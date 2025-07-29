TANCET MBA 2025: Choice Filling Window Opens at tn-mbamca.com; Details here

The Government College of Technology (GCT), Coimbatore, has started the TANCET MBA choice filling for students who want to take admission in MBA colleges in Tamil Nadu.
Students who found their names in the TANCET MBA rank list (released on July 14) can now fill their choices for colleges and courses. This is an important step after the special category seats were filled. Now, the general counselling for 15,628 MBA seats has started.
The last date to complete the TANCET MBA choice filling is August 1, 2025, till 5 PM. To take part, every student must pay a deposit first. This rule is the same for everyone, including students from reserved categories.
While filling out the form, students must choose many colleges and courses they like. This helps them get a better chance of getting a seat.
The TANCET seat allotment will depend on:
-
The student's cutoff rank
-
The college and course choices they made
-
The TANCET rank given to each student
TANCET Counselling 2025: Important Dates
Candidates can check the table below for important dates of TANCET Counselling 2025:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Online Registration, Application Filling & Certificate Uploading
|
05.06.2025 - 30.06.2025
|
Publication of Rank List (MCA / MBA)
|
14.07.2025
|
Grievance Redressal
|
15.07.2025 - 18.07.2025
|
Counselling for Special Reservation Categories (MCA / MBA)
|
21.07.2025
|
Online Counselling – MCA
|
Payment and Choice Filling
|
24.07.2025 - 26.07.2025
|
Publication of Tentative Allotment
|
27.07.2025
|
Confirmation of Tentative Allotment
|
28.07.2025
|
Publication of Provisional Allotment
|
29.07.2025
|
Online Counselling – MBA
|
Payment and Choice Filling
|
29.07.2025 - 01.08.2025
|
Publication of Tentative Allotment
|
02.08.2025
|
Confirmation of Tentative Allotment
|
03.08.2025
|
Publication of Provisional Allotment
|
04.08.2025
|
Supplementary Counselling – MCA (In-person)
|
05.08.2025
|
Supplementary Counselling – MBA (In-person)
|
06.08.2025 - 07.08.2025
|
Graded Community-Wise Conversion Counselling (MCA / MBA – In-person)
|
To be updated later
|
End of Counselling
|
Will be Updated Later
TANCET MBA Seat Intake 2025: Category Wise Available Seats
Check the TANCET MBA Seat Intake 2025 to know how many seats are available for each category. This will help you plan better during the choice filling process.
|
Category
|
TANCET MBA Seats
|
OC
|
4,839
|
BC
|
4,144
|
BCM
|
548
|
MBC
|
3,126
|
SC
|
2,345
|
SCA
|
469
|
ST
|
157
|
Total Seats
|
15,628
