Rajasthan SI Vacancy 2025: Post-wise Vacancy Details with Age Limit and Physical Standards

Rajasthan Police SI Vacancy 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced 1,015 vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector (SI) and Platoon Commander (RAC). The official notification was released on 17 July 2025. The online application will start from 10 August 2025. Candidates who are interested in applying for the posts of SI/RAC can check the detailed vacancy distribution in this article.
Rajasthan Police SI Vacancy 2025: Overview
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has initiated recruitment for 1,015 vacancies of Sub‑Inspector (SI) and Platoon Commander in the Rajasthan Police Department. Eligible candidates- graduates between 20 and 25 years of age- must apply online between 10 August and 8 September 2025. Selection will proceed through a written test, physical measurement and efficiency assessments, followed by an interview.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)
|
Post Name
|
Sub‑Inspector (SI) & Platoon Commander (RAC)
|
Vacancies
|
1,015
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Application Dates
|
10 August to 8 September 2025
|
Age Limit
|
20-25 years (as on 01 Jan 2025)
|
Educational Qualification
|
Graduation from a recognized university
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam→ PMT/PET → Aptitude & Interview
|
Salary
|
Pay Level 11, Grade Pay ₹4,200
|
Job Location
|
Rajasthan
Vacancy Distribution of RPSC SI Recruitment 2025
The candidates can check the post-wise vacancy distribution in the table below.
|
Post
|
Vacancies
|
Sub‑Inspector (AP - General)
|
896
|
SI (AP - Sahariya)
|
04
|
SI (AP - Scheduled Area)
|
25
|
SI (IB)
|
26
|
Platoon Commander (RAC)
|
64
|
Total
|
1,015
Who Can Apply for Rajasthan SI 2025?
In order to apply for the RPSC SI/RAC posts, candidates need to meet certain eligibility criteria. These criteria include educational qualifications, age limit,etc. Check the table below for detailed eligibility criteria.
|
Criteria
|
Details
|
Minimum Age
|
20 years (as of 1 Jan 2025)
|
Maximum Age
|
25 years (as of 1 Jan 2025)
|
Age Relaxation
|
- 5 years: SC/ST/OBC & General Women
- 10 years: SC/ST/OBC Women
- 3 years: State Govt Employees
|
Educational Qualification
|
Bachelor's degree from a recognized university
|
Other Requirements
|
Physical Standards Required for Applying for RPSC SI Post
|
Category
|
Height (Male)
|
Chest (Male)
|
Height (Female)
|
Weight (Female)
|
General/UR
|
168 cm
|
81 cm (unexpanded), 86 cm (expanded)
|
152 cm
|
Minimum 47.5 kg
|
Reserved (SC/ST/Hill Area/Other Relaxed)
|
As per govt. norms (usually 5 cm relaxation for height)
|
Chest: Relaxation as per rules
|
Relaxed as per category
|
Relaxed as per rules
Selection Procedure for RPSC SI Exam
The selection procedure for the RPSC SI/RAC exam includes a written test followed by a Physical Test and an Interview.
-
Written Exam (Objective type; subjects include General Hindi, General Knowledge, Science; 200 marks)
-
Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & **Physical Efficiency Test (PET)**
-
Aptitude Test and Interview
