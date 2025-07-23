Rajasthan SI Salary 2025: Job Profile, In-Hand Pay, Salary Structure and Allowances

Rajasthan SI Salary 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced 1,015 Sub-Inspector (SI) and Platoon Commander posts. The pay is set at Pay Level 11 under the 7th Pay Commission- Grade Pay ₹4,200 with a basic pay range of ₹27,900 to ₹48,200. After allowances, the in-hand salary typically falls between ₹45,000-₹52,000 monthly. This position offers attractive perks, a clearly defined job profile, and structured career progression. Full details about the salary and perks are shared in this article.
Rajasthan SI Salary Structure
The salary of SI adheres to the 7th Pay Commission guidelines. Basically, the basic pay of an SI is ₹27,900-₹48,200 and the gross monthly salary constitutes around ₹45,000-₹52,000. Here's the breakdown of the salary structure:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Pay Level
|
Level 11
|
Grade Pay
|
₹4,200
|
Basic Pay Range
|
₹27,900-₹48,200
|
Gross Monthly Salary
|
₹45,000-₹52,000
Rajasthan SI In-Hand Salary
The in-hand salary (after deducting PF, taxes, etc.) varies based on location and allowances. On average, newly appointed SIs receive ₹45,000 to ₹50,000 per month. They will be potentially entitled for a rise to ₹52,000 after probation and experienced postings.
RPSC SI Salary: Perks & Allowances
Beyond basic pay, Rajasthan police SIs are eligible for several allowances under state and central government norms. These significantly boost the gross salary and net in-hand earnings.
-
Dearness Allowance (DA)
-
House Rent Allowance (HRA)
-
Transport Allowance (TA)
-
Medical Facility
-
Special Duty Allowance
-
City Compensatory Allowance (CCA)
Rajasthan SI Job Profile
A Rajasthan SI has varied responsibilities from conducting investigations, maintaining law & order to leading teams and preparing records. Some of the responsibilities are given below:
-
Conducting investigations and filing reports.
-
Managing law-and-order situations within jurisdiction.
-
Leading teams or platoons (for RAC SIs).
-
Conducting community outreach and engagement.
-
Preparing crime records and maintaining evidence documentation.
Career Growth & Promotion of Rajasthan SI
The career growth opportunities are numerous for the candidates who get appointed as an SI. Promotion opportunities for SIs depend on years of service, performance, and vacancies:
-
Inspector
-
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)
-
Senior DSP / City SP
-
SP and senior leadership ranks
