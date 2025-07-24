Haryana CET Most Expected Questions: Practice Subject-wise Important Questions, Download PDF

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
HSSC CET 2025 Important Questions: The Haryana Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025 is set to take place on July 26 and 27. Prospective candidates must practice important questions for all subjects to prepare effectively for the upcoming HSSC CET 2025 exam. You can also download the Haryana CET Questions PDF for quick revision and increase your chances of qualifying.

Jul 24, 2025, 18:36 IST

Haryana CET Important Questions with Answers: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is set to conduct the CET 2025 exam on July 26 and 27, in two shifts each day. With over 13 lakh candidates registered for Group C posts, the competition is expected to be intense. As the exam approaches, candidates should focus on revising high-weightage topics and practising important questions that have been frequently asked in previous CET exams. To help boost your preparation and improve your chances of success, we have compiled a subject-wise list of HSSC CET important questions for all subjects. This ensures your efforts are effectively channelled and not wasted in last-minute confusion.

Haryana CET Important Questions

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will conduct the Haryana Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025 for direct recruitment to various Group C and D posts released by the Haryana Government. The exam will be held on July 26 and 27 in two shifts: the morning shift from 10 am to 11:45 am and the evening shift from 3:15 pm to 5 pm. With the exam just a couple of days away, mastering key topics and questions is crucial to excel. To identify important questions by subject, we analysed HSSC CET previous year question papers and compiled a list of frequently asked topics and questions to boost your exam readiness.

Also, check:

HSSC CET Questions PDF

To streamline your revision process, we have provided the Haryana CET Important Questions PDF containing subject-wise questions and answers. It acts as a quick revision guide, allowing candidates to revisit essential topics and practice repeatedly before the exam.

Haryana CET GK Questions

Haryana GK holds the maximum weightage and has a vast syllabus. Here, we have complied a list of HSSC CET important questions for Haryana GK for last-minute revision and boost your exam readiness.

Question 1: Which of the following is the State animal of Haryana?
1. Asiatic Lion
2. Asiatic Elephant
3. Black Buck
4. None of the above
5. Not attempted
Question 2: Volume of air remaining in the lungs even after a forcible expiration is
1. Vital capacity
2. Functional residual capacity
3. Residual volume
4. Total lung capacity
5. Not attempted
Question 3: What percentage of State subsidy is provided for solar water pumping systems to farmers in Haryana?
1. 65%
2. 70%
3. 75%
4. 80%
5. Not attempted
Question 4: How does the overall gain of a negative feedback closed-loop control system change based on the value of (1+GH)?
1. Always increases
2. Always decreases
3. May increase or decrease depending on (1+GH)
4. Remains constant
5. Not attempted
Question 5: In the electrochemical detector setup, which electrode is responsible for oxidizing or reducing the elute?
1. Working electrode
2. Auxiliary electrode
3. Reference electrode
4. Conductivity electrode
5. Not attempted
Question 6: Kalesar National Park is situated at
_ district of Haryana.
1. Yamunanagar
2. Kurukshetra
3. Bhiwani
4. None of the above
5. Not attempted
Question 7: Who wrote Harshacharitam?
1. Banabhatta
2. Ishadas Rachit
3. Vishakha Dutta
4. None of the above
5. Not attempted

Haryana CET Computer Questions

Question 1: The membership operator checks if the key is present dictionary in the and returns, else it returns false.
1. In
2. Not in
3. On
4. For
5. Not Attempted
Question 2: The syntax for input () in Python is
1. input [[Prompt]]
2. input [(Prompt)]
3. input {[Prompt]}
4. input ([Prompt])
5. Not attempted
Question 3: The attribute chosen by the database designer to uniquely identify the tuples in a relation is called the of that relation.
1. Primary key
2. Candidate key
3. Foreign key
4. None of the above
5. Not attempted
Question 4: Python does not have a character data type. String of length is considered as character.
1. 0
2. 6
3. 8
4. 10
5. Not attempted
Question 5: The output Y of a 2-bit comparator is logic 1 whenever the 2-bit input A is greater than the 2-bit input B. The number of combinations for which the output is logic 1, is
1. 4
2. 6
3. 8
4. 10
5. Not attempted

