TS EAMCET 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment Out at tgeapcet.nic.in; Check Status Here

TS EAMCET 2025: TS EAMCET 2025 Phase 2 Seat Allocation Result: TSCHE has announced the TS EAMCET 2025 Phase 2 seat allotment result on July 29, 2025. The TS EAMCET Phase 2 seat allotment result 2025 link is accessible on the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in. Candidates will require their application or hall ticket number and birthdate in order to download the seat allocation for the TS EAMCET 2025.
The TS EAMCET 2025 fee payment must be submitted by August 1, 2025. On July 18, 2025, the TS EAMCET 2025 Phase 1 seat allocation was made public. Here is the link for the TS EAMCET 2025 Phase 2 seat allocation.
How To Check the TS EAMCET 2025 Phase 2 Seat Allotment?
The link to the TS EAMCET Phase 2 seat allocation results will be accessible starting on July 30, 2025. Candidates can use the detailed instructions below to view the TS EAMCET seat allocation result.
-
Check out the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in, for the TS EAMCET 2025 Phase 2 seat allocation.
-
Press the button to log in as a candidate.
-
Enter your birthdate, hall ticket number, and login credentials.
-
Click the "Sign in" button.
-
Save the seat allocation result on your computer for future use.
TS EAMCET 2025 Phase 2 Counselling: Important Dates
Candidates can check the table given below to see the important dates:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Seat Allotment Result
|
July 29, 2025
|
Fee Payment & Self-Reporting Online
|
July 30 to August 1, 2025
|
Physical Reporting at Allotted College
|
July 31 to August 2, 2025
|
Colleges to Update Joining Details
|
By August 3, 2025
TS EAMCET 2025 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result Link
The link to the TS EAMCET Phase 2 seat allocation results was made active by the authority on July 30, 2025. Candidates can visit the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in, to view the seat allocation for TS EAMCET 2025 Phase 2. In order to log in, candidates will need their application, hall ticket number, and birthdate.
Related Stories
What After TS EAMCET 2025 Phase 2 Seat Allotment?
Following the results, candidates can refer to the TS EAMCET phase 2 seat allocation.
-
Step 1: Get the letter of seat allocation: Go to the official website. Candidates can obtain the TS EAMCET 2025 Phase 2 seat allocation as soon as it is made available.
-
Step 2: Cover the cost of the seat assignment: To confirm your seat, pay the tuition online according to your allotment and self-report.
-
Step 3: Present yourself at the college. Present your original certificate and finish the admissions procedure in person at the designated college.
Also Read:
CM Shri Schools Admissions: Delhi GOVT Announced Entrance Test Guidelines For Class 6th to 8th
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation