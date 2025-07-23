Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Rajasthan SI Salary 2025: Job Profile, In-Hand Pay, Salary Structure and Allowances

Rajasthan SI Salary 2025: The RPSC aims to fill 1,015 vacancies for the SI and Platoon Commander posts. According to the 7th Pay Commission, the salary of an SI is set at Pay Level 11. Check the full details in this article.

Upasna Choudhary
ByUpasna Choudhary
Jul 23, 2025, 12:59 IST
Rajasthan Police SI Salary
Rajasthan Police SI Salary

Rajasthan SI Salary 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced 1,015 Sub-Inspector (SI) and Platoon Commander posts. The pay is set at Pay Level 11 under the 7th Pay Commission- Grade Pay ₹4,200 with a basic pay range of ₹27,900 to ₹48,200. After allowances, the in-hand salary typically falls between ₹45,000-₹52,000 monthly. This position offers attractive perks, a clearly defined job profile, and structured career progression. Full details about the salary and perks are shared in this article.

Rajasthan SI Salary Structure

The salary of SI adheres to the 7th Pay Commission guidelines. Basically, the basic pay of an SI is ₹27,900-₹48,200 and the gross monthly salary constitutes around ₹45,000-₹52,000. Here's the breakdown of the salary structure:

Particulars

Details

Pay Level

Level 11

Grade Pay

₹4,200

Basic Pay Range

₹27,900-₹48,200

Gross Monthly Salary

₹45,000-₹52,000

Rajasthan SI In-Hand Salary

The in-hand salary (after deducting PF, taxes, etc.) varies based on location and allowances. On average, newly appointed SIs receive ₹45,000 to ₹50,000 per month. They will be potentially entitled for a rise to ₹52,000 after probation and experienced postings.

RPSC SI Salary: Perks & Allowances

Beyond basic pay, Rajasthan police SIs are eligible for several allowances under state and central government norms. These significantly boost the gross salary and net in-hand earnings.

  • Dearness Allowance (DA)

  • House Rent Allowance (HRA)

  • Transport Allowance (TA)

  • Medical Facility

  • Special Duty Allowance

  • City Compensatory Allowance (CCA)

Rajasthan SI Job Profile

A Rajasthan SI has varied responsibilities from conducting investigations, maintaining law & order to leading teams and preparing records. Some of the responsibilities are given below:

  • Conducting investigations and filing reports.

  • Managing law-and-order situations within jurisdiction.

  • Leading teams or platoons (for RAC SIs).

  • Conducting community outreach and engagement.

  • Preparing crime records and maintaining evidence documentation.

Also Check:

Rajasthan SI Recruitment Notification 2025

Rajasthan SI Syllabus & Exam Pattern

Rajasthan SI Vacancy 2025

Career Growth & Promotion of Rajasthan SI

The career growth opportunities are numerous for the candidates who get appointed as an SI. Promotion opportunities for SIs depend on years of service, performance, and vacancies:

  • Inspector

  • Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)

  • Senior DSP / City SP

  • SP and senior leadership ranks

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News