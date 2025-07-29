RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2025: Release Soon at cbse.nic.in; Check Expected Date and Time

CBSE Supplementary Result 2025: The CBSE is expected to release the Class 10 and 12 Compartment Results 2025 soon. Students can check their results online at results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in using their roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 29, 2025, 13:07 IST
CBSE Compartment Result 2025 to be released soon.
CBSE Compartment Result 2025 to be released soon.
Register for Result Updates

CBSE Supplementary Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Result 2025 soon. Candidates who appeared for the improvement compartment exams will need to visit the official result portal at results.cbse.nic.in to check their results online. The official notifications by the board will be communicated on the official website at cbse.gov.in. Students will be able to check their CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Results 2025 online by using their roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.

The results can also be accessed online on the official app or website of DigiLocker and UMANG app. Candidates will need to use their registered mobile number and the six-digit access code shared by their schools, whereas the schools can access it by using their institutional login credentials.

CBSE Supplementary Result 2025 Overview 

Candidates can check the following table carrying the important details related to CBSE Supplementary Exams 2025 result here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

CBSE Supplementary Examination 2025

Board name 

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Academic year 

2024-25

Official website 

cbse.gov.in

Result portal 

results.cbse.nic.in

cbseresults.nic.in

Classes 

10

12

CBSE Result 2025 date 

May 13, 2025 

Supplementary exam dates

Class 10: July 15 - 22, 2025

Class 12: July 15, 2025

Log in credentials 

Roll Number

School Number

Date of Birth

Admit Card ID

Also Read: HP NEET Counselling 2025: Himachal Pradesh NEET Registration and Choice Filling Deadline Extended Till July 30

How to check CBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025?

Related Stories

Students who took the CBSE Class10, 12 Supplementary exams 2025 can check their results online on the official website by following the given steps: 

  1. Visit the official website at cbseresults.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, in the ribbon titled’ LATEST NEWS,’ click on the ticker ‘Supplementary Examination Results 2025 OUT’
  3. You will be redirected to a new page
  4. In the log in window, enter your CBSE compartment exam roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth
  5. Press on ‘Submit’ button
  6. CBSE Supplementary Result 2025 will appear
  7. Check your details and download the result PDF for future use.

In order to clear the CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exams 2025, a candidate must secure a minimum qualifying mark of 33 percent in each subject. This counts for the theory as well as practical exam results.

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News