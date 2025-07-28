Nagpur School Holiday 2025: Closed on July 29 Due to Nag Panchmi Festival; Details Here

News

Nagpur School Holiday 2025: All Nagpur schools, including those associated with the CBSE, are required by the district education department to be closed on July 29 in observance of Nag Panchami. The order comes after CSSWA complained about non-compliance. As a reminder to follow the 2025 holiday calendar, schools have been informed that infractions would result in severe consequences.

Nagpur School Holiday 2025: All Nagpur schools, including those connected to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), have been ordered by the district education department to observe Nag Panchami by staying closed on Tuesday, July 29. All of the district's school heads and officials received an official letter with the directive. Following the pre-approved academic holiday calendar for 2025 is crucial, the department stressed. Concerns that certain CBSE schools were failing to recognize Nag Panchami as an official holiday led to a representation from the CBSE Schools Staff Welfare Association (CSSWA), which triggered this move. The agency responded by restating the requirement that all schools, regardless of board affiliation, adhere to the schedule of holidays. What Officials Said?

In a letter, district education officer Rohini Kumbhar reminded all schools that Nag Panchami is already listed as a school holiday for the current academic year. Kumbhar reported that multiple complaints of CBSE schools disregarding the calendar were brought to her office. "In view of these complaints, the directive issued by this office on 14 February 2025 is being reiterated to ensure all schools remain closed on July 29," the letter said. In addition, the circular cautioned that any infractions would be dealt seriously and asked all education officers at the block and cluster levels to verify that schools observe the vacation. In a comprehensive letter dated July 23, the CSSWA urged the district administration to guarantee holiday uniformity among CBSE schools. "Despite directives from the education department, none of the CBSE schools in the Nagpur region have declared a holiday on Nag Panchami," stated Deepali Dably, president of CSSWA.