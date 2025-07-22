Rajasthan SI Vacancy 2025: Post-wise Vacancy Details with Age Limit and Physical Standards

Rajasthan Police SI Vacancy 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced 1,015 vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector (SI) and Platoon Commander (RAC). The official notification was released on 17 July 2025. The online application will start from 10 August 2025. Candidates who are interested in applying for the posts of SI/RAC can check the detailed vacancy distribution in this article.

Rajasthan Police SI Vacancy 2025: Overview

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has initiated recruitment for 1,015 vacancies of Sub‑Inspector (SI) and Platoon Commander in the Rajasthan Police Department. Eligible candidates- graduates between 20 and 25 years of age- must apply online between 10 August and 8 September 2025. Selection will proceed through a written test, physical measurement and efficiency assessments, followed by an interview.