WB Madhyamik 2027: WBBSE Set Minimum Age 15 year for Madhyamik Pariksha; Details Here

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has made a new rule. Students must be at least 15 years old to appear for the Madhyamik Pariksha 2027 (Class 10 board exam).

This means only students born on or before October 31, 2012, can take the exam in the 2026–27 academic year. WBBSE has already shared the exam dates for the Madhyamik 2026 exam. The Class 10 exams will be held from February 2 to February 12, 2026.

Who Can Give the Madhyamik Exam?

According to WBBSE, if a student is born after October 31, 2012, they cannot give the Madhyamik exam. Schools are told not to allow such students to register.

This rule follows old government orders from 1991 and 2005. These rules were made to keep all students at the same age and learning level when they appear for board exams.