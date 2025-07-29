RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
ICSE, ISC Supplementary Result 2025: Check CISCE 10th, 12th Result Expected Date and Time; Official Link cisce.org

CISCE will soon be announcing the ICSE and ISC Improvement result 2025. The link to check the class 10 and class 12 supplementary result will be available on the official website cisce.org. Get latest updates here.

ICSE, ISC Supplementary Result 2025 Soon
ICSE, ISC Supplementary Result 2025 Soon
CISCE Improvement Results 2025: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations is expected to announce the ICSE and ISC improvement results 2025 soon. Candidates who have appeared for the ICSE and ISC improvement exam 2025 will be able to check their results through the link available on the official website. 

ICSE and ISC Improvement Result 2025 will be announced at cisce.org. To check the ICSE and ISC supplementary results students are required to visit the official website and login using their registration number and password. 

ICSE, ISC Improvement Result 2025 Date and Time

CISCE will be releasing the ICSE and ISC supplementary results 2025 on the official website of the board. The date and time for the release of the improvement results is yet to be confirmed by the board officials. It is expected that the board will announce the results by the first or second week of August 2025. 

How to Check ICSE, ISC Improvement Results 2025 

ICSE and ISC Supplementary result 2025 will be announced by officials soon. Students can follow the steps provided below to download their improvement result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CISCE

Step 2:  Click on the ICSE/ISC improvement result link

Step 3: Login using the registration number

Step 4: The ICSE and ISC improvement result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the marksheet for further reference

