28

Iraq

105th

25

Syria

106th

22

Afghanistan

Do You Know? The Henley Passport Index ranks passports based on the number of destinations their holders can access without obtaining a visa in advance.

List of 55 Visa-Free Destinations for Indian Passport Holders in 2026 

There are 55 countries or travel destinations that Indian passport holders can visit without obtaining a visa in advance. Below is the complete list.

  • Angola

  • Barbados

  • Bhutan

  • British Virgin Islands

  • Burundi

  • Cambodia

  • Comoro Islands

  • Costa Rica

  • Djibouti

  • Dominica

  • Ethiopia

  • Fiji

  • Grenada

  • Guinea-Bissau

  • Haiti

  • Indonesia

  • Jamaica

  • Jordan

  • Kazakhstan

  • Kenya

  • Kiribati

  • Laos

  • Macao (SAR China)

  • Madagascar

  • Malaysia

  • Maldives

  • Marshall Islands

  • Mauritius

  • Micronesia

  • Mongolia

  • Montserrat

  • Mozambique

  • Myanmar

  • Nepal

  • Niue

  • Palau Islands

  • Philippines

  • Qatar

  • Rwanda

  • Samoa

  • Senegal

  • Seychelles

  • Sierra Leone

  • Sri Lanka

  • St. Kitts and Nevis

  • St. Lucia

  • St. Vincent and the Grenadines

  • Tanzania

  • Thailand

  • The Gambia

  • Timor-Leste

  • Trinidad and Tobago

  • Tuvalu

  • Vanuatu

  • Zimbabwe

Varun Verma
Varun Verma

Senior Executive - Editorial

Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.

He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.

For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com

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First Published: Oct 15, 2026, 19:35 IST
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