IIT Hyderabad CSE Cutoff 2026: Check Round-Wise Rank Analysis
This article presents the cutoffs for admission in IIT Hyderabad for CSE which is declared by JoSSA for all 5 rounds on All India Quota. Candidates can find the rank movement and analysis with trends, all 5 rounds opening and closing ranks for various categories.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad takes admission through the JEE Advance Exam which is given by students who clear JEE Main Exam. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) across all 5 rounds manage the admission process in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad by releasing the opening and closing ranks for every round. The admission for CSE branch in IIT Hyderabad in round 5 opened at 339 and closed at 680 for general category and opened at 69 and closed at 86 for EWS category.
Indian Institute of Hyderabad with NIRF Ranking 7th in Engineering is one of the best second generation IITs. Candidates can find rank movement analysis with opening and closing rank for every round which will help students understand the competition for the admission in Computer Science branch at IIT Hyderabad.
Check | JEE ADVANCED 2027 (Expected) IIT Cutoff Prediction: Opening and Closing Ranks
IIT Hyderabad CSE Cutoff 2026: Rank Movement
IIT Hyderabad being the premier institute has high competition which resulted in negligible rank movement across all rounds. The highest rank movement was in the general category of 33 ranks which shows a bit of relaxation. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
Seat Type
|
R1 Closing Rank
|
R5 Closing Rank
|
Total Movement
|
Trend
|
OPEN
|
647
|
680
|
33
|
Relaxation
|
EWS
|
86
|
86
|
0
|
No change
|
OBC-NCL
|
282
|
299
|
17
|
Relaxation
|
SC
|
166
|
168
|
2
|
Slight relaxation
|
ST
|
70
|
70
|
0
|
No change
IIT Hyderabad CSE Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Opening & Closing Round
Admission in IIT Hyderabad for CSE in round 1 opened at 339 and closed at 647 for general category. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
Seat Type
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
OPEN
|
339
|
647
|
EWS
|
69
|
86
|
OBC-NCL
|
183
|
282
|
SC
|
90
|
166
|
ST
|
39
|
70
IIT Hyderabad CSE Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Opening & Closing Round
Round 2 admissions opened at 339 and closed at 647 for general category. Candidates can find the Round 2 details for IIT Hyderabad CSE below.
|
Seat Type
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
OPEN
|
339
|
647
|
EWS
|
69
|
86
|
OBC-NCL
|
183
|
299
|
SC
|
90
|
166
|
ST
|
39
|
70
IIT Hyderabad CSE Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening & Closing Round
Candidates can find the Round 2 details for IIT Hyderabad CSE below.
|
Seat Type
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
OPEN
|
339
|
647
|
EWS
|
69
|
86
|
OBC-NCL
|
183
|
299
|
SC
|
90
|
166
|
ST
|
39
|
70
IIT Hyderabad CSE Cutoff 2026: Round 4 Opening & Closing Round
Candidates can find the Round 2 details for IIT Hyderabad CSE below.
|
Seat Type
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
OPEN
|
339
|
647
|
EWS
|
69
|
86
|
OBC-NCL
|
183
|
299
|
SC
|
90
|
166
|
ST
|
39
|
70
IIT Hyderabad CSE Cutoff 2026: Round 5 Opening & Closing Round
Candidates can find the Round 2 details for IIT Hyderabad CSE below.
|
Seat Type
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
OPEN
|
339
|
680
|
EWS
|
69
|
86
|
OBC-NCL
|
183
|
299
|
SC
|
90
|
168
|
ST
|
39
|
70
Check |
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