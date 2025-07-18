The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has issued the HSSC CET Admit Card 2025 today, July 18, providing candidates with crucial details about their exam center and venue. Candidates planning to appear for the exam should review their assigned exam centers to prevent any last-minute complications. The Haryana CET Group C exam is set to take place on 26 and 27 July in two shifts: morning shift from 10 am to 11:45 pm and evening shift from 3:15 pm to 5 pm. This state-level exam is conducted to shortlist eligible candidates for various Group C vacancies. As per reports, over 50000 vacancies are to be filled. Hence, candidates are advised to be extra careful and they cannot afford to make any mistakes. One of which is being well versed with the HSSC CET exam city and reaching the allotted time to complete the necessary formalities.

HSSC CET Exam Centre 2025

Haryana CET Group C 2025 exam centre list has been released by HSSC along with the notification. The exam is expected to be conducted in 21 districts across the Haryana state. During the application process, candidates were given the opportunity to select their preferred exam centers. On the basis of their preferences and seats availability, the commission will allot test centres to all the applications.

HSSC CET exam will be held in two shifts: morning (10 am to 11:45 pm) and evening (3:15 pm to 5 pm). Aspirants are advised to arrive at their Haryana Group C exam center at least an hour before their scheduled shift time.

List of Haryana CET Group C Exam City

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released the HSSC CET Exam Center list on its official website, hssc.gov.in. Spanning across 21 districts, the exam will be conducted in cities like Gurgaon, Palwal, Yamunanagar, and others. Check the complete list of HSSC CET 2025 Exam Center in the table below.