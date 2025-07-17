Rajasthan Police SI Notification 2025 Out: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially released the notification for recruitment of Sub‑Inspector (SI) and Platoon Commander posts under Advertisement No. 05/Exam/SI‑PC/RPSC/EP‑1/2025‑26. The notification, published on 17 July 2025, invites applications from eligible graduates for a total of 1,015 vacancies in various cadres within the Rajasthan Police. Interested candidates should apply through the RPSC website once the application link goes live on 10 August 2025. Candidates can download the notification PDF, check the eligibility criteria, selection process, etc on this page.
Rajasthan Police SI Notification 2025: Download Notification
RPSC has released the notification for the recruitment of SI and Platoon Commander. The notification has been released on July 17, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for these posts can read the official notification. Download the official notification here.
RPSC Police SI Notification 2025
Overview of Rajasthan Police SI Recruitment 2025
Particulars
Details
Conducting Body
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)
Exam Name
Sub‑Inspector (SI) & Platoon Commander Recruitment 2025
Advt. No.
05/Exam/SI‑PC/RPSC/EP‑1/2025‑26
Posts Offered
SI (AP & IB – TSP/Non‑TSP areas), Platoon Commander (RAC/AB)
Salary
₹27,900–₹48,200 (Pay Matrix Level 11)
Official Website
https://police.rajasthan.gov.in/
RPSC SI Recruitment 2025: Important Dates
The official notification has been released on 17 July 2025. The online application process will begin from 10 August 2025. The last date to apply online will be 08 September 2025.
Events
Dates
Notification Release Date
17 July 2025
Application Begins
10 August 2025
Last Date to Apply Online
08 September 2025
Eligibility Criteria for RPSC SI Recruitment 2025
Those candidates who wish to apply for the RPSC SI posts must meet certain eligibility criteria. Candidates can check the detailed eligibility criteria from the official notification.
Eligibility Criteria
Details
Educational Qualification
Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university
Age Limit (as of 1 Jan 2025)
Minimum: 20 years
Maximum: 25 years
Age Relaxation
As per government rules for reserved categories (SC/ST: +5 years, OBC: +3 years, other relaxations applicable)
Physical Standards
Category
Height (Male)
Chest (Male)
Height (Female)
Weight (Female)
General/UR
168 cm
81 cm (unexpanded), 86 cm (expanded)
152 cm
Minimum 47.5 kg
Reserved (SC/ST/Hill Area/Other Relaxed)
As per govt. norms (usually 5 cm relaxation for height)
Chest: Relaxation as per rules
Relaxed as per category
Relaxed as per rules
