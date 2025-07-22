Rajasthan SI Vacancy 2025: Post-wise Vacancy Details with Age Limit and Physical Standards

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Rajasthan SI Vacancy 2025: RPSC has announced 1,015 vacancies for Sub‑Inspector and Platoon Commander posts. A total of 951 posts are reserved for the SI and remaining 64 posts for the Platoon Coimmander. The online applications start on August 10, 2025, and closes on September 8, 2025. Graduates aged 20-25 years are eligible. Check the full details below.

Jul 23, 2025, 13:23 IST
Rajasthan SI Vacancy 2025
Rajasthan SI Vacancy 2025

Rajasthan Police SI Vacancy 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced 1,015 vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector (SI) and Platoon Commander (RAC). The official notification was released on 17 July 2025. The online application will start from 10 August 2025. Candidates who are interested in applying for the posts of SI/RAC can check the detailed vacancy distribution in this article.

Rajasthan Police SI Vacancy 2025: Overview

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has initiated recruitment for 1,015 vacancies of Sub‑Inspector (SI) and Platoon Commander in the Rajasthan Police Department. Eligible candidates- graduates between 20 and 25 years of age- must apply online between 10 August and 8 September 2025. Selection will proceed through a written test, physical measurement and efficiency assessments, followed by an interview.

Particulars

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

Post Name

Sub‑Inspector (SI) & Platoon Commander (RAC)

Vacancies

1,015

Application Mode

Online

Application Dates

10 August to 8 September 2025

Age Limit

20-25 years (as on 01 Jan 2025)

Educational Qualification

Graduation from a recognized university

Selection Process

Written Exam→ PMT/PET → Aptitude & Interview

Salary

Pay Level 11, Grade Pay ₹4,200

Job Location

Rajasthan

Vacancy Distribution of RPSC SI Recruitment 2025

The candidates can check the post-wise vacancy distribution in the table below.

Post

Vacancies

Sub‑Inspector (AP - General)

896

SI (AP - Sahariya)

04

SI (AP - Scheduled Area)

25

SI (IB)

26

Platoon Commander (RAC)

64

Total

1,015

Who Can Apply for Rajasthan SI 2025?

In order to apply for the RPSC SI/RAC posts, candidates need to meet certain eligibility criteria. These criteria include educational qualifications, age limit,etc. Check the table below for detailed eligibility criteria.

Criteria

Details

Minimum Age

20 years (as of 1 Jan 2025)

Maximum Age

25 years (as of 1 Jan 2025)

Age Relaxation

- 5 years: SC/ST/OBC & General Women

- 10 years: SC/ST/OBC Women

- 3 years: State Govt Employees

Educational Qualification

Bachelor's degree from a recognized university

Other Requirements

  • Knowledge of Hindi written in Devanagari script

  • Awareness of Rajasthani culture

Also Check:

Rajasthan SI Recruitment 2025

Rajasthan SI Syllabus

Rajasthan SI Salary

Physical Standards Required for Applying for RPSC SI Post

Category

Height (Male)

Chest (Male)

Height (Female)

Weight (Female)

General/UR

168 cm

81 cm (unexpanded), 86 cm (expanded)

152 cm

Minimum 47.5 kg

Reserved (SC/ST/Hill Area/Other Relaxed)

As per govt. norms (usually 5 cm relaxation for height)

Chest: Relaxation as per rules

Relaxed as per category

Relaxed as per rules

Selection Procedure for RPSC SI Exam

The selection procedure for the RPSC SI/RAC exam includes a written test followed by a Physical Test and an Interview.

  • Written Exam (Objective type; subjects include General Hindi, General Knowledge, Science; 200 marks)

  • Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & **Physical Efficiency Test (PET)**

  • Aptitude Test and Interview

FAQs

  • What is the age requirement?
    +
    Applicants should be 20-25 years old as of 1 Jan 2025, with relaxations for specific categories up to 10 years.
  • How many vacancies have been announced?
    +
    A total of 1,015 posts (SI + Platoon Commander) have been released in this recruitment.

