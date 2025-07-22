AP ECET 2025 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result Release Today at ecet-sche.aptonline.in; Direct Link here

AP ECET 2025 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to release Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2025 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result today, July 22, 2025.

Candidates who appeared and registered for the counselling will be able to check their status on the official website at ecet-sche.aptonline.in. the details required to check the result online are AP ECET Hall ticket number and date of birth.

How to check AP ECET 2025 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result?

Candidates will be able to check their AP ECET 2025 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result status on the official website when the board officially announces it by following the given step-by-step instructions: