NCERT Working on Operation Sindoor Module in two Parts for Students from Class 3rd to 12th

Operation Sindoor: As part of Operation Sindoor, the National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT) is creating two unique modules on India's attacks on terror infrastructure throughout Pakistan in an effort to raise students' awareness of India's military might, according to sources in the education ministry on Saturday.

According to sources, both modules are being prepared and will be unveiled shortly. While students in Classes 3 through 8 will be able to access the first special module on Operation Sindoor, students in Classes 9 through 12 will be able to access the second. In 8–10 page modules, the accomplishments of India and her armed forces will be discussed. According to a source, the purpose of these lessons is to educate kids about India's military might and how Pakistan was routed once more.