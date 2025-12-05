UP LT Grade Exam 2025: Check Shift Timings, Reporting Time & Exam Schedule Here

UP LT Grade Exam 2025: The UPPSC is going to conduct the UP LT Grade exam 2025 from tomorrow onwards. The exam is going to be held in two shifts across all the dates. The first shift will be conducted between 09:00 am - 11:00 am and the second shift between 03:00 pm - 05:00 pm. The UPPSC is conducting the LT Grade exam for subjects such as Mathematics, Hindi, Science, Sanskrit, Home Science, Commerce, and others. The exam is going to start on 06th December 2025 which will have Mathematics in the first shift and Hindi in the second shift.

UP LT Grade Exam 2025

The UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Exam 2025 is on the horizon. Candidates who are going to appear for the Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate Grade) exam should download their UP LT Grade Admit Card 2025 and check their exam shift timings, reporting time, and exam centre details so that they can arrive at their exam center on time and avoid last-minute hassles. This article outlines the full schedule, shift details, and important instructions for 2025.