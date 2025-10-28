Key Points UPPSC has released the official notice for the UP LT Grade Teacher prelims exam date

The exam is going to be conducted in two phases- Phase 1 and Phase 2.

Phase 1 will be held in the month of December 2025 and Phase 2 is scheduled in the month of January 2026.

UP LT Grade Exam Date 2025: The UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025 aims to fill a total of 7,466 posts of Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate Grade) across various subjects including Mathematics, Hindi, Science, Sanskrit, Home Science, Commerce and others. The UP LT Grade Teacher selection process includes a written examination followed by Mains and Document verification. The written exam is going to be conducted in two phases- Phase 1 and 2. The schedule for Phase 1 has been released in the month of September and the schedule for Phase 2 has been released on 27 October 2025.

UP LT Grade Exam Date

UPPSC has released the official notice regarding the conduct of the UP LT Grade Teacher preliminary examination 2025. The notice for the exam date has been released in the month of September for subjects like Maths, Hindi, Science, Sanskrit, Home Science, and Commerce. These exams will be conducted in the month of December 2025. The exam for subjects like Social Science, Biology, English, Physical Education, Arts, Agriculture, Urdu, and Music will be conducted in the month of January 2026.

UP LT Grade Exam Date Subject-Wise & Shift Timings

Candidates are advised to carefully check the UP LT Grade exam date subject-wise so that there should not be any confusion at the last moment. Candidates can find their subject-wise exam dates in the table provided below:

Subject Date Shift Time Mathematics 06 Dec 2025 First Shift 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM Hindi 06 Dec 2025 Second Shift 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM Science 07 Dec 2025 First Shift 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM Sanskrit 07 Dec 2025 Second Shift 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM Home Science 21 Dec 2025 First Shift 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM Commerce 21 Dec 2025 Second Shift 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM Social Science 17 Jan 2026 First Shift 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM Biology 17 Jan 2026 Second Shift 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM English 18 Jan 2026 First Shift 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM Physical Education 18 Jan 2026 Second Shift 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM Art 24 Jan 2026 First Shift 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM Agriculture / Horticulture 24 Jan 2026 Second Shift 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM Urdu 25 Jan 2026 First Shift 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM Music 25 Jan 2026 Second Shift 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM

UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025 Important Dates

The candidates who have applied for the UP LT Grade Teacher recruitment are advised to go through the important dates to avoid any confusions.

Event Date Detailed Notification Released 28 July 2025 Start of Online Application 28 July 2025 Last Date to Apply 28 August 2025 Application Correction Window Ends 04 September 2025 Exam Date (Phase 1 & Phase 2) 06, 07 & 21 December 2025 and 17, 28, 24 & 25 January 2026

UP LT Grade Exam Pattern

Candidates have the understanding and knowledge about the UP LT Grade preliminary exam pattern to prepare and score well at the examination. The exam pattern consists of a single paper which will be held in offline mode and contains objective type questions. The exam is of 2 hours duration.