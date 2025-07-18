Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Haryana CET Exam Centres 2025: List of HSSC Group C Test City District-Wise

HSSC CET exam is scheduled for July 26 and 27. Candidates gearing up to appear for the exam must know the Haryana CET exam centres along with the list of items they should carry to the exam venue. Scroll on to find out!

Meenu Solanki
ByMeenu Solanki
Jul 18, 2025, 16:22 IST
Check List of Haryana CET Exam Centres 2025 District-wise here.
Check List of Haryana CET Exam Centres 2025 District-wise here.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has issued the HSSC CET Admit Card 2025 today, July 18, providing candidates with crucial details about their exam center and venue. Candidates planning to appear for the exam should review their assigned exam centers to prevent any last-minute complications. The Haryana CET Group C exam is set to take place on 26 and 27 July in two shifts: morning shift from 10 am to 11:45 pm and evening shift from 3:15 pm to 5 pm. This state-level exam is conducted to shortlist eligible candidates for various Group C vacancies. As per reports, over 50000 vacancies are to be filled. Hence, candidates are advised to be extra careful and they cannot afford to make any mistakes. One of which is being well versed with the HSSC CET exam city and reaching the allotted time to complete the necessary formalities.

HSSC CET Exam Centre 2025

Haryana CET Group C 2025 exam centre list has been released by HSSC along with the notification. The exam is expected to be conducted in 21 districts across the Haryana state. During the application process, candidates were given the opportunity to select their preferred exam centers. On the basis of their preferences and seats availability, the commission will allot test centres to all the applications.

HSSC CET exam will be held in two shifts: morning (10 am to 11:45 pm) and evening (3:15 pm to 5 pm). Aspirants are advised to arrive at their Haryana Group C exam center at least an hour before their scheduled shift time.

Also, check:

List of Haryana CET Group C Exam City

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released the HSSC CET Exam Center list on its official website, hssc.gov.in. Spanning across 21 districts, the exam will be conducted in cities like Gurgaon, Palwal, Yamunanagar, and others. Check the complete list of HSSC CET 2025 Exam Center in the table below.

District Name

Exam Centre Name

Chandigarh

Yamunanagar

Charkhi Dadri

Mahendragarh

Faridabad

Palwal

Fatehabad

Jind, Sirsa

Gurugram

Faridabad

Hisar

Bhiwani, Fatehabad, Jind

Jhajjar

Faridabad, Rohtak

Jind

Kaithal, Karnal, Panipat

Kaithal

Chandigarh, Panchkula

Karnal

Panchkula

Nuh

Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal

Kurukshetra

Chandigarh

Mahendargarh

Charkhi Dadri, Rewari

Palwal

Faridabad, Nuh

Panchkula

Chandigarh, Yamunanagar

Panipat

Sonipat

Rewari

Gurugram, Jhajjar

Rohtak

Faridabad, Gurugram

Sirsa

Hisar

Sonipat

Gurugram, Kurukshetra

Yamunanagar

Ambala, Chandigarh

HSSC CET Group C Exam 2025: Test Centre Allocation Process

HSSC allocated Haryana Group C exam centers to candidates online on the basis of their preferences mentioned in their applications. However, exam center allocation depends on several factors like seat availability, exam demand, proximity and number of aspirants opted for the same test cities. Once allocation is finalized, candidates receive details of their assigned centers via the admit card.

Things to Carry to Haryana CET Exam Centres

There are certain documents that you must carry to the examination venue along with the HSSC CET 2025 admit card.
Print out of HSSC CET Admit Card

  • Valid photo identification (PAN Card, Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Passport, Driver's License etc)
  • Passport-sized photographs
  • Documents for PwD candidates

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News