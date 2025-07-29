RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
DU UG Admission 2025 Round 2 Allotted 87,335 Seats for UG Course; Details Here

Delhi University has allotted 87,335 UG seats in Round 2 of CSAS–UG 2025, exceeding its official capacity of 71,624. DU’s over-allocation strategy aims to reduce vacant seats early. Over 24,000 students got new seats, while 18,000 froze their seats, showing growing satisfaction and system stability ahead of Round 3.

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma
Jul 29, 2025, 12:29 IST
DU UG Admission 2025 Round 2 Allotted 87,335 Seats
Register for Result Updates

Delhi University (DU) has shared the results for Round 2 of UG (Undergraduate) seat allotment under the CSAS–UG system. This year, DU has given seats to 87,335 students in total. This number is more than the official seat count of 71,624, which means DU is trying to fill most seats early and avoid too many empty seats later.

Click here: VACANT SEATS FOR UG CSAS 2025-26 SECOND ROUND OF ALLOCATION AND ADMISSIONS

DU UG Admission 2025 Round 2: Important Dates

Check the table below for DU UG Admission 2025 important dates:

Event

Date and Time

Accept Your Seat

July 28 (5:00 PM) to July 30 (4:59 PM)

Colleges Approve Applications

By July 31

Last Date to Pay Admission Fees

August 1 (4:59 PM)

DU UG Admission 2025 Round 2: New Seats

Check the key highlights of DU UG Admission 2025 Round 2 below:

  • 24,843 students got new seats in this round.

  • 27,314 students got upgraded seats, meaning they were moved to a better college or course based on their choices.

  • 17,922 students chose to keep their current seats and said “no” to future upgrades.

This shows that many students are actively choosing better options, and the admission process is moving fast with lots of changes and student participation.

DU UG Admission 2025: Over 87,000 Seats Allotted

Delhi University (DU) has successfully allotted seats to over 87,000 students in just the first two rounds of UG admissions for the 2025–26 academic year. This is more than the official seat capacity of 71,624 seats across all DU colleges.

To make sure more seats get filled early, DU followed a strategy called over-allocation. This means they gave out more seat offers than the actual number of seats. Every year, many students either withdraw or do not confirm their admissions because they get offers from other universities. So, this smart move by DU helps to fill more seats in the beginning and reduce the number of empty seats later.

More Students Choosing to Freeze Their Seats in Round 2

In Round 2, nearly 18,000 students decided to freeze their seats, which means they are happy with the college and course they got. These students will not be a part of further upgrades.

This shows that students are more satisfied with their seat allotments this year. As fewer students are planning to switch, colleges may see more stable admission numbers even before Round 3 begins. The rise in early confirmations also shows that the system is becoming more transparent and efficient.

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

