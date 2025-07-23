NCERT's most recent textbook for Class 5 Environmental Studies, Our Wondrous World, includes an insightful quotation from Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS). Shukla made a striking comment during an open discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi: "The Earth looks completely one; no border is visible from outside."

A Message of Unity and Global Citizenship

Shukla elaborated: “It seems that no border exists, no state exists, no countries exist. We all are part of humanity, and the Earth is our one home, and all of us are in it.” By integrating this message into Chapter 1, Earth, Our Shared Home, NCERT aims to nurture empathy, unity, and environmental stewardship among young learners.

Historic Mission: 18 Days in Space

India's first trip to the ISS in more than 40 years, since Rakesh Sharma's 1984 flight, was completed on July 15 by Group Captain Shukla after an 18-day mission. After flying on the Axiom‑4 mission, which was funded by ISRO, NASA, and Axiom Space, he returned safely by splashdown off the coast of California.