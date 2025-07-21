Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

ICAI CA September 2025 Session Registration Ends Today; Apply at eservices.icai.org

The ICAI CA September 2025 Foundation, Intermediate, and Final test registration deadline is today, July 21, 2025, and there will be a ₹600 late fee. For applications without a late fee, the registration period ran from July 5 to July 18. The ICAI's eservices website (eservices.icai.org) is where qualified students must apply. Additionally, a window for form revision will be open from July 22 to July 24, 2025. The Foundation, Inter, and Final exams are set for September 16–22, 4–15, and 3–14, respectively.

Siddhi Sharma
BySiddhi Sharma
Jul 21, 2025, 15:49 IST
ICAI CA September 2025
ICAI CA September 2025
Register for Result Updates

ICAI CA exam registration for September 2025 will end today. Before the deadline, students who are eligible to take the September 2025 CA Foundation, CA Inter, and CA Final exams must submit their application. The registration period for the ICAI CA September 2025 exam opened on July 5 and ended on July 18 with no late fees. With a 600 Indian rupee late fee, applications must be submitted by today.

Registration for the CA test is available on the ICAI's eservices website. The CA application form 2025 requires anyone without a valid login or whose login has expired to renew it.

How to Register for the ICAI CA Exam?

You can apply for the CA Foundation, CA Intermediate, and CA Final exams by logging in. The steps to complete the CA exam registration form (September 2025) are listed below. 

  • Visit the https://eservices.icai.org/ ICAI SSP portal.

  • Make a login with the necessary information.

  • A registration number will be produced.

  • Authenticate by selecting the registration number from the drop-down menu.

  • Use your registration number and password to log in.

  • Complete the CA exam form with the necessary information, choose the test cities, and attach the necessary files.

  • In order to finish the process, pay the application cost.

CA Exams 2025: Important Dates

The timetable for the September 2025 CA Foundation, CA Intermediate, and CA Final exams is shown in the table below.

ICAI CA 2025 events

Dates

Registration start date

July 5, 2025

Registration end date without late fee

July 18, 2025

Registration with late fee i (last date)

July 21, 2025

Form correction window

July 22 to July 24, 2025

CA Foundation exam dates

Sept 16, 18, 20, 22, 2025

CA Intermediate exam dates

Sept 4, 7, 9 (Group I)

Sept 11, 13, 15 (Group II)

CA Final exam dates

Sept 3, 6, 8 (Group I)

Sept 10, 12, 14 (Group II)

Students who have already logged in can easily fill out their CA Foundation, CA Final, or CA Intermediate application form by entering their login information and going to their dashboard. Since only the course group, exam media, and test city can be changed during the form correction session, they must fill out the form accurately. On July 22, 2025, the CA form correction window will open.

Related Stories

Also Read:

NEET PG 2025 City Intimation Slip LIVE: Download Exam City Details Today natboard.edu.in; Check Guidelines, Other Details

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Content Writer

Siddhi Sharma, working as a Content Writer at Jagran Josh, has graduated from IPU with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication. She has 1 plus year of experience in content writing. She writes on education, current affairs, and general knowledge. She has previously worked with Zee News as a content writer. She can be reached at siddhi.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News