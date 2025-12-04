CAT Response Sheet 2025
UP LT Grade Teacher General Knowledge Question 2025: Check Previous Year Important GS Question

By Upasna Choudhary
Dec 4, 2025, 17:21 IST

UP LT Grade Teacher GS Questions 2025: The UPPSC is going to conduct LT Grade Teacher recruitment exam for 2025 between December 2025 and January 2026. Practising previous-year GK/General Studies (GS) questions along with syllabus-based topics can significantly enhance your readiness. Candidates can practice from the questions that have been provided on this page to check their level of preparation.

UP LT Grade Teacher GS Questions 2025: General Studies/ General Knowledge forms an important part of the LT Grade written exam which consists of MCQ based questions. The number of questions asked from this section is around 30 which fetches 30 marks out of 150. Therefore, the GS forms a crucial part of the exam. Candidates can prepare for the GS subject from various sources including current affairs magazines, newspapers, dedicated books, etc. Practising questions is also important to analyze the level of preparation. Therefore, we have compiled a set of questions pertaining to the GS subject that will prove beneficial for the candidates preparing for the LT Grade exam.

UP LT Grade Teacher Exam 2025

According to the official notification, the UP LT Grade exam is slated to be held between December 2025 and January 2026. The UPPSC has released the notice regarding the exam date and now the UP LT Grade admit card has been out on the official website.

The UP LT Grade written exam pattern consists of 150 objective-type questions carrying 150 marks in total. Out of these, 30 questions (30 marks) are from General Studies (GS), while 120 questions (120 marks) cover the candidate’s concerned subject. The time duration allotted for the exam is 2 hours (120 minutes)

The UP LT Grade exam marking scheme includes +1 mark for each correct response and -0.33 marks for wrong answers.

Important GS Topics for UP LT Grade Teacher 2025

By analyzing the previous year trends and papers, a conclusion can be made which states that the General Studies (GS) forms an important section of the exam and it should be studied thoroughly. The GS includes subjects like History, Polity, Geography, General Science, and Current Affairs which needs rigorous preparation.

  • History & Freedom Struggle: Indian history, major events and historical personalities.

  • Geography (India & World): Physical geography, Indian geography, major geographical facts. 

  • Indian Polity: Constitution, preamble, government structure, major constitutional amendments, Indian judicial system, and others.

  • General Science: Basic of sciences up to 10th level, general awareness of scientific facts and phenomena. 

  • Current Affairs: Important events of national and international importance, general events, socio-economic issues, government schemes etc.

  • Miscellaneous: Misc topics like general knowledge, everyday knowledge useful for competitive exams.

UP LT Grade Teacher GS Practice Questions

We have compiled a few GS/ GK questions for the candidates who are going to appear for the UP LT Grade exam so that they can practice them and analyze their preparation level. 

1. Which of the  following diseases cannot be cured by antibiotics?

(a) Tuberculosis

(b) Tetanus

(c) Measles

(d) Cholera

Answer is (C)

2. Which  of the following  pairs  is not correctly matched?

(a) Computer    :Charles Babbage

(b) Radio     :      Karl Benz

(c) Barometer    :E. Torricelli

(d) Dynamo     :     Michael Faraday

Answer is (B)

3. The communication satellites are invariably

(a) revolving at their own speed

(b) stationary

(c) geostationary

(d) changing their track and speed

Answer is (C)

4. For which substance among the following, conductivity increases with temperature?

(a) Copper

(b) Germanium

(c) Silver

(d) Iron

Answer is (B)

5. Which of the following pairs is not correctly matched?

 

Crop

Insect-pest
 

Groundnut

Pod borer
 

Gram

Pod borer

      (c) 

Paddy

Banka

      (d) 

Maize

Stem borer

Answer is (A)


6. Which of the following rivers does not flow in Australia?

(a) Hunter River

(b) Flinders River

(c) Orange River

(d) Gilbert River

Answer is (C)


7. Who has won the Women Singles Title of Badminton in Commonwealth Games, 2018?

(a) Saina Nehwal

(b) P. V. Sindhu

(c) K. Gilmour

(d) Michelle Li

Answer is (A)


8. In the World Press Freedom Index, 2018, India is placed at

(a) 135th

(b) 136th

(c) 138th

(d) 137th

Answer is (C)


9. In which of the following texts, it is stated that those who could not speak Sanskrit language correctly were called 'Mlecchas?

(a) Shvetashvatara Upanishad

(b) Gopatha Brahmana

(c) Brihadaranyaka Upanishad

(d) Shatapatha Brahmana

Answer is (D)


10. With reference to the book Arthashastra, which of the following statements is/are correct?

1. It is the oldest masterpiece on Indian State Policy.

2. There is no description of the Mauryan empire and administration in this book.

Select the correct answer using the codes given below.

Codes:

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Answer is (A)


11. Who among the following addressed Delhi as one of the greatest cities in the world?

(a) Ibn Batuta

(b) Alberuni

(c) Farishta

(d) Abul Fazl

Answer is (D)


12. Who is known as the Father of India's Local Self-Government?

(a) Lord Lytton

(b) Lord Ripon

(c) Lord Curzon

(d) Lord Dalhousie

Answer is (B)


13. At least how many days are required to give the prior notice for the impeachment of the President of India?

(a) 7 days

(b) 14 days

(c) 21 days

(d) 30 days

Answer is (B) 


14. Who administers the oath of office and secrecy to the Governor of a State in India?

(a) The President of India

(b) The Vice President of India

(c) The Chief Justice of the High Court of the State

(d) The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of the State

Answer is (C)


15. Which Part of our Constitution system envisages a three-tier Panchayati Raj?

(a) Part IX

(b) Part X

(c) Part XI

(d) Part XII

Answer is (A)


16. Which of the following States has no oil refinery?

(a) Gujarat

(b) Kerala

(c) Chhattisgarh

(d) West Bengal

Answer is (C)


17. Which of the following States recorded a decrease in its population in the 2011 Census?

(a) Kerala

(b) Sikkim

(c) Nagaland

(d) Manipur

Answer is (C)


18. Which of the following is the most effective measure of population control according to Malthus?

(a) War

(b) Disaster

(c) Birth control

(d) Social evils

Answer is (A)


19. Which of the following is not a biome?

(a) Desert

(b) Grassland

(c) Ecosystem

(d) Tundra

Answer is (C)


20. Dudhwa National Park is situated in which of the following States?

(a) Assam

(b) Uttarakhand

(c) Rajasthan

(d) Uttar Pradesh

Answer is (D)


21. According to the Fourth Round of National Family Health Survey, the current TFR (Total Fertility Rate-children per woman) is

(a) 2.2

(b) 3.2

(c) 4.2

(d) 4.5

Answer is (A)


22. Which of the following census years is known as the Year of Great Divide in India?

(a) 1911

(b) 1921

(c) 1951

(d) 1991

Answer is (B)


23. SRI method is related to

(a) wheat

(b) cotton

(c) mustard

(d) paddy

Answer is (D)


24. The rotation intensity of Maize-Potato-Mung bean is

(a) 100%

(b) 200%

(c) 250%

(d) 300%

Answer is (D)


25. Which of the following pairs is not correctly matched?

 

Crop

Variety
      (a)

Groundnut

Kaushal
     (b) 

Mustard

Vardan

      (c) 

Linseed

Chamatkar

      (d)

Gram

Udai

Answer is (A)

How will Previous Year GS Questions Benefits in the Preparation

  • Familiarity with Exam Pattern: By solving these questions, candidates will get an idea on what kind of questions are asked from GS.

  • Time management:  As there are a total of 30 questions in the GS section, candidates must quickly attempt them and move on to the main subject part. Practising GS questions will help in time management.

  • Identify high scoring GS areas: Questions from history, polity, geography occur very often in the GS section. Candidates just need to analyze and identify them.

  • Revision: Practising the previous year questions will help in revising the topics that have already been asked in the exam and it will help build confidence.

