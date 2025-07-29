CM Shri Schools Admissions: Delhi GOVT Announced Entrance Test Guidelines For Class 6th to 8th

CM Shri Schools Admission 2025: For the academic year 2025–2026, the Delhi government has announced an entrance exam for 33 of its 75 CM SHRI schools' classes 6–8. This 2025 admission test for CM SHRI schools will be administered by the Directorate of Education.

In accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, these CM SHRI schools are 'Specified Category' institutions as defined by the RTE Act, 2009, with the goal of becoming model public schools with cutting-edge facilities and creative curriculum. The admission exam guarantees a clear, equitable, and merit-based selection procedure. Only Delhi-based children who are enrolled in grades 6–8 in an accredited Delhi-based school during the 2025–2026 academic year may apply.

Reservation and Key Dates for CM SHRI School Admissions

Students currently enrolled in Delhi's government or government-aided schools would be given preference for at least 50% of the seats available in CM SHRI Schools. This include establishments run by Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, MCD, NDMC, Kendriya Vidyalayas, and the Directorate of Education (DoE). Additionally, in accordance with current government policy, students from the SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer) and Children With Special Needs (CWSN) categories would receive a 5% relaxation in eligibility marks.