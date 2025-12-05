HSSC CET Result 2025 OUT, Download PDF
Focus
Quick Links

UP LT Grade Exam 2025: Check Shift Timings, Reporting Time & Exam Schedule Here

By Upasna Choudhary
Dec 5, 2025, 12:02 IST

UP LT Grade Exam 2025: The UPPSC is all set to conduct the UP LT Grade Assistant Teacher exam 2025. The exam is scheduled to be conducted between 06 December 2025 to 25 January 2026. Candidates must download their admit cards to check the exact timings and details. Check the official exam shift and timings released by the Commission in this article.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

UP LT Grade Exam 2025: The UPPSC is going to conduct the UP LT Grade exam 2025 from tomorrow onwards. The exam is going to be held in two shifts across all the dates. The first shift will be conducted between 09:00 am - 11:00 am and the second shift between 03:00 pm - 05:00 pm. The UPPSC is conducting the LT Grade exam for subjects such as Mathematics, Hindi, Science, Sanskrit, Home Science, Commerce, and others. The exam is going to start on 06th December 2025 which will have Mathematics in the first shift and Hindi in the second shift.

UP LT Grade Exam 2025

The UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Exam 2025 is on the horizon. Candidates who are going to appear for the Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate Grade) exam should download their UP LT Grade Admit Card 2025 and check their exam shift timings, reporting time, and exam centre details so that they can arrive at their exam center on time and avoid last-minute hassles. This article outlines the full schedule, shift details, and important instructions for 2025.

ALSO CHECK:

UP LT Grade Teacher General Knowledge Question 2025

Download UP LT Grade Previous Year Papers

UP LT Grade Previous Year Cut Off

UP LT Grade Exam Schedule & Shift Timings 2025

The UPPSC will be conducting the LT Grade Teacher exam across multiple dates and two shifts per day. Candidates can check the subject-wise detailed exam schedule and shift timings in the table below:

Subject

Exam Date

Shift / Session

Time

Mathematics

06 December 2025

First Shift (Morning)

9:00 am to 11:00 am

Hindi

06 December 2025

Second Shift (Afternoon)

3:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Science

07 December 2025

First Shift (Morning)

9:00 am to 11:00 am

Sanskrit

07 December 2025

Second Shift (Afternoon)

3:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Home Science

21 December 2025

First Shift (Morning)

9:00 am to 11:00 am

Commerce

21 December 2025

Second Shift (Afternoon)

3:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Social Science

17 January 2026

First Shift (Morning)

9:00 am to 11:00 am

Biology

17 January 2026

Second Shift (Afternoon)

3:00 pm to 5:00 pm

English

18 January 2026

First Shift (Morning)

9:00 am to 11:00 am

Physical Education

18 January 2026

Second Shift (Afternoon)

3:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Art

24 January 2026

First Shift (Morning)

9:00 am to 11:00 am

Agriculture / Horticulture

24 January 2026

Second Shift (Afternoon)

3:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Urdu

25 January 2026

First Shift (Morning)

9:00 am to 11:00 am

Music

25 January 2026

Second Shift (Afternoon)

3:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Check the UP LT Grade Selection Process

UPPSC LT Grade 2025 Reporting Time

It is always advisable to the candidates to reach the exam centre well before the exam start time to avoid last minute hassles. Usually, one must reach the exam centre 45 to 60 minutes before the exam starts to complete security checks, document verification and seating arrangements.

UP LT Grade 2025 Exam Mode

The UP LT Grade exam 2025 is going to be conducted in Offline mode, meaning candidates will give the exam in pen and paper mode on the OMR sheet.

 UP LT Grade Exam 2025 Instructions for the Candidates

  • Candidates must download their admit card from the official website of UPPSC.

  • Candidates will require an ID proof to be carried along.

  • Reach the examination centre well before the time to avoid last minute rush or late entry.

  • Do not carry prohibited items such as smartphones, notes, or other gadgets into the exam hall.

How to Download the UP LT Grade Admit Card 2025

Candidates can download the UP LT Grade admit card 2025 by following the steps provided below:

  • Visit the official UPPSC website- uppsc.up.nic.in.

  • Look for the link to download the UP LT Grade Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2025.

  • Click on the “Download Admit Card” link and log in using your Registration Number, Date of Birth, and other required credentials.

  • Save/print the admit card and check your subject, date, shift, exam centre, and reporting time carefully.

Download UP LT Grade Admit Card 2025 Here

 

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News