WB Madhyamik 2027: WBBSE Set Minimum Age 15 year for Madhyamik Pariksha; Details Here

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has made a new rule. Students must be at least 15 years old to appear for the Madhyamik Pariksha 2027 (Class 10 board exam).
This means only students born on or before October 31, 2012, can take the exam in the 2026–27 academic year. WBBSE has already shared the exam dates for the Madhyamik 2026 exam. The Class 10 exams will be held from February 2 to February 12, 2026.
Who Can Give the Madhyamik Exam?
According to WBBSE, if a student is born after October 31, 2012, they cannot give the Madhyamik exam. Schools are told not to allow such students to register.
This rule follows old government orders from 1991 and 2005. These rules were made to keep all students at the same age and learning level when they appear for board exams.
What are the New Changes in Classes 11 and 12?
WBBSE is bringing big changes in the school system. Now, there will be a semester system for students in Classes 11 and 12. This means the school year will be divided into parts (semesters) and students will give exams for each part.
The first Class 12 semester exams will take place from September 8 to September 22, 2025.
What Did the Board Say About Medium and Language?
In a recent update, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has directed all schools to provide detailed information about each student’s medium of instruction and their chosen first language.
The board has also clarified an important point for schools that offer both Bengali and English mediums. These schools can now allow students to choose either Bengali or English as their first language. However, this choice depends on what the student prefers and what the school’s facilities and staff can support.
