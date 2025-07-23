Rajasthan SI Salary 2025: Job Profile, In-Hand Pay, Salary Structure and Allowances

Rajasthan SI Salary 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced 1,015 Sub-Inspector (SI) and Platoon Commander posts. The pay is set at Pay Level 11 under the 7th Pay Commission- Grade Pay ₹4,200 with a basic pay range of ₹27,900 to ₹48,200. After allowances, the in-hand salary typically falls between ₹45,000-₹52,000 monthly. This position offers attractive perks, a clearly defined job profile, and structured career progression. Full details about the salary and perks are shared in this article.

Rajasthan SI Salary Structure

The salary of SI adheres to the 7th Pay Commission guidelines. Basically, the basic pay of an SI is ₹27,900-₹48,200 and the gross monthly salary constitutes around ₹45,000-₹52,000. Here's the breakdown of the salary structure: