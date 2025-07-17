Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Rajasthan Police SI Recruitment 2025 Notification Out: Check Vacancies, Eligibility, Apply Online

Rajasthan Police SI Recruitment Notification Out: The RPSC has rolled out the notification for the recruitment of 1,015 SI and Platoon Commander posts. The candidates who are interested in applying for these posts must keep a tab on the official website. The registration process will begin from 10 August 2025. Candidates can check the official notification and other related details here.

Upasna Choudhary
ByUpasna Choudhary
Jul 25, 2025, 10:17 IST
Rajasthan Police SI Vacancy Out 2025
Rajasthan Police SI Vacancy Out 2025

Rajasthan Police SI Notification 2025 Out: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially released the notification for recruitment of Sub‑Inspector (SI) and Platoon Commander posts under Advertisement No. 05/Exam/SI‑PC/RPSC/EP‑1/2025‑26. The notification, published on 17 July 2025, invites applications from eligible graduates for a total of 1,015 vacancies in various cadres within the Rajasthan Police. Interested candidates should apply through the RPSC website once the application link goes live on 10 August 2025. Candidates can download the notification PDF, check the eligibility criteria, selection process, etc on this page.

Rajasthan Police SI Notification 2025: Download Notification

RPSC has released the notification for the recruitment of SI and Platoon Commander. The notification has been released on July 17, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for these posts can read the official notification. Download the official notification here.

RPSC Police SI Notification 2025

Download Notification

Overview of Rajasthan Police SI Recruitment 2025

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

Exam Name

Sub‑Inspector (SI) & Platoon Commander Recruitment 2025

Advt. No.

05/Exam/SI‑PC/RPSC/EP‑1/2025‑26

Posts Offered

SI (AP & IB – TSP/Non‑TSP areas), Platoon Commander (RAC/AB)

Salary

₹27,900–₹48,200 (Pay Matrix Level 11)

Official Website

https://police.rajasthan.gov.in/

RPSC SI Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

The official notification has been released on 17 July 2025. The online application process will begin from 10 August 2025. The last date to apply online will be 08 September 2025.

Events

Dates

Notification Release Date

17 July 2025

Application Begins

10 August 2025

Last Date to Apply Online

08 September 2025

Eligibility Criteria for RPSC SI Recruitment 2025

Those candidates who wish to apply for the RPSC SI posts must meet certain eligibility criteria. Candidates can check the detailed eligibility criteria from the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Details

Educational Qualification

Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university

Age Limit (as of 1 Jan 2025)

Minimum: 20 years

Maximum: 25 years

Age Relaxation

As per government rules for reserved categories (SC/ST: +5 years, OBC: +3 years, other relaxations applicable)

Physical Standards

Category

Height (Male)

Chest (Male)

Height (Female)

Weight (Female)

General/UR

168 cm

81 cm (unexpanded), 86 cm (expanded)

152 cm

Minimum 47.5 kg

Reserved (SC/ST/Hill Area/Other Relaxed)

As per govt. norms (usually 5 cm relaxation for height)

Chest: Relaxation as per rules

Relaxed as per category

Relaxed as per rules

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News