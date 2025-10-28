IB SA Admit Card 2025 Download Link
By Upasna Choudhary
Oct 28, 2025, 15:20 IST

UP LT Grade Exam Date 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has officially released the exam dates for the LT Grade Teacher recruitment for 2025. The schedule for the UP LT Grade Teacher examination has been released by the UPPSC on its official website. The exam will be conducted in two phases- Phase 1 and Phase 2. The Phase 1 exam is slated to be held on 6 December, 7 December and 21 December 2025, and Phase 2 exam will be conducted on 17 January, 18 January, 24 January, and 25 January 2026. Check all the related details on this page.

UP LT Grade Teacher Exam Date 2025 Out, Check Subject Wise Exam Timings Here
Key Points

  • UPPSC has released the official notice for the UP LT Grade Teacher prelims exam date
  • The exam is going to be conducted in two phases- Phase 1 and Phase 2.
  • Phase 1 will be held in the month of December 2025 and Phase 2 is scheduled in the month of January 2026.

UP LT Grade Exam Date 2025: The UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025 aims to fill a total of 7,466 posts of Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate Grade) across various subjects including Mathematics, Hindi, Science, Sanskrit, Home Science, Commerce and others. The UP LT Grade Teacher selection process includes a written examination followed by Mains and Document verification. The written exam is going to be conducted in two phases- Phase 1 and 2. The schedule for Phase 1 has been released in the month of September and the schedule for Phase 2 has been released on 27 October 2025.

UP LT Grade Teacher Exam Date 2025

Download UP LT Grade Teacher Syllabus 2025

Download the UP LT Grade Previous Year Paper

UP LT Grade Exam Date

UPPSC has released the official notice regarding the conduct of the UP LT Grade Teacher preliminary examination 2025. The notice for the exam date has been released in the month of September for subjects like Maths, Hindi, Science, Sanskrit, Home Science, and Commerce. These exams will be conducted in the month of December 2025. The exam for subjects like Social Science, Biology, English, Physical Education, Arts, Agriculture, Urdu, and Music will be conducted in the month of January 2026.

UP LT Grade Exam Date Phase 1

Download Notice

UP LT Grade Exam Date Phase 2

Download Notice

UP LT Grade Exam Date Subject-Wise & Shift Timings

Candidates are advised to carefully check the UP LT Grade exam date subject-wise so that there should not be any confusion at the last moment. Candidates can find their subject-wise exam dates in the table provided below:

Subject

Date

Shift

Time

Mathematics

06 Dec 2025

First Shift

9:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Hindi

06 Dec 2025

Second Shift

3:00 PM to 5:00 PM 

Science

07 Dec 2025

First Shift

9:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Sanskrit

07 Dec 2025

Second Shift

3:00 PM to 5:00 PM 

Home Science

21 Dec 2025

First Shift

9:00 AM to 11:00 AM 

Commerce

21 Dec 2025

Second Shift

3:00 PM to 5:00 PM 

Social Science

17 Jan 2026

First Shift

9:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Biology

17 Jan 2026

Second Shift

3:00 PM to 5:00 PM

English

18 Jan 2026

First Shift

9:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Physical Education

18 Jan 2026

Second Shift

3:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Art

24 Jan 2026

First Shift

9:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Agriculture / Horticulture

24 Jan 2026

Second Shift

3:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Urdu

25 Jan 2026

First Shift

9:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Music

25 Jan 2026

Second Shift

3:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Check the UP LT Grade Teacher Vacancy

UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025 Important Dates

The candidates who have applied for the UP LT Grade Teacher recruitment are advised to go through the important dates to avoid any confusions.

Event

Date

Detailed Notification Released

28 July 2025

Start of Online Application

28 July 2025

Last Date to Apply

28 August 2025

Application Correction Window Ends

04 September 2025

Exam Date (Phase 1 & Phase 2)

06, 07 & 21 December 2025 and 17, 28, 24 & 25 January 2026

UP LT Grade Exam Pattern

Candidates have the understanding and knowledge about the UP LT Grade preliminary exam pattern to prepare and score well at the examination. The exam pattern consists of a single paper which will be held in offline mode and contains objective type questions. The exam is of 2 hours duration.

Parameter

Details

Mode of Exam

Offline / Written (paper-based) 

Number of Stages

Preliminary Written Exam (and further stages for qualified candidates) 

Question Type

Objective-type (MCQs

Duration

2 hours for the Preliminary exam

Negative Marking

0.33 marks deduction for each wrong answer 

