A passport is one of the most important documents when travelling to any other country. It not only establishes your identity but also it will acts as proof of your National identity, that from which nation you belong to. If you have to travel to any foreign country beyond India, it is necessary to have a passport with you

In India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is the authority that issues passports under the Passports Act, 1967. Depending on the purpose of travel, professional background, or government service, Indian passports are available in different categories. These passports are also distinguished by their cover colours.

What are the different types of passports in India?

In India, there are four categories of passports which are issued based on their purpose, like for tourism, official purpose, for diplomatic or for students only. Below in the table, all four types of passports are given: