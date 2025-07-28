CAT Selection Process 2025: Check Written Test, GD, WAT & PI Rounds, Qualifying Criteria

CAT Selection Process 2025: The Indian Institutes of Management conducts the Common Admission Test (CAT) exam on a rotation basis for admission to postgraduate management programs and fellow or doctorate programs at the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). CAT scores are also accepted by non-IIM member institutions for their admission processes. The registration for CAT 2025 will commence in the coming days. Understanding all the aspects of this national-level entrance exam is crucial before applying. The CAT Selection Process 2025 is a multi-stage exam designed to check well-rounded candidates for management programs. It begins with the CAT written exam, where aspirants' quantitative, verbal, and logical reasoning abilities are assessed. The shortlisted candidates then proceed to the next stage, which involves a Group Discussion (GD) and/or Written Ability Test (WAT) followed by a Personal Interview (PI). These rounds evaluate communication skills, leadership potential, analytical thinking, and overall fit.

CAT Selection Process 2025 The CAT Selection Process 2025 is divided into multiple stages. Stage 1 is theCommon Admission Test (CAT) online exam. While Stage II includes Group Discussion, Written Ability Test (WAT) and Personal Interaction (PI), which will be conducted separately by the IIMs to shortlisted the candidates for further admission process. After that a final merit list will be prepared based on the composite score. CAT Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates must check the CAT exam pattern to get an idea of the test pattern, question type, number of questions, maximum marks, exam duration and marking scheme. The entrance exam comprises 66 objective-type questions for 198 marks, with an exam duration of 120 minutes. As per the marking scheme, each question carries 3 marks, and every incorrect answer attracts 25% negative marks. Check the detailed CAT 2025 exam pattern shared below for reference purposes.

CAT Exam Sections No. of Questions Maximum Marks Time Limit Time limit for PwD students Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) 24 72 marks 40 minutes 53 minutes and 20 seconds Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) 20 60 marks 40 minutes 53 minutes and 20 seconds Quantitative Aptitude (QA) 22 66 marks 40 minutes 53 minutes and 20 seconds Total 66 198 marks 120 minutes 160 minutes CAT Group Discussion (GD) The candidates who clear the written exam move to the next round. This round checks communication skills in a group, leadership qualities, and the ability to work as a team through GD. In GD, a group of candidates will be given a topic to discuss or a business case study to solve within a limited time. CAT Written Ability Test (WAT)