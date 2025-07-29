TNEA 2025 Round 2 Tentative Allotment Result Out at tneaonline.org, Get Direct Link Here to Download

TNEA 2025 Round 2 Allotment: The TNEA 2025 round 2 seat allotment result is now available on the official website. As per the notification issued, the TNEA 2025 tentative allotment is available in the candidate login link. Students who have applied for the TNEA 2925 seat allotment can check their results through the login link available on the official website.
To check the TNEA 2025 round 2 seat allotment result candidates are required to visit the official website and login using their email id and password. Candidates allotted seats must confirm their allotment on or before July 30, 2025. It must be noted that the allotment status of those unable to confirm their allotment before the given date will be cancelled.
TNEA 2025 Round 2 Admission Schedule
Candidates can check the allotment schedule for round 2 admission here.
Event
Dates
Release Of Provisional Allotment For Accept & Join Candidates And Tentative Allotment For Accept & Upward Candidates
July 31, 2025
Joining Dates For Accept & Join Candidates In Colleges And Reporting Dates For Accept & Upward Candidates In TNEA Facilitation Center (Tfc)
July 31 to August 4, 2025
Release Of Provisional Allotment For Upward Opted Candidates
August 7, 2025
Steps to Check TNEA Round 2 Allotment Result 2025
The TNEA 2025 counselling round 2 seat allotment result is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the tentative allotment result.
Step 1: Visit the official website of TNEA counselling 2025
Step 2: Click on the login link provided
Step 3: Login using the email id and password
Step 4: The TNEA round 2 tentative allotment result will be displayed
Step 5: Download the allotment for further reference
