Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

AP ECET 2025 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result Release Today at ecet-sche.aptonline.in; Direct Link here

AP ECET 2025 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to release the AP ECET 2025 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result today, July 22, 2025. Candidates can check their status on the official website at ecet-sche.aptonline.in by entering their AP ECET Hall ticket number and date of birth.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 22, 2025, 14:00 IST
AP ECET 2025 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result to release today.
AP ECET 2025 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result to release today.
Register for Result Updates

AP ECET 2025 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to release Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2025 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result today, July 22, 2025

Candidates who appeared and registered for the counselling will be able to check their status on the official website at ecet-sche.aptonline.in. the details required to check the result online are AP ECET Hall ticket number and date of birth. 

How to check AP ECET 2025 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result?

Candidates will be able to check their AP ECET 2025 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result status on the official website when the board officially announces it by following the given step-by-step instructions:

  1. Visit the official website at ecet-sche.aptonline.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘AP ECET Seat Allotment Result 2025’ link 
  3. In the log in window, enter your AP ECET Hall Ticket number and Date of birth
  4. Press on ‘Submit’
  5. The AP ECET 2025 Seat Allotment Result will appear 
  6. Check your status and save for future use

Also Check: KEAM 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Out at cee.kerala.gov.in; Acceptance fee by July 25

AP ECET Phase 2 Counselling Detailed Schedule 2025

Students can check the following schedule for the AP ECET Phase 2 Counselling 2025:

Event 

Date(s) 

Phase 2 Counselling Registration dates 

July 18 - 19, 2025

Document verification dates 

July 18 - 19, 2025

Web Entry Option dates

July 18 - 20, 2025

Web Entry Option Edit dates

July 21, 2025

Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 

July 22, 2025

College Reporting date

July 23 - 25, 2025

Classes start 

July 23, 25
Also Check: NEET SS Counselling 2024: MCC Releases NEET SS 2024 Stray Round Counselling Schedule, Apply from July 24 at mcc.nic.in - More Details Here

What After AP ECET 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Release?

Related Stories

Applicants who are allotted colleges and courses in this round will need to follow the admission protocols. It involves reporting to the institution with the documents required for verification from July 23 to 25, 2025. Candidates must follow the schedule as given above to follow the entire admission procedures.

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News