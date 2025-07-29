TNEA 2025 Round 2 Tentative Allotment Result Out at tneaonline.org, Get Direct Link Here to Download

TNEA 2025 Round 2 Allotment: The TNEA 2025 round 2 seat allotment result is now available on the official website. As per the notification issued, the TNEA 2025 tentative allotment is available in the candidate login link. Students who have applied for the TNEA 2925 seat allotment can check their results through the login link available on the official website.

To check the TNEA 2025 round 2 seat allotment result candidates are required to visit the official website and login using their email id and password. Candidates allotted seats must confirm their allotment on or before July 30, 2025. It must be noted that the allotment status of those unable to confirm their allotment before the given date will be cancelled.

TNEA 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result - Click Here