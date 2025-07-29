RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
TS EAMCET 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment Out at tgeapcet.nic.in; Check Status Here

TS EAMCET 2025: TSCHE announced the TS EAMCET 2025 Phase 2 seat allotment results on July 29. Using their application/hall ticket number and birthdate, candidates can download them at tgeapcet.nic.in. Online self-reporting and fee payment are due on August 1st, and in-person reporting at colleges is due on August 2nd.

BySiddhi Sharma
Jul 29, 2025, 16:49 IST
TS EAMCET 2025
TS EAMCET 2025: TS EAMCET 2025 Phase 2 Seat Allocation Result: TSCHE has announced the TS EAMCET 2025 Phase 2 seat allotment result on July 29, 2025. The TS EAMCET Phase 2 seat allotment result 2025 link is accessible on the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in. Candidates will require their application or hall ticket number and birthdate in order to download the seat allocation for the TS EAMCET 2025. 

The TS EAMCET 2025 fee payment must be submitted by August 1, 2025. On July 18, 2025, the TS EAMCET 2025 Phase 1 seat allocation was made public. Here is the link for the TS EAMCET 2025 Phase 2 seat allocation.

How To Check the TS EAMCET 2025 Phase 2 Seat Allotment? 

The link to the TS EAMCET Phase 2 seat allocation results will be accessible starting on July 30, 2025. Candidates can use the detailed instructions below to view the TS EAMCET seat allocation result.

  • Check out the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in, for the TS EAMCET 2025 Phase 2 seat allocation.

  • Press the button to log in as a candidate.

  • Enter your birthdate, hall ticket number, and login credentials.

  • Click the "Sign in" button.

  • Save the seat allocation result on your computer for future use.

TS EAMCET 2025 Phase 2 Counselling: Important Dates

Candidates can check the table given below to see the important dates:

Event

Date(s)

Seat Allotment Result

July 29, 2025

Fee Payment & Self-Reporting Online

July 30 to August 1, 2025

Physical Reporting at Allotted College

July 31 to August 2, 2025

Colleges to Update Joining Details

By August 3, 2025

TS EAMCET 2025 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result Link

The link to the TS EAMCET Phase 2 seat allocation results was made active by the authority on July 30, 2025. Candidates can visit the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in, to view the seat allocation for TS EAMCET 2025 Phase 2. In order to log in, candidates will need their application, hall ticket number, and birthdate.

What After TS EAMCET 2025 Phase 2 Seat Allotment?

Following the results, candidates can refer to the TS EAMCET phase 2 seat allocation.

  • Step 1: Get the letter of seat allocation: Go to the official website. Candidates can obtain the TS EAMCET 2025 Phase 2 seat allocation as soon as it is made available.

  • Step 2: Cover the cost of the seat assignment: To confirm your seat, pay the tuition online according to your allotment and self-report.

  • Step 3: Present yourself at the college. Present your original certificate and finish the admissions procedure in person at the designated college.

