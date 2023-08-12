International Youth Day 2023: Theme, Purpose and Activities to do on Youth Day

International Youth Day is celebrated every year on August 12 to raise awareness of the challenges and opportunities facing young people around the world.

This day is designated by United Nations and every year the youth organisations and members of the UN Inter-Agency decides the theme.

The UN states: “International Youth Day is commemorated every year on 12 August. The Focal Point on Youth selects a theme for the day often with input from youth organizations and members of the UN Inter-Agency Network in Youth development.”

“It also organizes a virtual commemoration of the Day. The Programme encourages youth around the world to organize activities to raise awareness about the situation of youth in their country,” it adds.

What Is the History of International Youth Day?

The day was first proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 1999, following a recommendation made by the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth in Lisbon, Portugal.

The goal of International Youth Day is to promote the participation of young people in decision-making processes at all levels, as well as to highlight the importance of youth in building a more peaceful and sustainable future.

The day also serves as an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of young people and to advocate for their rights.

The UN mentions: “In 1999, in its resolution 54/120, the General Assembly endorsed the recommendation made by the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth (Lisbon, 8-12 August 1998) that 12 August be declared International Youth Day.”

“The Assembly recommended that public information activities be organized to support the Day as a way to promote better awareness of the World Programme of Action for Youth, adopted by the General Assembly in 1995 (resolution 50/81),” it adds.

What Is the Theme of International Youth Day 2023?

The theme for International Youth Day 2023 is "Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World."

The theme of green skills highlights the importance of equipping young people with the skills they need to contribute to a sustainable future.

Green skills are the skills that are needed to work in green industries, such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, and waste management. These industries are growing rapidly, and there is a high demand for workers with green skills.

Equipping young people with green skills is important for a number of reasons. First, it will help to create jobs and opportunities for young people in the growing green economy.

Second, it will help to address the climate crisis. Third, it will help to build a more sustainable world for future generations.

There are a number of things that can be done to promote green skills for youth. First, governments can invest in education and training programs that teach young people about green industries and the skills they need to work in them.

Second, businesses can create apprenticeships and internships for young people in green industries. Third, non-profit organizations can provide mentorship and support to young people who are interested in pursuing green careers.

The UN mentions on its website: “For the official commemoration of International Youth Day 2023, DESA will organize a global webinar in collaboration with the UN Global Initiative on Decent Jobs for Youth and Generation Unlimited.”

“The webinar will offer critical information and data and will promote discussions and an exchange of ideas on green skills for youth. It will feature perspectives from international organizations, national governments and young experts working in this area,” it adds.

How to Celebrate International Youth Day?

There are many ways to celebrate International Youth Day. The UN suggests the following:

“Educational radio show. Contact popular local/national radio stations to request a slot to have a discussion with distinguished individuals and youth.

Organize a (virtual) public meeting or debate to discuss young people’s contributions to global issues.

Initiate round table discussions among adults and young people to promote intergenerational understanding.

Organize a youth forum to exchange ideas and discuss cultural backgrounds in order to help young people accept others and popularize a culture of non-violence.

Organize a (virtual) concert to promote International Youth Day and the launch of the Year. Invite your local musicians and combine it with a panel discussion or invite a politician or policy maker to hold the keynote speech.

Create an “info point” about youth-related issues in the center of town/village, at high schools, or at university centers.

Organize an exhibition. Get permission to use a public space for an arts exhibit, which showcases the challenges of young people today or how young people are contributing to development. Try to involve young people in the domains of culture, arts and music, to raise awareness on youth-related issues.

Write to your Minister of Youth to inform him or her about the challenges young people face in their daily lives and to suggest solutions. A list of Ministers of Youth can be found at www.un.org/youth.”

In conclusion, International Youth Day is a time to celebrate the achievements of young people and raise awareness of the challenges they face. It is also an opportunity to commit to taking action to equip young people with the skills they need to contribute to a sustainable future.