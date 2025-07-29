TANCET MBA 2025: Choice Filling Window Opens at tn-mbamca.com; Details here

The Government College of Technology (GCT), Coimbatore, has started the TANCET MBA choice filling for students who want to take admission in MBA colleges in Tamil Nadu.

Students who found their names in the TANCET MBA rank list (released on July 14) can now fill their choices for colleges and courses. This is an important step after the special category seats were filled. Now, the general counselling for 15,628 MBA seats has started.

The last date to complete the TANCET MBA choice filling is August 1, 2025, till 5 PM. To take part, every student must pay a deposit first. This rule is the same for everyone, including students from reserved categories.

While filling out the form, students must choose many colleges and courses they like. This helps them get a better chance of getting a seat.

The TANCET seat allotment will depend on: