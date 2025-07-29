DU UG Admission 2025 Round 2 Allotted 87,335 Seats for UG Course; Details Here

Delhi University (DU) has shared the results for Round 2 of UG (Undergraduate) seat allotment under the CSAS–UG system. This year, DU has given seats to 87,335 students in total. This number is more than the official seat count of 71,624, which means DU is trying to fill most seats early and avoid too many empty seats later.
DU UG Admission 2025 Round 2: Important Dates
Check the table below for DU UG Admission 2025 important dates:
|
Event
|
Date and Time
|
Accept Your Seat
|
July 28 (5:00 PM) to July 30 (4:59 PM)
|
Colleges Approve Applications
|
By July 31
|
Last Date to Pay Admission Fees
|
August 1 (4:59 PM)
DU UG Admission 2025 Round 2: New Seats
Check the key highlights of DU UG Admission 2025 Round 2 below:
-
24,843 students got new seats in this round.
-
27,314 students got upgraded seats, meaning they were moved to a better college or course based on their choices.
-
17,922 students chose to keep their current seats and said “no” to future upgrades.
This shows that many students are actively choosing better options, and the admission process is moving fast with lots of changes and student participation.
DU UG Admission 2025: Over 87,000 Seats Allotted
Delhi University (DU) has successfully allotted seats to over 87,000 students in just the first two rounds of UG admissions for the 2025–26 academic year. This is more than the official seat capacity of 71,624 seats across all DU colleges.
To make sure more seats get filled early, DU followed a strategy called over-allocation. This means they gave out more seat offers than the actual number of seats. Every year, many students either withdraw or do not confirm their admissions because they get offers from other universities. So, this smart move by DU helps to fill more seats in the beginning and reduce the number of empty seats later.
More Students Choosing to Freeze Their Seats in Round 2
In Round 2, nearly 18,000 students decided to freeze their seats, which means they are happy with the college and course they got. These students will not be a part of further upgrades.
This shows that students are more satisfied with their seat allotments this year. As fewer students are planning to switch, colleges may see more stable admission numbers even before Round 3 begins. The rise in early confirmations also shows that the system is becoming more transparent and efficient.
