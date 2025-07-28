NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Extended till July 31; Apply at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has shared the updated dates for Round 1 of NEET UG Counselling 2025. Students who want to take part in the counselling process can visit the official website at mcc.nic.in, to check the new schedule.

As per the new timetable, the last date to register and pay the counselling fee is July 31, 2025. This gives students more time to complete the process if they missed it earlier.

The choice filling option has also been extended. Now, students can fill in their college and course choices till July 31, 2025. The choice locking feature will be open on July 31, from 4:00 PM to 11:55 PM.

The seat allotment process will happen between August 1 and August 2, 2025. After this, the seat allotment result will be declared between August 3 and August 4, 2025.

Students who get a seat must report to their allotted college from August 4 to August 8, 2025, to confirm their admission. Check this article for more details on NEET UG Counselling 2025.