As per the 2020 National Education Policy (NEP), "No Bag Day" is a program that aims to reduce stress and enhance children's learning through practical exercises. Having to carry bulky school backpacks every day has long been a concern for kids, parents, and teachers. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 introduces the "No Bag Day" concept to address this issue and increase student participation. Through field trips, vocational training, and innovative, skill-based activities, this program aims to alleviate academic stress and promote holistic development while making learning enjoyable for children outside of the classroom and textbooks.

What exactly is “No Bag Day”?

Students participate in practical and skill-based learning activities on "No Bag Day" rather than bringing textbooks and notebooks. Launched under NEP 2020, it promotes holistic growth by enhancing emotional, physical, and creative well-being.