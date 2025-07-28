CSAB Counselling 2025 Opens For NIT and IIT Vacant Seats, Apply Till July 30

CSAB Counselling 2025: The CSAB 2025 special round of counseling for open seats in the NIT+ system will be launched by the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) on July 30. In addition to other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs), the NIT+ system consists of NITs, IIESTs, IIITs, and SPAs. Following the conclusion of JoSAA counseling, this extra round is held to replace the seats that remain unfilled. The CSAB special counseling process will be conducted in three phases, and in order to participate, candidates must register again.
Through the official website, csab.nic.in, the registration and choice-filling process will be available until 5 PM on August 3, 2025. In order to apply, interested parties must confirm that they meet the eligibility requirements. The CSAB special rounds are open to all candidates who qualify for the NIT+ scheme under JoSAA 2025 based on their JEE Main 2025 ranks. Another chance to gain admission to prestigious technical schools is offered by this round.
How To Apply For CSAB Counselling 2025?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for the CSAB Counselling 2025 for NIT+, IIIT:
-
Visit the official CSAB counseling website at csab.nic.in, then choose "Special Round Registration."
-
The candidate dashboard can be accessed by using your JEE Main 2025 application number, password, and security pin.
-
According to your JEE records, accurately fill out the registration form with your contact, academic, and personal information.
-
Pay the registration and participation cost for the CSAB special round online with UPI or net banking.
-
Before the August 3 deadline, choose your top choices for schools and courses, put them in order, and lock your selections.
-
The final confirmation page should be downloaded and printed for future use and to monitor admission status throughout allocation.
Related Stories
CSAB 2025 Special Round Eligibility Criteria
-
Must have earned a recognized rank in either the Paper 1 or Paper 2 exam of JEE Main 2025.
-
Admission to NITs, IIITs, IIESTs, SPAs, or other GFTIs should have been possible through JoSAA 2025.
-
Applying is open to candidates who were not given a place during either of the JoSAA 2025 counseling stages.
-
For the CSAB 2025 special rounds, students whose JoSAA-allocated seats were canceled during document verification are still eligible.
-
It is possible for applicants who canceled their JoSAA seats before to the final round to sign up for CSAB counseling.
-
Candidates who skipped choice filling or did not participate in the JoSAA rounds are eligible to go to the CSAB special rounds.
-
Candidates must have passed the Class 12 test or its equivalent in subjects like chemistry, math, and physics, or related ones.
-
CSAB is open to students who were not given a seat in NIT+, IIITs, or GFTIs under JoSAA 2025.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation