IIT Hyderabad CSE Cutoff 2026: Check Round-Wise Rank Analysis

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad takes admission through the JEE Advance Exam which is given by students who clear JEE Main Exam. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) across all 5 rounds manage the admission process in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad by releasing the opening and closing ranks for every round. The admission for CSE branch in IIT Hyderabad in round 5 opened at 339 and closed at 680 for general category and opened at 69 and closed at 86 for EWS category.

Indian Institute of Hyderabad with NIRF Ranking 7th in Engineering is one of the best second generation IITs. Candidates can find rank movement analysis with opening and closing rank for every round which will help students understand the competition for the admission in Computer Science branch at IIT Hyderabad.