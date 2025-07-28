NCERT Working on Operation Sindoor Module in two Parts for Students from Class 3rd to 12th

RRB NTPC UG City Intimation 2025 Soon
Operation Sindoor: As part of Operation Sindoor, the National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT) is creating two unique modules on India's attacks on terror infrastructure throughout Pakistan in an effort to raise students' awareness of India's military might, according to sources in the education ministry on Saturday.

According to sources, both modules are being prepared and will be unveiled shortly. While students in Classes 3 through 8 will be able to access the first special module on Operation Sindoor, students in Classes 9 through 12 will be able to access the second. In 8–10 page modules, the accomplishments of India and her armed forces will be discussed. According to a source, the purpose of these lessons is to educate kids about India's military might and how Pakistan was routed once more.

What are the Newly Introduced Modules? 

Some of the modules—brief publications on particular subjects that the NCERT offers were introduced in May of this year. You can go to the NCERT website to get the modules for classes 1 through 12. There are distinct modules for COVID-19 and its effects on social life and public health, "India's digital success and power," the Chandrayaan-3 mission, the 2023 G20 conference in India, and "Swachhata." In addition to providing schools with extra content beyond the textbook, each module includes stories, exercises, and examples that highlight the subject.

Targeting militant infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the Indian Armed Forces initiated Operation Sindoor in May. Weeks after the April terror assault in Pahalgam, it was launched.

