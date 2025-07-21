ICAI CA September 2025 Session Registration Ends Today; Apply at eservices.icai.org

ICAI CA exam registration for September 2025 will end today. Before the deadline, students who are eligible to take the September 2025 CA Foundation, CA Inter, and CA Final exams must submit their application. The registration period for the ICAI CA September 2025 exam opened on July 5 and ended on July 18 with no late fees. With a 600 Indian rupee late fee, applications must be submitted by today.

Registration for the CA test is available on the ICAI's eservices website. The CA application form 2025 requires anyone without a valid login or whose login has expired to renew it.

How to Register for the ICAI CA Exam?

You can apply for the CA Foundation, CA Intermediate, and CA Final exams by logging in. The steps to complete the CA exam registration form (September 2025) are listed below.