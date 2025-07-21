Rajasthan SI Syllabus 2025: Exam Pattern, Subject-Wise Topics, Download PDF

Rajasthan SI Syllabus 2025: Candidates should start preparing by reading the syllabus properly. The Rajasthan SI exam pattern consists of the two papers. Paper I is of General Hindi and Paper II is of General Knowledge and General Science. The official website of RPSC contains the links to download the syllabus for both the papers. The syllabus helps the candidates to prepare accordingly without wasting their time. Candidates should check the syllabus for relevant topics from various subjects. The syllabus includes a detailed insight into what could be asked in the examination. In this article, we are providing the detailed syllabus for Rajasthan SI exam. Candidates can check the syllabus as well as download the PDF.
Rajasthan Police SI Syllabus 2025
The RPSC has released the SI and Platoon Commander syllabus on its official website. Candidates must download the syllabus as it will help them to organize their studies well and also will acquaint them with the latest requirements of the examination. Check the key highlights of the Rajasthan SI recruitment in the table below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)
|
Posts
|
Sub‑Inspector (SI) & Platoon Commander
|
Salary
|
₹27,900–₹48,200 (Pay Matrix Level 11)
|
Official Website
|
police.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan Police SI Exam Pattern 2025
Candidates who are preparing for the Rajasthan SI exam must have an idea about the exam pattern so that they can plan their strategy accordingly. The exam pattern helps the aspirant to know about the exam format, types of questions, total marks, number of questions and the marking scheme of the exam. There will be 100 questions in each paper. The total marks carried by each paper is 200. Both the papers will be of 2 hours duration. There will be negative marking. 1/3 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.
|
Paper
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Paper I (General Hindi)
|
100
|
200
|
Paper II (General Knowledge and General Science)
|
100
|
200
Rajasthan Police SI Syllabus 2025 PDF
Those who are going to appear for the exam must download the syllabus PDF. The syllabus will help them to streamline their strategy and include only the relevant topics in their exam preparation. Having the knowledge about the syllabus will help aspirants to make a proper study schedule. Download the Rajasthan SI syllabus PDF here.
|
Rajasthan SI Paper I Syllabus 2025
|
Rajasthan SI Paper II Syllabus 2025
Rajasthan SI Syllabus 2025 Paper-wise
The Rajasthan SI syllabus consists of two parts: Paper I and Paper II. Paper I focuses on General Hindi, while Paper II focuses on General Knowledge and General Science. Candidates must prepare well on these subjects in order to score good marks to qualify for the exam. That’s why we have provided the detailed syllabus here.
Rajasthan SI Syllabus for Paper I: General Hindi
The General Hindi section is designed to test the basic understanding of the candidate about the Hindi language as the official work in the State of Rajasthan is done in the Hindi language. Check below for the detailed syllabus of General Hindi.
|
General Hindi Syllabus
(ख) संज्ञा, सर्वनाम, विशेषण, क्रिया, अव्यय (क्रिया विशेषण, संबंध सूचक, विस्मयादिबोधक निपात।)
|
|
Rajasthan SI Syllabus for Paper II: General Knowledge and General Science
This section is designed to test the candidate’s knowledge in the General Studies subjects like General Knowledge and General Science. These subjects further include History, Art, Culture, Literature, Tradition & Heritage of Rajasthan, Indian History, Geography of World and India, Geography of Rajasthan, Indian Constitution, Political System & Governance, Political and Administrative System of Rajasthan, Economic Concepts and Indian Economy, Economy of Rajasthan, Science & Technology, Reasoning & Mental Ability, and Current Affairs. Check the detailed syllabus below.
|
General Knowledge and General Science Syllabus
|
History, Art, Culture, Literature, Tradition & Heritage of Rajasthan
|
|
Indian History
|
Ancient & Medieval Period:
Modern Period:
|
Geography of World and India
|
World Geography:
Geography of India:
|
Geography of Rajasthan
|
|
Indian Constitution, Political System & Governance
|
|
Political and Administrative System of Rajasthan
|
|
Economic Concepts and Indian Economy
|
Basic Concepts of Economics:
Economic Development & Planning:
Human Resource and Economic Development:
Social Justice and Empowerment:
|
Economy of Rajasthan
|
|
Science & Technology
|
|
Reasoning & Mental Ability
|
Logical Reasoning (Deductive, Inductive, Abductive):
Mental Ability:
Basic Numeracy:
|
Current Affairs
|
How to Prepare for the Rajasthan SI Syllabus?
In order to prepare for the Rajasthan SI exam, the candidates must go through the syllabus thoroughly. To prepare well, the syllabus must always be kept open when studying any subject, so that you must have the knowledge of the topics that require your attention. Here are some tips and tricks to cover the Rajasthan SI exam syllabus.
-
Go through the syllabus carefully to identify the relevant topics.
-
You can prepare a monthly plan, weekly schedule, and set targets based on it for daily learning. Build a good study plan.
-
Go through the previous year papers to analyse the topics, types of questions, relevance of a particular topic,etc.
-
Create mind maps, flowcharts and short key notes for better revision.
