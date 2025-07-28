CSAB Counselling 2025 Opens For NIT and IIT Vacant Seats, Apply Till July 30

CSAB Counselling 2025: The CSAB 2025 special round of counseling for open seats in the NIT+ system will be launched by the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) on July 30. In addition to other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs), the NIT+ system consists of NITs, IIESTs, IIITs, and SPAs. Following the conclusion of JoSAA counseling, this extra round is held to replace the seats that remain unfilled. The CSAB special counseling process will be conducted in three phases, and in order to participate, candidates must register again.

Through the official website, csab.nic.in, the registration and choice-filling process will be available until 5 PM on August 3, 2025. In order to apply, interested parties must confirm that they meet the eligibility requirements. The CSAB special rounds are open to all candidates who qualify for the NIT+ scheme under JoSAA 2025 based on their JEE Main 2025 ranks. Another chance to gain admission to prestigious technical schools is offered by this round.