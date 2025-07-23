NCERT's most recent textbook for Class 5 Environmental Studies, Our Wondrous World, includes an insightful quotation from Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS). Shukla made a striking comment during an open discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi: "The Earth looks completely one; no border is visible from outside."
A Message of Unity and Global Citizenship
Shukla elaborated: “It seems that no border exists, no state exists, no countries exist. We all are part of humanity, and the Earth is our one home, and all of us are in it.” By integrating this message into Chapter 1, Earth, Our Shared Home, NCERT aims to nurture empathy, unity, and environmental stewardship among young learners.
Historic Mission: 18 Days in Space
India's first trip to the ISS in more than 40 years, since Rakesh Sharma's 1984 flight, was completed on July 15 by Group Captain Shukla after an 18-day mission. After flying on the Axiom‑4 mission, which was funded by ISRO, NASA, and Axiom Space, he returned safely by splashdown off the coast of California.
NCERT’s Fresh, Integrated Learning Approach
Part of the TWAU (The World Around Us) series, this redesigned textbook was created under NEP 2020. It combines social studies, science, and environmental education into a single curriculum that encourages critical thinking and moral consciousness.
Beyond Space Quotes
The book also includes:
-
DIGIPIN, a 10-character digital addressing system for precise location tagging
-
A journey of the Godavari, featuring the Brahmagiri Hills, Coringa Sanctuary, and the Namami Gange initiative, along with flood safety guidance
-
Health lessons on microbes, food preservation, oral hygiene, and first-aid responses
-
Features on national heritage (symbols, dances, crafts) and stories of national heroes like APJ Abdul Kalam, Bhagat Singh, Rani Lakshmibai, and Shivaji
Encouraging Experiential Learning
Through nature walks, model-making, journaling, and interviews, the textbook fosters experiential learning while encouraging observation, hypothesis-making, experimentation, and reflection. By fostering a sense of shared responsibility, it seeks to assist pupils in viewing Earth as a single, cohesive home.
Why This Matters:
NCERT is inspiring young minds to transcend regional boundaries, respect global citizenship, and take collective responsibility for our world by showcasing Captain Shukla's cosmic perspective and incorporating it into an integrated curriculum.
