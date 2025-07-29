CBSE Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2025: Release Soon at cbse.nic.in; Check Expected Date and Time

CBSE Supplementary Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Result 2025 soon. Candidates who appeared for the improvement compartment exams will need to visit the official result portal at results.cbse.nic.in to check their results online. The official notifications by the board will be communicated on the official website at cbse.gov.in. Students will be able to check their CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Results 2025 online by using their roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.

The results can also be accessed online on the official app or website of DigiLocker and UMANG app. Candidates will need to use their registered mobile number and the six-digit access code shared by their schools, whereas the schools can access it by using their institutional login credentials.