[Link Active] SCERT Assam DElEd Result 2025 OUT; Download Score card PDF at scertpet.co.in

SCERT Assam DElEd PET Result 2025: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has declared the Assam DElEd PET results and score card on its website. Students can get the direct link provided below and the steps to check the SCERT DElEd PET Results 2025.

Jul 28, 2025, 17:54 IST
SCERT Assam DElEd PET Result 2025
SCERT Assam DElEd PET Result 2025

SCERT Assam DElEd Result 2025 OUT: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has declared the Assam Diploma in Elementary Education (DEIEd) programme Pre-Entry Test (PET) 2025 results on July 28, for admission into the Two-Year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) program.. SCERT Assam DElEd Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- scertpet.co.in. All the students who participated in the entrance exams can check and download their SCERT Assam DElEd rank card using the direct link provided below. The students can check their scertpet.co.in result 2025 pdf through their roll number and enrolment number.

SCERT Assam DElEd Results 2025

As per the latest update, State Council of Edtional Research and Training (SCERT Assam DElEd) has released the results of UG, PG, and Diploma courses. The students can check their SCERT Assam DElEd results on the official website of the University- scertpet.co.in

SCERT Assam DElEd Rank List 2025

Click here

Steps to Download SCERT Assam DElEd Rank List

Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the State Council of Educational Research and Training results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website - scertpet.co.in

Step 2: Select ‘Examination’ and Click on ‘Results’

Step 3: Select the Course from the list and click on it.

Step 4: Enter the Roll number, Enroll year, Enrolment number and click on the ‘View Results’ button

Step 5: The result PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the Rank List and take the printout for future reference

Details Mentioned on SCERT Assam DEIEd PET 2025

SCERT Assam has released the DElEd result 2025 Rank Card on its official website. The SCERT Assam DElEd Rank Card 2025 will contain the following information.

  • Student Name

  • Register Number

  • Name of Course

  • Total Marks

  • Marks Obtained

  • Course/Subject Code

  • Course/Subject Name

  • Result Status

  • Total Marks

  • Maximum Marks

  • Result Date

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
