AP ECET 2025 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result Release Today at ecet-sche.aptonline.in; Direct Link here

AP ECET 2025 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to release Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2025 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result today, July 22, 2025.
Candidates who appeared and registered for the counselling will be able to check their status on the official website at ecet-sche.aptonline.in. the details required to check the result online are AP ECET Hall ticket number and date of birth.
How to check AP ECET 2025 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result?
Candidates will be able to check their AP ECET 2025 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result status on the official website when the board officially announces it by following the given step-by-step instructions:
- Visit the official website at ecet-sche.aptonline.in
- On the homepage, click on the ‘AP ECET Seat Allotment Result 2025’ link
- In the log in window, enter your AP ECET Hall Ticket number and Date of birth
- Press on ‘Submit’
- The AP ECET 2025 Seat Allotment Result will appear
- Check your status and save for future use
Also Check: KEAM 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Out at cee.kerala.gov.in; Acceptance fee by July 25
AP ECET Phase 2 Counselling Detailed Schedule 2025
Students can check the following schedule for the AP ECET Phase 2 Counselling 2025:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Phase 2 Counselling Registration dates
|
July 18 - 19, 2025
|
Document verification dates
|
July 18 - 19, 2025
|
Web Entry Option dates
|
July 18 - 20, 2025
|
Web Entry Option Edit dates
|
July 21, 2025
|
Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025
|
July 22, 2025
|
College Reporting date
|
July 23 - 25, 2025
|
Classes start
|
July 23, 25
What After AP ECET 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Release?
Related Stories
Applicants who are allotted colleges and courses in this round will need to follow the admission protocols. It involves reporting to the institution with the documents required for verification from July 23 to 25, 2025. Candidates must follow the schedule as given above to follow the entire admission procedures.
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation