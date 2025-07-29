RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
WB Madhyamik 2027: WBBSE Set Minimum Age 15 year for Madhyamik Pariksha; Details Here

WB Madhyamik 2027: WBBSE has set the minimum age for Madhyamik 2027 at 15 years, allowing only students born on or before October 31, 2012, to appear. The 2026 exams will be held from February 2–12. A semester system is introduced for Classes 11 and 12. Schools must now submit language details, letting students choose between Bengali and English as their first language.

Aayesha Sharma
ByAayesha Sharma
Jul 29, 2025, 11:29 IST
WB Madhyamik 2027
WB Madhyamik 2027
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has made a new rule. Students must be at least 15 years old to appear for the Madhyamik Pariksha 2027 (Class 10 board exam).

This means only students born on or before October 31, 2012, can take the exam in the 2026–27 academic year. WBBSE has already shared the exam dates for the Madhyamik 2026 exam. The Class 10 exams will be held from February 2 to February 12, 2026.

Who Can Give the Madhyamik Exam?

According to WBBSE, if a student is born after October 31, 2012, they cannot give the Madhyamik exam. Schools are told not to allow such students to register.

This rule follows old government orders from 1991 and 2005. These rules were made to keep all students at the same age and learning level when they appear for board exams.

What are the New Changes in Classes 11 and 12?

WBBSE is bringing big changes in the school system. Now, there will be a semester system for students in Classes 11 and 12. This means the school year will be divided into parts (semesters) and students will give exams for each part.

The first Class 12 semester exams will take place from September 8 to September 22, 2025.

What Did the Board Say About Medium and Language?

In a recent update, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has directed all schools to provide detailed information about each student’s medium of instruction and their chosen first language.

The board has also clarified an important point for schools that offer both Bengali and English mediums. These schools can now allow students to choose either Bengali or English as their first language. However, this choice depends on what the student prefers and what the school’s facilities and staff can support.

