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IIT Hyderabad CSE Cutoff 2026: Check Round-Wise Rank Analysis

By Vikrant Kumar
Last Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 18:25 IST

This article presents the cutoffs for admission in IIT Hyderabad for CSE which is declared by JoSSA for all 5 rounds on All India Quota. Candidates can find the rank movement and analysis with trends, all 5 rounds opening and closing ranks for various categories. 

IIT Hyderabad CSE Cutoff 2026: Check Round-Wise Rank Analysis
IIT Hyderabad CSE Cutoff 2026: Check Round-Wise Rank Analysis

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad takes admission through the JEE Advance Exam which is given by students who clear JEE Main Exam. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) across all 5 rounds manage the admission process in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad by releasing the opening and closing ranks for every round. The admission for CSE branch in IIT Hyderabad in round 5 opened at 339 and closed at 680 for general category and opened at 69 and closed at 86 for EWS category.

Indian Institute of Hyderabad with NIRF Ranking 7th in Engineering is one of the best second generation IITs. Candidates can find rank movement analysis with opening and closing rank for every round which will help students understand the competition for the admission in Computer Science branch at IIT Hyderabad.

Check | JEE ADVANCED 2027 (Expected) IIT Cutoff Prediction: Opening and Closing Ranks

IIT Hyderabad CSE Cutoff 2026: Rank Movement

IIT Hyderabad being the premier institute has high competition which resulted in negligible rank movement across all rounds. The highest rank movement was in the general category of 33 ranks which shows a bit of relaxation. Candidates can check the detailed list below.

Seat Type

R1 Closing Rank

R5 Closing Rank

Total Movement

Trend

OPEN

647

680

33

Relaxation

EWS

86

86

0

No change

OBC-NCL

282

299

17

Relaxation

SC

166

168

2

Slight relaxation

ST

70

70

0

No change

IIT Hyderabad CSE Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Opening & Closing Round

Admission in IIT Hyderabad for CSE in round 1 opened at 339 and closed at 647 for general category. Candidates can check the detailed list below.

Seat Type

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

OPEN

339

647

EWS

69

86

OBC-NCL

183

282

SC

90

166

ST

39

70

IIT Hyderabad CSE Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Opening & Closing Round

Round 2 admissions opened at 339 and closed at 647 for general category. Candidates can find the Round 2 details for IIT Hyderabad CSE below.

Seat Type

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

OPEN

339

647

EWS

69

86

OBC-NCL

183

299

SC

90

166

ST

39

70

IIT Hyderabad CSE Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening & Closing Round

Candidates can find the Round 2 details for IIT Hyderabad CSE below.

Seat Type

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

OPEN

339

647

EWS

69

86

OBC-NCL

183

299

SC

90

166

ST

39

70

IIT Hyderabad CSE Cutoff 2026: Round 4 Opening & Closing Round

Candidates can find the Round 2 details for IIT Hyderabad CSE below.

Seat Type

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

OPEN

339

647

EWS

69

86

OBC-NCL

183

299

SC

90

166

ST

39

70


IIT Hyderabad CSE Cutoff 2026: Round 5 Opening & Closing Round

Candidates can find the Round 2 details for IIT Hyderabad CSE below.

Seat Type

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

OPEN

339

680

EWS

69

86

OBC-NCL

183

299

SC

90

168

ST

39

70

Check | 

Vikrant Kumar
Vikrant Kumar

Senior Executive - Editorial

Vikrant Kumar is a Senior Executive – Data & Research, specialising in data-driven content analysis and editorial research. He works with large datasets to identify trends, patterns, insights, and emerging developments across key subjects and converts these findings into clear, engaging, and informative content. His role combines data analysis with editorial storytelling, using tools and research methodologies to support fact-based articles, reports, rankings, and analytical content. He focuses on turning complex data into meaningful insights that can strengthen content quality and help readers understand important trends and developments.

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First Published: Oct 15, 2026, 18:25 IST
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