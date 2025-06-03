HSSC CET Previous Year Question Paper: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission is all set to conduct HSSC CET 2025 exam on July 26 and 27 in two shifts to fill various Group C posts. To prepare effectively for this highly competitive exam, candidates are advised to practice with Haryana CET previous year question papers. It is one of the most valuable resources for preparation as it offers a comprehensive understanding of the exam pattern, important topics, section-wise weightage, and the overall difficulty level of the exam. Additionally, it will enhance your speed and accuracy in answering questions. So, to help you out, we have compiled HSSC CET Previous Year Question Paper PDFs here, which will help you perform confidently in the exam while keeping exam anxiety at bay!

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) makes CET question papers available after the exam is conducted. It is issued along with the release of the provisional answer key. These question papers are valuable resources for aspirants looking to improve their overall score. It helps them track the progress of the preparation level and identify the weak areas that require improvement.

Haryana CET Previous Year Question Paper PDFs with Solutions

Take a look at the table below to find compiled Haryana CET previous year papers along with detailed solutions. You can simply click on the provided link to download the question paper in PDF format.