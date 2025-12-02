SSC GD Vacancy 2026 OUT!
UP LT Grade Cut Off 2025 – Check Previous Year Category-Wise Cut Off Marks PDF

By Upasna Choudhary
Dec 2, 2025, 16:48 IST

UP LT Grade Cut Off 2025: The UPPSC is going to conduct the UP LT Grade Teacher exam for various subjects from 06 December onwards. Candidates who are going to appear for the exam must check the UP LT Grade previous year cut offs so that they can align their preparation accordingly.

UP LT Grade Previous Year Cut Off
UP LT Grade Cut Off 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has scheduled the UP LT Grade exam to be conducted from 06th December 2025 till 25th January 2026 on different dates for different subjects. The candidates who are preparing for the exam and who are going to appear for the exam must also check the previous year cut off marks simultaneously while practising the questions. Attempt the mock tests and cross-check your marks with the previous year cut off which will provide you an idea on how much you need to maximize your marks.

Download the UP LT Grade Previous Year Papers

Check the UP LT Grade Selection Process

UP LT Grade Cut Off 2025

The UP LT Grade Cut Off 2025 helps the candidates to analyze their marks in the exam. The official cut off marks will be released along with the final result. Meanwhile, the candidates can check the previous year cut off marks to get an idea on how to prepare for the exam as per the previous year scores. They should analyze whether they are able to score as per the previous year cut off.

UP LT Grade Previous Year Cut Off 

Having a score in mind always helps in achieving the targets. The previous year cut off marks helps the candidates in setting a target score and achieving it through rigorous preparation. Here we have provided the UP LT Grade cut off marks for the year 2022.

UP LT Grade Teacher Previous Year Cut Off 2022- Females

Subjects

UR

OBC

SC

ST

Hindi

73.50

71.97

68.54

66.62

Sanskrit

74.13

72.58

69.42

-

English

73.98

72.33

69.01

-

Mathematics/Science

74.86

72.22

68.45

65.36

Biology

76.79

75.27

72.53

-

General Science

74.28

71.76

69.64

-

Urdu

70.32

-

-

-

Commerce

77.25

-

71.24

-

Home Science

75.73

74.89

70.62

-

UP LT Grade Teacher Previous Year Cut Off 2022- Males

Subjects

UR

OBC

SC

ST

Hindi

74.31

72.35

68.49

-

Sanskrit

73.90

71.87

69.03

-

English

74.03

71.52

68.23

61.07

How to Check the Official UP LT Grade Cut Off 2025

Candidates who will appear for the UP LT Grade Assistant Teacher exam 2025 and who are aspiring for the UP LT Grade Teacher position will only be able to check the official UP LT Grade cut off 2025 once the final results are declared.

Factors Influencing UP LT Grade 2025 Cut Off

There are several factors which help in determining the cut off marks for the given year. These cut off marks change with each exam cycle depending on the factors involved. These factors are:

  • Number of applicants: More candidates → higher competition → likely higher cut off. 

  • Difficulty level of Prelims & Mains papers: Easier exam → more good scores → increased cut off; tougher exam → cut off may drop.

  • Subject-wise candidate performance: Subjects with more applicants may have higher cut off relative to niche or less opted subjects.

  • Number of Vacancies: Fewer vacancies or more candidates in a particular category may push cut off upward for that category.

UP LT Grade Teacher 2025 Overview

UPPSC is going to recruit 7,466 UP LT Grade Assistant Teachers through the Preliminary, Mains, and Document Verification process. Check the overview of the recruitment here:

Particulars

Details

Exam / Recruitment

UP LT Grade Teacher (Trained Graduate / Assistant Teacher) 2025

Conducting Body

UPPSC (Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission)

Total Vacancies

7,466 (Male: 4,860; Female: 2,525; PwD / Reserved: 81)

Selection Process

Preliminary (Screening) Exam → Main (Written) Exam → Document Verification (DV) / Final Merit List

