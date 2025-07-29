Karnataka PGCET Result 2025 Release Soon: Check KEA Official link cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Expected Date and Time

Karnataka PGCET Result 2025: The Karnataka PGCET 2025 results will shortly be released on the Karnataka Examinations Authority's (KEA) official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Using their individual PGCET number, candidates who took the PGCET 2025 exam will be able to view their scorecards and check their results.
Although KEA has not yet disclosed the precise time and date of the result announcement, it is generally expected to take place in July 2025. The next Karnataka PGCET counselling session will be open to successful candidates based on their PGCET results. For the most recent information on the results announcement and the counseling schedule, candidates are encouraged to often check the KEA's official website.
How to check the Karnataka PGCET 2025 result?
By taking the actions listed below, candidates can confirm their Karnataka PGCET 2025 result:
Visit the Karnataka PGCET official exam website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea
From the main menu, select the 'Admissions' tab.
Click the drop-down menu and choose 'PGCET-2025.'
Click the Karnataka PGCET result link from the window that displays.
Press the 'Submit' button after completing your login information, including your PGCET number.
You will see your KEA PGCET 2025 result.
Karnataka PGCET 2025: Details Mentioned
Candidates will receive the following details on their Karnataka PGCET scorecard 2025:
Candidate's name
PGCET number
Candidate type/category
PGCET 2025 rank
PGCET marks
Programme
Karnataka PGCET 2025: Key Highlights
Candidates can see the table given below to check the important highlights for the Karnataka PGCET 2025:
Feature
Details
Full Form
Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test
Conducting Body
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)
Courses Offered
MBA, MCA, M.E., M.Tech, M.Arch
Application Start Date
April 25, 2025
Application Last Date
May 14, 2025 (extended for some courses)
Admit Card Release
June 16, 2025
Exam Date (MBA/MCA)
June 22, 2025
Exam Mode
Offline (OMR based exam)
Exam Duration
120 minutes (2 hours)
Total Questions
100 (MCQs)
Total Marks
100
Marking Scheme
+1 for correct answer, no negative marking
Result Release
Expected after July 28, 2025
Counselling Start
Expected from July 2025 (tentative, likely to extend to October-December for different rounds)
Official Website
cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
