As per the 2020 National Education Policy (NEP), "No Bag Day" is a program that aims to reduce stress and enhance children's learning through practical exercises. Having to carry bulky school backpacks every day has long been a concern for kids, parents, and teachers. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 introduces the "No Bag Day" concept to address this issue and increase student participation. Through field trips, vocational training, and innovative, skill-based activities, this program aims to alleviate academic stress and promote holistic development while making learning enjoyable for children outside of the classroom and textbooks.
What exactly is “No Bag Day”?
Students participate in practical and skill-based learning activities on "No Bag Day" rather than bringing textbooks and notebooks. Launched under NEP 2020, it promotes holistic growth by enhancing emotional, physical, and creative well-being.
Which students will be a part of it?
A major extension of the system is being made to classes 1 through 8 in places such as Jharkhand. For both government and private schools in Delhi, the Directorate of Education has instituted ten "bagless days" every year for sixth- and eighth-grade students. Madhya Pradesh has made it mandatory for government schools to observe one No Bag Day per month in order to encourage hands-on learning. Additionally, Uttar Pradesh observes "No School Bag Day" on Saturdays in an effort to promote artistic endeavors and strengthen the bonds between students and teachers. Saturdays are "No-Bag Days" in Rajasthan, where children attending government schools participate in activities centered around literature, athletics, moral principles, and health education. Every Saturday, Manipur observes No School Bag Day for students in Grades 1 through 8 in both public and private schools.
What happens during these days?
-
Cooperation with regional craftspeople in fields such as metalworking, gardening, carpentry, and pottery utilizing NCERT-developed norms
-
Field visits include market visits, biogas plant tours, agricultural tours, and historic site visits.
-
Workshops in schools that include art and craft, storytelling, athletic events, tests, puppetry, and even health and hygiene teachings
Why is it important?
-
Lessens academic stress by giving students a real respite from textbooks and encouraging active engagement in place of memorization.
-
Fosters a deeper comprehension: combines academic understanding with practical skills to assist students in exploring their occupational interests and possible future pathways.
-
Promotes wellbeing: Benefits to the body, mind, and emotions from exercise, teamwork, social connection, and practical duties.
How are schools preparing?
-
States such as Jharkhand are developing teacher activity guides that include age-appropriate tasks.
-
In collaboration with NCERT, the Union Education Ministry has published structured guidelines that provide a framework for occupational exposure and experiential learning.
"No Bag Day," which shifts the focus from academic learning to creating well-rounded individuals, represents a fundamental shift in education. Through experiential, athletic, and vocational activities, NEP 2020 aims to develop children who are not just bright but also creative, skilled, and emotionally balanced. As it spreads across India, the idea hopes to redefine "going to school"—less stress, more enjoyment.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation