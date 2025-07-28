RRB NTPC UG City Intimation 2025 Soon
Focus
Quick Links

CAT Selection Process 2025: Check Written Test, GD, WAT & PI Rounds, Qualifying Criteria

CAT Selection Process 2025: Candidates who have completed their graduation degree with a minimum required mark from any recognised University are eligible. Check the detailed CAT Selection Process, including written test and GD & PI rounds, on this page.

Sunil Sharma
BySunil Sharma
Jul 28, 2025, 17:34 IST
CAT Selection Process 2025
CAT Selection Process 2025

CAT Selection Process 2025: The Indian Institutes of Management conducts the Common Admission Test (CAT) exam on a rotation basis for admission to postgraduate management programs and fellow or doctorate programs at the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). CAT scores are also accepted by non-IIM member institutions for their admission processes. The registration for CAT 2025 will commence in the coming days. Understanding all the aspects of this national-level entrance exam is crucial before applying. The CAT Selection Process 2025 is a multi-stage exam designed to check well-rounded candidates for management programs. It begins with the CAT written exam, where aspirants' quantitative, verbal, and logical reasoning abilities are assessed. The shortlisted candidates then proceed to the next stage, which involves a Group Discussion (GD) and/or Written Ability Test (WAT) followed by a Personal Interview (PI). These rounds evaluate communication skills, leadership potential, analytical thinking, and overall fit.

CAT Selection Process 2025

The CAT Selection Process 2025 is divided into multiple stages. Stage 1 is theCommon Admission Test (CAT) online exam. While Stage II includes Group Discussion, Written Ability Test (WAT) and Personal Interaction (PI), which will be conducted separately by the IIMs to shortlisted the candidates for further admission process.  After that a final merit list will be prepared based on the composite score.

CAT Exam Pattern 2025

Candidates must check the CAT exam pattern to get an idea of the test pattern, question type, number of questions, maximum marks, exam duration and marking scheme. The entrance exam comprises 66 objective-type questions for 198 marks, with an exam duration of 120 minutes. As per the marking scheme, each question carries 3 marks, and every incorrect answer attracts 25% negative marks. Check the detailed CAT 2025 exam pattern shared below for reference purposes.

CAT Exam Sections

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Time Limit

Time limit for PwD students

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)

24

72 marks

40 minutes

53 minutes and 20 seconds

Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR)

20

60 marks

40 minutes

53 minutes and 20 seconds

Quantitative Aptitude (QA)

22

66 marks

40 minutes

53 minutes and 20 seconds

Total

66

198 marks

120 minutes

160 minutes

CAT Group Discussion (GD)

The candidates who clear the written exam move to the next round. This round checks communication skills in a group, leadership qualities, and the ability to work as a team through GD. In GD, a group of candidates will be given a topic to discuss or a business case study to solve within a limited time.

CAT Written Ability Test (WAT)

Some IIMs also have Written Ability Test (WAT) round in its selection process to check written communication skills, ability to think critically, and structure their thoughts. In WAT, the candidates need to write their thoughts on a given topic within a set time and word limit.

CAT Personal Interview (PI)

The Personal Interview is a critical stage where the candidate gets to meet the interview panel face-to-face. In this round, the interviewer checks the personality, thought process, and how well he/she fits with the business school's culture. Interviewers also want to understand why you want to pursue an MBA.

CAT Final Merit List

After all the rounds are completed, the IIMs will create a final merit list of selected candidates based on a "composite score" that combines your performance from all stages. If your composite score is high enough and you meet all criteria, you will receive an admission offer from that IIM.

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News