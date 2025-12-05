UP LT Grade Exam 2025: Check Shift Timings, Reporting Time & Exam Schedule Here

UP LT Grade Exam 2025: The UPPSC is going to conduct the UP LT Grade exam 2025 from tomorrow onwards. The exam is going to be held in two shifts across all the dates. The first shift will be conducted between 09:00 am - 11:00 am and the second shift between 03:00 pm - 05:00 pm. The UPPSC is conducting the LT Grade exam for subjects such as Mathematics, Hindi, Science, Sanskrit, Home Science, Commerce, and others. The exam is going to start on 06th December 2025 which will have Mathematics in the first shift and Hindi in the second shift.
UP LT Grade Exam 2025
The UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Exam 2025 is on the horizon. Candidates who are going to appear for the Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate Grade) exam should download their UP LT Grade Admit Card 2025 and check their exam shift timings, reporting time, and exam centre details so that they can arrive at their exam center on time and avoid last-minute hassles. This article outlines the full schedule, shift details, and important instructions for 2025.
UP LT Grade Exam Schedule & Shift Timings 2025
The UPPSC will be conducting the LT Grade Teacher exam across multiple dates and two shifts per day. Candidates can check the subject-wise detailed exam schedule and shift timings in the table below:
|
Subject
|
Exam Date
|
Shift / Session
|
Time
|
Mathematics
|
06 December 2025
|
First Shift (Morning)
|
9:00 am to 11:00 am
|
Hindi
|
06 December 2025
|
Second Shift (Afternoon)
|
3:00 pm to 5:00 pm
|
Science
|
07 December 2025
|
First Shift (Morning)
|
9:00 am to 11:00 am
|
Sanskrit
|
07 December 2025
|
Second Shift (Afternoon)
|
3:00 pm to 5:00 pm
|
Home Science
|
21 December 2025
|
First Shift (Morning)
|
9:00 am to 11:00 am
|
Commerce
|
21 December 2025
|
Second Shift (Afternoon)
|
3:00 pm to 5:00 pm
|
Social Science
|
17 January 2026
|
First Shift (Morning)
|
9:00 am to 11:00 am
|
Biology
|
17 January 2026
|
Second Shift (Afternoon)
|
3:00 pm to 5:00 pm
|
English
|
18 January 2026
|
First Shift (Morning)
|
9:00 am to 11:00 am
|
Physical Education
|
18 January 2026
|
Second Shift (Afternoon)
|
3:00 pm to 5:00 pm
|
Art
|
24 January 2026
|
First Shift (Morning)
|
9:00 am to 11:00 am
|
Agriculture / Horticulture
|
24 January 2026
|
Second Shift (Afternoon)
|
3:00 pm to 5:00 pm
|
Urdu
|
25 January 2026
|
First Shift (Morning)
|
9:00 am to 11:00 am
|
Music
|
25 January 2026
|
Second Shift (Afternoon)
|
3:00 pm to 5:00 pm
Check the UP LT Grade Selection Process
UPPSC LT Grade 2025 Reporting Time
It is always advisable to the candidates to reach the exam centre well before the exam start time to avoid last minute hassles. Usually, one must reach the exam centre 45 to 60 minutes before the exam starts to complete security checks, document verification and seating arrangements.
UP LT Grade 2025 Exam Mode
The UP LT Grade exam 2025 is going to be conducted in Offline mode, meaning candidates will give the exam in pen and paper mode on the OMR sheet.
UP LT Grade Exam 2025 Instructions for the Candidates
-
Candidates must download their admit card from the official website of UPPSC.
-
Candidates will require an ID proof to be carried along.
-
Reach the examination centre well before the time to avoid last minute rush or late entry.
-
Do not carry prohibited items such as smartphones, notes, or other gadgets into the exam hall.
How to Download the UP LT Grade Admit Card 2025
Candidates can download the UP LT Grade admit card 2025 by following the steps provided below:
-
Visit the official UPPSC website- uppsc.up.nic.in.
-
Look for the link to download the UP LT Grade Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2025.
-
Click on the “Download Admit Card” link and log in using your Registration Number, Date of Birth, and other required credentials.
-
Save/print the admit card and check your subject, date, shift, exam centre, and reporting time carefully.
Download UP LT Grade Admit Card 2025 Here
