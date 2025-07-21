ICAI CA September 2025 Session Registration Ends Today; Apply at eservices.icai.org

ICAI CA exam registration for September 2025 will end today. Before the deadline, students who are eligible to take the September 2025 CA Foundation, CA Inter, and CA Final exams must submit their application. The registration period for the ICAI CA September 2025 exam opened on July 5 and ended on July 18 with no late fees. With a 600 Indian rupee late fee, applications must be submitted by today.
Registration for the CA test is available on the ICAI's eservices website. The CA application form 2025 requires anyone without a valid login or whose login has expired to renew it.
How to Register for the ICAI CA Exam?
You can apply for the CA Foundation, CA Intermediate, and CA Final exams by logging in. The steps to complete the CA exam registration form (September 2025) are listed below.
-
Visit the https://eservices.icai.org/ ICAI SSP portal.
-
Make a login with the necessary information.
-
A registration number will be produced.
-
Authenticate by selecting the registration number from the drop-down menu.
-
Use your registration number and password to log in.
-
Complete the CA exam form with the necessary information, choose the test cities, and attach the necessary files.
-
In order to finish the process, pay the application cost.
CA Exams 2025: Important Dates
The timetable for the September 2025 CA Foundation, CA Intermediate, and CA Final exams is shown in the table below.
|
ICAI CA 2025 events
|
Dates
|
Registration start date
|
July 5, 2025
|
Registration end date without late fee
|
July 18, 2025
|
Registration with late fee i (last date)
|
July 21, 2025
|
Form correction window
|
July 22 to July 24, 2025
|
CA Foundation exam dates
|
Sept 16, 18, 20, 22, 2025
|
CA Intermediate exam dates
|
Sept 4, 7, 9 (Group I)
Sept 11, 13, 15 (Group II)
|
CA Final exam dates
|
Sept 3, 6, 8 (Group I)
Sept 10, 12, 14 (Group II)
Students who have already logged in can easily fill out their CA Foundation, CA Final, or CA Intermediate application form by entering their login information and going to their dashboard. Since only the course group, exam media, and test city can be changed during the form correction session, they must fill out the form accurately. On July 22, 2025, the CA form correction window will open.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation