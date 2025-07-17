Rajasthan Police SI Notification 2025 Out: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially released the notification for recruitment of Sub‑Inspector (SI) and Platoon Commander posts under Advertisement No. 05/Exam/SI‑PC/RPSC/EP‑1/2025‑26. The notification, published on 17 July 2025, invites applications from eligible graduates for a total of 1,015 vacancies in various cadres within the Rajasthan Police. Interested candidates should apply through the RPSC website once the application link goes live on 10 August 2025. Candidates can download the notification PDF, check the eligibility criteria, selection process, etc on this page.

Rajasthan Police SI Notification 2025: Download Notification

RPSC has released the notification for the recruitment of SI and Platoon Commander. The notification has been released on July 17, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for these posts can read the official notification. Download the official notification here.