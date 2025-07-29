CM Shri Schools Admissions: Delhi GOVT Announced Entrance Test Guidelines For Class 6th to 8th

CM Shri Schools Admission 2025: For the academic year 2025–2026, the Delhi government has announced an entrance exam for 33 of its 75 CM SHRI schools' classes 6–8. This 2025 admission test for CM SHRI schools will be administered by the Directorate of Education.
In accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, these CM SHRI schools are 'Specified Category' institutions as defined by the RTE Act, 2009, with the goal of becoming model public schools with cutting-edge facilities and creative curriculum. The admission exam guarantees a clear, equitable, and merit-based selection procedure. Only Delhi-based children who are enrolled in grades 6–8 in an accredited Delhi-based school during the 2025–2026 academic year may apply.
Reservation and Key Dates for CM SHRI School Admissions
Students currently enrolled in Delhi's government or government-aided schools would be given preference for at least 50% of the seats available in CM SHRI Schools. This include establishments run by Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, MCD, NDMC, Kendriya Vidyalayas, and the Directorate of Education (DoE). Additionally, in accordance with current government policy, students from the SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer) and Children With Special Needs (CWSN) categories would receive a 5% relaxation in eligibility marks.
The CM SHRI Schools Admission Test 2025 application period is open from July 30 to August 15. The test is set for August 30 from 11 AM to 1:30 PM, and admit cards will be available for download starting on August 23.
Examination Details and Timeline for CM SHRI School Admissions
With no negative marking, the CM SHRI Schools Admission Test 2025 will be an objective, OMR-based test. The exam will be bilingual and cover five main topics: Hindi, English, General Awareness, Mental Ability, and Numerical Aptitude. The test will last 150 minutes in total, with extra time given to candidates who have children with special needs (CWSN) in accordance with current standards. Exam centers will be set up in several Directorate of Education (DoE) schools throughout Delhi to guarantee broad accessibility.
On September 10, the entrance exam results will be made public, and by September 15, the admissions process should be over. The Delhi government's intention to open the recently announced CM SHRI schools in September is in accordance with this schedule.
What Officials Said?
CM SHRI schools are being built with a focus on sustainability, officials said, with zero-waste and solar-powered campuses being the goals. AI-enabled libraries, smart classrooms with augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) tools, smartboards, and biometric attendance systems are just a few of the contemporary conveniences that these institutions will have. Robotics labs will also be a crucial component for pupils in order to promote creativity.
