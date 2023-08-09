International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples 2023: List of Indigenous Peoples around Asia

International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples 2023: International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples globally acknowledges and applauds the contribution of indigenous communities on cultural, social, and economic levels. The day aims to showcase the customs, traditions and sustainable practices of the community. Also, it emphasizes the eradication of challenges faced by these communities to help them with a better life, with this year’s theme, “Indigenous Youth as Agents of Change for Self-determination." The three main objectives of this year observation are:

Climate Action and the Green Transition

Mobilizing for Justice

Intergenerational connections

According to UN Organisation, “Violations of the rights of the world's Indigenous Peoples have become a persistent problem, sometimes because of a historical burden from their colonization backgrounds and others because of the contrast with a constantly changing society.” So, the day demands for self-determination, Indigenous youth are working as agents of change at the forefront of some of the most pressing crises facing humanity today.

There are 476 million indigenous people...



🔹 living in 90 countries

🔹 representing 5,000 cultures

🔹 speaking the majority of the 🌎's 7,000 languages



As per UN reports, “There are an estimated 476 million indigenous peoples in the world living across 90 countries. They make up less than 5 per cent of the world's population but account for 15 per cent of the poorest. They speak an overwhelming majority of the world’s estimated 7,000 languages and represent 5,000 different cultures."

This article will help you know about the popular tribal communities of Asia, majorly Indian Subcontinent:

Indian subcontinent

Adivasis

The term Adivasi refers to tribal communities in whole found throughout the Indian subcontinent. The word is taken from the Sanskrit language by political activists to give tribal people an indigenous identity by claiming indigenous heritage around 1930.

Dravidian peoples

The Dravidian peoples, often known as Dravidian-speakers or Dravidians, are a linguistic and cultural group that largely inhabits Southern Asia and speaks any of the Dravidian languages.

Badaga: Tamil Nadu, South India

Gond: Gondwana Land, Central India

Irula: Tamil Nadu, South India

Kisan: Indigenous peoples of Odisha, East India

Kodava: Kodagu, Karnataka, South India

Kota (Kothar/Kov): Tamil Nadu, South India

Kuruba: Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, South India

Tamil: Tamil Nadu, South India and Sri Lanka

Toda: Tamil Nadu, South India

South Dravidian peoples

Giraavaru: Maldives

Indo-European peoples

According to linguistic reconstruction, the Indo-Europeans were an improbable prehistoric people of Eurasia that spoke Proto-Indo-European (PIE), the origin of the Indo-European languages.

Iranian peoples

Pashtuns: southern Afghanistan and Northwest Pakistan

Baloch: southeastern Iran and southwest Pakistan

Indo-Aryan peoples

Indo-Aryan peoples are a group of Indo-European peoples who speak Indo-Aryan languages in India. Aryans were the Indo-Iranian-speaking pastoralists who migrated from Central Asia to South Asia and brought the Proto-Indo-Aryan language with them.

Dard: Dardistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Northern Pakistan

Kalasha of Chitral (Kaĺaśa): Ancient pre-Muslim polytheistic pagan ethnic minority in Chitral District, Northern Pakistan

Shina: Gilgit-Baltistan, Northern Pakistan

Kashmiri Hindus: India

Pothwari: Rawalpindi, Pakistan

Seraiki: Multan, Pakistan

Punjabi: Lahore, Pakistan, Amristar & Delhi, India

Sindhi: Sindh, Pakistan, India

Bengali: Bangladesh, India

Gujarati: India Sindh, Pakistan

Banjara: Rajasthan

Bhil people: Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh

Jaunsari people: Uttarakhand

Dogras: Jammu

Tharu: Nepal, East India

Warli

Sino-Tibetan-speaking peoples

The Sino-Tibetan language family comprises early literary languages including Chinese, Tibetan, and Burmese, as well as over 400 current languages spoken in China, India, Burma, and Nepal. It is one of the world's most diverse language families, with 1.4 billion speakers.

Bodish peoples

Ladakhi: Ladakh, North India

Konyak peoples

Indigenous Assamese people

Tripuri (Borok): Tripura, North-East India

Konyak peoples

Nocte: Tirap, Arunachal Pradesh, North-East India

Kukish peoples

Karbi: Karbi Anglong, Assam, North-East-India

Mizo (Mizo hnam): Mizoram, North-East India

Naga: Nagaland, North-East India

Raji-Raute peoples

Raute: Nepal, North India

Digaro peoples

Mishmi: Arunachal Pradesh, North-East India

Jumma people

Chakma: Bangladesh, Arunachal Pradesh - North-East India

Indigenous peoples of Sikkim: India

Sino-Tibetan-speaking peoples

Bodish peoples

Bhutia (Denzongpa)

Lepcha

Meitei: Manipur, North-East India

Burusho: Hunza and Chitral districts, Gilgit-Baltistan, Northern Pakistan

Sino-Tibetan-speaking peoples

Lolo-Burmese peoples

Burmish peoples

Marma: Bangladesh

Meitei people: Manipur and neighbouring states of India, Bangladesh, Myanmar

Vedda (Wanniyala-Aetto): Sri Lanka

Sinhalese: Sri Lanka

Dhivehi: Maldives

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Negrito

The term Negrito refers to a variety of ethnic groups who live in remote areas of Southeast Asia and the Andaman Islands.

Great Andamanese: Great Andaman, Strait Island, Andaman Is.

Jangil (Rutland Jarawa): now extinct, formerly of Rutland Island, Andamans

Jarawa: South Andaman and Middle Andaman

Onge (Önge): Little Andaman, Andaman Islands

Sentinelese: North Sentinel Island, Andaman Islands

Austroasiatic peoples

Nicobarese people (Holchu): Nicobar Islands, India

Shompen people (Kalay-Keyet): Nicobar Islands, India

This International Day of Indigenous Peoples 2023, themed "Indigenous youth as agents of change for self-determination," reaffirms the role that Indigenous youth must play in decision-making while also recognising their dedicated efforts in climate action, the pursuit of justice for their people, and the establishment of an intergenerational connection that preserves their culture, traditions, and contributions.

