TS EAMCET 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment Out at tgeapcet.nic.in; Check Status Here

TS EAMCET 2025: TS EAMCET 2025 Phase 2 Seat Allocation Result: TSCHE has announced the TS EAMCET 2025 Phase 2 seat allotment result on July 29, 2025. The TS EAMCET Phase 2 seat allotment result 2025 link is accessible on the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in. Candidates will require their application or hall ticket number and birthdate in order to download the seat allocation for the TS EAMCET 2025.

The TS EAMCET 2025 fee payment must be submitted by August 1, 2025. On July 18, 2025, the TS EAMCET 2025 Phase 1 seat allocation was made public. Here is the link for the TS EAMCET 2025 Phase 2 seat allocation.

How To Check the TS EAMCET 2025 Phase 2 Seat Allotment?

The link to the TS EAMCET Phase 2 seat allocation results will be accessible starting on July 30, 2025. Candidates can use the detailed instructions below to view the TS EAMCET seat allocation result.