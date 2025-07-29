Karnataka PGCET Result 2025 Release Soon: Check KEA Official link cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Expected Date and Time

Karnataka PGCET Result 2025: The Karnataka PGCET 2025 results will shortly be released on the Karnataka Examinations Authority's (KEA) official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Using their individual PGCET number, candidates who took the PGCET 2025 exam will be able to view their scorecards and check their results.

Although KEA has not yet disclosed the precise time and date of the result announcement, it is generally expected to take place in July 2025. The next Karnataka PGCET counselling session will be open to successful candidates based on their PGCET results. For the most recent information on the results announcement and the counseling schedule, candidates are encouraged to often check the KEA's official website.

How to check the Karnataka PGCET 2025 result?

By taking the actions listed below, candidates can confirm their Karnataka PGCET 2025 result: