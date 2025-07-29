RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
Karnataka PGCET Result 2025 Release Soon: Check KEA Official link cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Expected Date and Time

Karnataka PGCET Result 2025: The Karnataka PGCET 2025 results are expected soon on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. PGCET numbers are used by candidates to view their results. KEA is expected to reveal the precise date of the results in July 2025. Those that are qualified will move on to counseling. For information on results and counseling schedules, it is recommended to regularly check the website.

BySiddhi Sharma
Jul 29, 2025, 11:04 IST
Karnataka PGCET Result 2025: The Karnataka PGCET 2025 results will shortly be released on the Karnataka Examinations Authority's (KEA) official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Using their individual PGCET number, candidates who took the PGCET 2025 exam will be able to view their scorecards and check their results. 

Although KEA has not yet disclosed the precise time and date of the result announcement, it is generally expected to take place in July 2025. The next Karnataka PGCET counselling session will be open to successful candidates based on their PGCET results. For the most recent information on the results announcement and the counseling schedule, candidates are encouraged to often check the KEA's official website.

How to check the Karnataka PGCET 2025 result?

By taking the actions listed below, candidates can confirm their Karnataka PGCET 2025 result:

  • Visit the Karnataka PGCET official exam website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

  • From the main menu, select the 'Admissions' tab.

  • Click the drop-down menu and choose 'PGCET-2025.'

  • Click the Karnataka PGCET result link from the window that displays.

  • Press the 'Submit' button after completing your login information, including your PGCET number.

  • You will see your KEA PGCET 2025 result.

Karnataka PGCET 2025: Details Mentioned

Candidates will receive the following details on their Karnataka PGCET scorecard 2025:

  • Candidate's name

  • PGCET number

  • Candidate type/category

  • PGCET 2025 rank

  • PGCET marks

  • Programme

Karnataka PGCET 2025: Key Highlights

Candidates can see the table given below to check the important highlights for the Karnataka PGCET 2025:

Feature

Details

Full Form

Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test

Conducting Body

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)

Courses Offered

MBA, MCA, M.E., M.Tech, M.Arch

Application Start Date

April 25, 2025

Application Last Date

May 14, 2025 (extended for some courses)

Admit Card Release

June 16, 2025

Exam Date (MBA/MCA)

June 22, 2025

Exam Mode

Offline (OMR based exam)

Exam Duration

120 minutes (2 hours)

Total Questions

100 (MCQs)

Total Marks

100

Marking Scheme

+1 for correct answer, no negative marking

Result Release

Expected after July 28, 2025

Counselling Start

Expected from July 2025 (tentative, likely to extend to October-December for different rounds)

Official Website

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Content Writer

Siddhi Sharma, working as a Content Writer at Jagran Josh, has graduated from IPU with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication. She has 1 plus year of experience in content writing. She writes on education, current affairs, and general knowledge. She has previously worked with Zee News as a content writer. She can be reached at siddhi.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com

... Read More

