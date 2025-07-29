RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

TANCET MBA 2025: Choice Filling Window Opens at tn-mbamca.com; Details here

GCT Coimbatore has started the TANCET MBA 2025 choice filling for MBA admissions in Tamil Nadu. Candidates listed in the July 14 rank list can fill choices till August 1 (5 PM) after paying a deposit. The seat allotment depends on TANCET rank, cutoff, and choices. There are 15,628 MBA seats, divided category-wise.

Aayesha Sharma
ByAayesha Sharma
Jul 29, 2025, 17:27 IST
TANCET MBA 2025: Choice Filling Window Opens
TANCET MBA 2025: Choice Filling Window Opens
Register for Result Updates

The Government College of Technology (GCT), Coimbatore, has started the TANCET MBA choice filling for students who want to take admission in MBA colleges in Tamil Nadu.

Students who found their names in the TANCET MBA rank list (released on July 14) can now fill their choices for colleges and courses. This is an important step after the special category seats were filled. Now, the general counselling for 15,628 MBA seats has started.

The last date to complete the TANCET MBA choice filling is August 1, 2025, till 5 PM. To take part, every student must pay a deposit first. This rule is the same for everyone, including students from reserved categories.

While filling out the form, students must choose many colleges and courses they like. This helps them get a better chance of getting a seat.

The TANCET seat allotment will depend on:

  • The student's cutoff rank

  • The college and course choices they made

  • The TANCET rank given to each student

TANCET Counselling 2025: Important Dates

Candidates can check the table below for important dates of TANCET Counselling 2025:

Event

Date(s)

Online Registration, Application Filling & Certificate Uploading

05.06.2025 - 30.06.2025

Publication of Rank List (MCA / MBA)

14.07.2025

Grievance Redressal

15.07.2025 - 18.07.2025

Counselling for Special Reservation Categories (MCA / MBA)

21.07.2025

Online Counselling – MCA

Payment and Choice Filling

24.07.2025 - 26.07.2025

Publication of Tentative Allotment

27.07.2025

Confirmation of Tentative Allotment

28.07.2025

Publication of Provisional Allotment

29.07.2025

Online Counselling – MBA

Payment and Choice Filling

29.07.2025 - 01.08.2025

Publication of Tentative Allotment

02.08.2025

Confirmation of Tentative Allotment

03.08.2025

Publication of Provisional Allotment

04.08.2025

Supplementary Counselling – MCA (In-person)

05.08.2025

Supplementary Counselling – MBA (In-person)

06.08.2025 - 07.08.2025

Graded Community-Wise Conversion Counselling (MCA / MBA – In-person)

To be updated later

End of Counselling

Will be Updated Later

Related Stories

TANCET MBA Seat Intake 2025: Category Wise Available Seats

Check the TANCET MBA Seat Intake 2025 to know how many seats are available for each category. This will help you plan better during the choice filling process.

Category

TANCET MBA Seats

OC

4,839

BC

4,144

BCM

548

MBC

3,126

SC

2,345

SCA

469

ST

157

Total Seats

15,628

Also read: DU UG Admission 2025 Round 2 Allotted 87,335 Seats for UG Course; Details Here

 To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News