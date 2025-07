List of Bird Sanctuaries in India: Check Full List Here

India, with its vast and varied ecosystems, is home to numerous bird sanctuaries that protect diverse avian species and their habitats. These sanctuaries promote conservation, biodiversity, and provide safe breeding grounds for resident and migratory birds.

Recognized by official sources and established wildlife authorities, India’s bird sanctuaries are a vital part of its ecological heritage.

Read along for a comprehensive and state-wise list of prominent bird sanctuaries in India-

Bird Sanctuaries in India: State-Wise List