CBSE Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2025: Release Soon at cbse.nic.in; Check Expected Date and Time

CBSE Supplementary Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Result 2025 soon. Candidates who appeared for the improvement compartment exams will need to visit the official result portal at results.cbse.nic.in to check their results online. The official notifications by the board will be communicated on the official website at cbse.gov.in. Students will be able to check their CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Results 2025 online by using their roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.
The results can also be accessed online on the official app or website of DigiLocker and UMANG app. Candidates will need to use their registered mobile number and the six-digit access code shared by their schools, whereas the schools can access it by using their institutional login credentials.
CBSE Supplementary Result 2025 Overview
Candidates can check the following table carrying the important details related to CBSE Supplementary Exams 2025 result here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
CBSE Supplementary Examination 2025
|
Board name
|
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
|
Academic year
|
2024-25
|
Official website
|
cbse.gov.in
|
Result portal
|
results.cbse.nic.in
cbseresults.nic.in
|
Classes
|
10
12
|
CBSE Result 2025 date
|
May 13, 2025
|
Supplementary exam dates
|
Class 10: July 15 - 22, 2025
Class 12: July 15, 2025
|
Log in credentials
|
Roll Number
School Number
Date of Birth
Admit Card ID
How to check CBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025?
Students who took the CBSE Class10, 12 Supplementary exams 2025 can check their results online on the official website by following the given steps:
- Visit the official website at cbseresults.nic.in
- On the homepage, in the ribbon titled’ LATEST NEWS,’ click on the ticker ‘Supplementary Examination Results 2025 OUT’
- You will be redirected to a new page
- In the log in window, enter your CBSE compartment exam roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth
- Press on ‘Submit’ button
- CBSE Supplementary Result 2025 will appear
- Check your details and download the result PDF for future use.
In order to clear the CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exams 2025, a candidate must secure a minimum qualifying mark of 33 percent in each subject. This counts for the theory as well as practical exam results.
