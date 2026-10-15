The Henley Passport Index for October 2026 is out now. India has made a slight improvement compared with its previous ranking.

The Henley Passport Index is a global ranking of passports published by Henley & Partners. It ranks 199 passports against 227 travel destinations based on the number of destinations their holders can access without obtaining a visa in advance.

In this article, check India’s rank, compare it with last year’s ranking, and explore the list of visa-free destinations available to Indian passport holders.

Henley Passport Index 2026: Check India’s Rank

India has moved up 1 spot to 84th place compared with last year's ranking of 85th. Singapore has once again secured the top spot with 193 points, followed by Japan, South Korea and the UAE, each with 188 points.

Afghanistan remains the country with the weakest passport with 106th rank.