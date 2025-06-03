Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Haryana CET Previous Year Question Paper is a useful tool for preparation. With the exam scheduled for July 26 and 27, solving HSSC CET Question Papers will familiarise you with the exam pattern and frequently repeated topics. Find the direct link to download Haryana CET Previous Year Question Paper PDFs for Group C and Group D posts.

Haryana CET Previous Year Question Paper PDFs with Solutions

HSSC CET Previous Year Question Paper: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission is all set to conduct HSSC CET 2025 exam on July 26 and 27 in two shifts to fill various Group C posts. To prepare effectively for this highly competitive exam, candidates are advised to practice with Haryana CET previous year question papers. It is one of the most valuable resources for preparation as it offers a comprehensive understanding of the exam pattern, important topics, section-wise weightage, and the overall difficulty level of the exam. Additionally, it will enhance your speed and accuracy in answering questions. So, to help you out, we have compiled HSSC CET Previous Year Question Paper PDFs here, which will help you perform confidently in the exam while keeping exam anxiety at bay!

HSSC CET Previous Year Question Papers

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) makes CET question papers available after the exam is conducted. It is issued along with the release of the provisional answer key. These question papers are valuable resources for aspirants looking to improve their overall score. It helps them track the progress of the preparation level and identify the weak areas that require improvement.

Haryana CET Previous Year Question Paper PDFs with Solutions

Take a look at the table below to find compiled Haryana CET previous year papers along with detailed solutions. You can simply click on the provided link to download the question paper in PDF format.

Haryana CET Group C Question Paper

HSSC CET Group C Question Paper 5 November 2022

Download PDF

Haryana CET Group C Question Paper 6 November 2022

Download PDF

HSSC CET Group D Question Paper PDF

Preparing for Group D posts? Tabulated below are Haryana Group D Previous Year Question Papers that you must solve to increase your chances of success.

HSSC CET 22 OCT Question Paper Shift 1

HSSC Group D Question Paper Shift 1 PDF X3

Download Here

HSSC Group D Question Paper Shift 1 PDF W3

Download Here

HSSC CET 22 OCT Shift 2 Question Paper

HSSC Group D Question Paper PDF E4

Download Here

HSSC CET 21 OCT Question Paper Shift 1

HSSC Group D 21 Oct Question Paper SET E

Download Here

HSSC Group D Question Paper SET F

Download Here

HSSC Group D Question Paper SET G

Download Here

HSSC CET 21 OCT Shift 2 Question Paper

HSSC Group D Question Paper PDF

Download Here

Benefits of Solving HSSC CET Question Paper PDFs

Practising Haryana CET previous year question papers with solutions offers numerous advantages for candidates:

  • These papers help candidates understand the format, section-wise weightage, and frequently asked topics.
  • It aids candidates in tracking their preparedness level and identifying areas they are lagging.
  • Attempting Haryana CET Previous Year Papers enhances solving speed, accuracy, and builds confidence in answering within time constraints.
  • Solving question papers enables candidates to allocate time efficiently across sections during the actual exam.

HSSC CET Question Paper Pattern

The commission conducts HSSC CET in offline mode. The Group C exam comprises 100 multiple choice questions for 100 marks. Candidates will be allotted 1 hour 45 minutes to attempt the exam. There is no negative marking for incorrect answer.

Subjects

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

General Knowledge + Computer

15

15 (11+4)

1 hour 45 minutes

Reasoning

15

15

Maths

15

15

English

15

15

Hindi

15

15

Haryana GK

25

25

Total

100

100

