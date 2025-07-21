Rajasthan SI Syllabus 2025: Exam Pattern, Subject-Wise Topics, Download PDF

Rajasthan SI Syllabus 2025: Candidates should start preparing by reading the syllabus properly. The Rajasthan SI exam pattern consists of the two papers. Paper I is of General Hindi and Paper II is of General Knowledge and General Science. The official website of RPSC contains the links to download the syllabus for both the papers. The syllabus helps the candidates to prepare accordingly without wasting their time. Candidates should check the syllabus for relevant topics from various subjects. The syllabus includes a detailed insight into what could be asked in the examination. In this article, we are providing the detailed syllabus for Rajasthan SI exam. Candidates can check the syllabus as well as download the PDF. Rajasthan Police SI Syllabus 2025 The RPSC has released the SI and Platoon Commander syllabus on its official website. Candidates must download the syllabus as it will help them to organize their studies well and also will acquaint them with the latest requirements of the examination. Check the key highlights of the Rajasthan SI recruitment in the table below.

Particulars Details Conducting Body Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) Posts Sub‑Inspector (SI) & Platoon Commander Salary ₹27,900–₹48,200 (Pay Matrix Level 11) Official Website police.rajasthan.gov.in Rajasthan Police SI Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates who are preparing for the Rajasthan SI exam must have an idea about the exam pattern so that they can plan their strategy accordingly. The exam pattern helps the aspirant to know about the exam format, types of questions, total marks, number of questions and the marking scheme of the exam. There will be 100 questions in each paper. The total marks carried by each paper is 200. Both the papers will be of 2 hours duration. There will be negative marking. 1/3 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. Paper No. of Questions Maximum Marks Paper I (General Hindi) 100 200 Paper II (General Knowledge and General Science) 100 200

Rajasthan Police SI Syllabus 2025 PDF Those who are going to appear for the exam must download the syllabus PDF. The syllabus will help them to streamline their strategy and include only the relevant topics in their exam preparation. Having the knowledge about the syllabus will help aspirants to make a proper study schedule. Download the Rajasthan SI syllabus PDF here. Rajasthan SI Paper I Syllabus 2025 Download PDF Rajasthan SI Paper II Syllabus 2025 Download PDF Rajasthan SI Syllabus 2025 Paper-wise The Rajasthan SI syllabus consists of two parts: Paper I and Paper II. Paper I focuses on General Hindi, while Paper II focuses on General Knowledge and General Science. Candidates must prepare well on these subjects in order to score good marks to qualify for the exam. That’s why we have provided the detailed syllabus here.

Rajasthan SI Syllabus for Paper I: General Hindi The General Hindi section is designed to test the basic understanding of the candidate about the Hindi language as the official work in the State of Rajasthan is done in the Hindi language. Check below for the detailed syllabus of General Hindi. General Hindi Syllabus शब्द रचना: संधि एवं संधि-विच्छेद, समास, उपसर्ग, प्रत्यय। शब्द प्रकार: (क) तत्सम, अर्द्ध तत्सम, तद्भव, देशज, विदेशी। (ख) संज्ञा, सर्वनाम, विशेषण, क्रिया, अव्यय (क्रिया विशेषण, संबंध सूचक, विस्मयादिबोधक निपात।) शब्द ज्ञान: पर्यायवाची, विलोम, शब्द युग्मों का अर्थ भेद, वाक्यांश के लिए सार्थक शब्द, समश्रुत भिन्नार्थक शब्द, समानार्थी शब्दों का विवेक, उपयुक्त शब्द चयन, संबंधवाची शब्दावली| शब्द शुद्धि व्याकरणिक कोटियाँ: परसर्ग, लिंग, वचन, पुरुष, काल, वृत्ति (mood), पक्ष (Aspect), वाच्य (Voice)| वाक्य रचना| वाक्य शुद्धि| विराम चिन्हों का प्रयोग | मुहावरे/ लोकोक्तियाँ | पारिभाषिक शब्दावली: प्रशासनिक, विधिक |

Rajasthan SI Syllabus for Paper II: General Knowledge and General Science This section is designed to test the candidate’s knowledge in the General Studies subjects like General Knowledge and General Science. These subjects further include History, Art, Culture, Literature, Tradition & Heritage of Rajasthan, Indian History, Geography of World and India, Geography of Rajasthan, Indian Constitution, Political System & Governance, Political and Administrative System of Rajasthan, Economic Concepts and Indian Economy, Economy of Rajasthan, Science & Technology, Reasoning & Mental Ability, and Current Affairs. Check the detailed syllabus below. General Knowledge and General Science Syllabus History, Art, Culture, Literature, Tradition & Heritage of Rajasthan Major Landmarks in the History of Rajasthan,Major Dynasties, their Administrative and Revenue System. Socio-cultural Issues.

Freedom Movement , Political Awakening and Integration.

Salient features of Architecture – Forts and Monuments.

Arts, Paintings and Handicrafts.

Important Works of Rajasthani literature. Local Dialects.

Fairs, Festivals, Folk Music and Folk Dances.

Rajasthani Culture, Traditions and Heritage.

Religious Movements, Saints & Lok devtas of Rajasthan.

Important Tourist Places.

Leading Personalities of Rajasthan. Indian History Ancient & Medieval Period: Salient features and Major Landmarks of Ancient and Medieval India.

Art, Culture, Literature and Architecture.

Major Dynasties, Their Administrative System. Socio-Economic Conditions, Prominent Movements. Modern Period: Modern Indian history (from about the middle of the eighteenth century until the present)- significant events, personalities and issues.

The Freedom Struggle & Indian National Movement- its various stages and important contributors and contributions from different parts of the country.

Social and Religious Reform movements in the 19th and 20th century.

Post-independence consolidation and reorganization within the country. Geography of World and India World Geography: Broad Physical features.

Environmental and Ecological Issues.

Wildlife and Bio-diversity.

International Waterways.

Major Industrial Regions. Geography of India: Broad physical features and Major physiographic divisions.

Agriculture and Agro based Activities.

Minerals – Iron, Manganese, Coal, Oil & Gas, Atomic minerals.

Major Industries and Industrial development.

Transportation– major transport corridors.

Natural Resources.

Environmental Problems and Ecological Issues. Geography of Rajasthan Broad physical features and Major physiographic divisions.

Natural Resource of Rajasthan.

Climate, Natural Vegetation, Forests, Wildlife and Bio-diversity. Major irrigation projects.

Mines and Minerals.

Population.

Major Industries and Potential for Industrial Development. Indian Constitution, Political System & Governance Constitutional Development & Indian Constitution: Government of India Acts: 1919 and 1935, Constituent Assembly, Nature of Indian Constitution; Preamble, Fundamental Rights, Directive Principles of State, Fundamental Duties, Federal Structure, Constitutional Amendments, Emergency Provisions, Public Interest Litigation (P.I.L.) and Judicial Review.

Indian Political System and Governance:

Nature of Indian State, Democracy in India, Reorganization of States, Coalition Governments, Political Parties, National Integration.



Union and State Executive; Union and State Legislative, Judiciary.



President, Parliament, Supreme Court, Election Commission, Comptroller and Auditor General, Planning Commission, National Development Council, Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), Central Information Commission, Lokpal, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).



Local Self Government & Panchayati Raj.

Public Policy & Rights:

National Public Policy as a welfare state.



Various Legal Rights and Citizen Charter. Political and Administrative System of Rajasthan Governor, Chief Minister, State Assembly, High Court, Rajasthan Public Service Commission, District Administration, State Human Rights Commission, Lokayukt, State Election Commission, State Information Commission.

Public Policy, Legal Rights and Citizen Charter.

Knowledge about crimes against women and children and legal provisions/rules relating to it. Economic Concepts and Indian Economy Basic Concepts of Economics: Basic Knowledge of Budgeting, Banking, Public Finance, National Income, Growth and Development.

Accounting- Concept, Tools and Uses in Administration.

Stock Exchange and Share Market.

Fiscal and Monetary Policies. Subsidies, Public Distribution System.

e-Commerce.

Inflation- Concept, Impact and Control Mechanism. Economic Development & Planning: 5 Year Plans - Objectives, Strategies and Achievements.

Major Sectors of Economy- Agriculture, Industry, Service and Trade- Current Status, Issues & initiatives.

Major Economic Problems and Government Initiatives. Economic Reforms and Liberalization. Human Resource and Economic Development: Human Development Index.

Poverty and Unemployment:- Concept, Types, Causes, Remedies and Current Flagship Schemes. Social Justice and Empowerment: Provisions for Weaker Sections. Economy of Rajasthan Macro overview of Economy.

Major Agricultural, Industrial and Service Sector Issues.

Growth, Development and Planning.

Infrastructure & Resources.

Major Development Projects.

Programmes and Schemes- Government Welfare Schemes for SC/ST/Backward Class/Minorities/Disabled Persons, Destitute, Women, Children, Old Age People, Farmers & Labourers Science & Technology Basics of Everyday Science. Electronics, Computers, Information and Communication Technology.

Space Technology including Satellites.

Defence Technology. Nanotechnology.

Human body, Food and Nutrition, Health care.

Environmental and Ecological Changes and its Impacts. Biodiversity, Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering.

Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry and Animal Husbandry with special reference to Rajasthan.

Development of Science and Technology in Rajasthan. Reasoning & Mental Ability Logical Reasoning (Deductive, Inductive, Abductive): Statement and Assumptions, Statement and Argument, Statements and Conclusion, Courses of Action.

Analytical Reasoning. Mental Ability: Number series, Letter series, Odd man out, Coding-Decoding, Problems relating to Relations, Shapes and their sub sections. Basic Numeracy: Elementary knowledge of Mathematical and Statistical Analysis.

Number System, Order of Magnitude, Ratio and Proportion, Percentage, Simple and Compound Interest, Data Analysis (Tables, Bar diagram, Line graph, Pie-chart). Current Affairs Major Current Events and Issues of State (Rajasthan), National and International Importance.

Persons and Places in recent news.

Games and Sports related Activities.