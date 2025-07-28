How Well Do You Know NASA’s Apollo Missions? Check Quiz Questions with Answers and Facts

NASA's Apollo programme represents one of humanity's most audacious and successful ventures. Born from President John F. Kennedy's challenge to land a man on the Moon and return him safely to Earth, this series of missions pushed the boundaries of science, engineering, and human endurance. The Apollo era captivated the world by demonstrating unparalleled ingenuity and national resolve. These missions not only achieved extraordinary tricks in space but also gained invaluable scientific data and technical spin-offs that benefit society. Now, let's test your knowledge and intensify it with a general knowledge quiz about these incredible visits, brave astronauts run them, and attractive facts that define their place in history. Check Out: What is Permanent Fund Dividend? Check Meaning, Eligibility, History, and More

Here are 10 Quiz Questions & Answers on NASA’s Apollo Missions: Q1. Which was the first Apollo mission to orbit the Moon crewed? A) Apollo 7 B) Apollo 8 C) Apollo 9 D) Apollo 10 Correct Answer: B) Apollo 8 Explanation: Apollo 8 launched on 21 December 1968 and was the first manned spacecraft to depart low Earth orbit, travel to the Moon, orbit the Moon, and return safely. It was an important milestone on the path to landing on the Moon. Q2. What was the main goal of the Apollo 13 mission following its in-flight crisis? A) To finish the lunar landing despite the failure. B) To undertake an emergency spacewalk to fix the spacecraft. C) To return the crew safely to Earth. D) To meet a rescue spacecraft. Correct Answer: C) To return the crew safely to Earth. Explanation: When an oxygen tank blew up on 13 April 1970, the mission's goal changed completely from a lunar landing to the safe return of astronauts Jim Lovell, Jack Swigert, and Fred Haise, which was accomplished with great ingenuity and cooperation.

Q3. Which Apollo mission flew the first scientist (a geologist) to walk on the Moon? A) Apollo 12 B) Apollo 14 C) Apollo 15 D) Apollo 17 Correct Answer: D) Apollo 17 Explanation: Apollo 17, which was the last of the Apollo lunar landing missions, flew with Harrison Schmitt as a geologist, who became the first scientist to walk on the Moon. This mission was also the only night launch by the Apollo programme. Q4. The crew vehicle that astronauts used after their lunar landing to explore the surface of the Moon was known by what name? A) Lunar Explorer B) Moon Buggy C) Lunar Roving Vehicle (LRV) D) Rover Module Correct Answer: C) Lunar Roving Vehicle (LRV) Explanation: The Lunar Roving Vehicle (LRV), also referred to as the "Moon buggy," was an electric rover that was built to roam the Moon. The LRV was employed during Apollo 15, 16, and 17, greatly increasing the range and scientific potential of the astronauts.

Q5. Which Apollo mission demonstrated the Lunar Module successfully in Earth orbit before trying a lunar landing? A) Apollo 7 B) Apollo 8 C) Apollo 9 D) Apollo 10 Correct Answer: C) Apollo 9 Explanation: Apollo 9, launched on 3 March 1969, was an important Earth orbital mission that tested extensively the Lunar Module (LM), its engines, rendezvous, and docking functions, and demonstrated that it was ready for flight to the Moon. Q6. What special piece of equipment was left on the Moon by Apollo 11 to record seismic activity? A) A laser reflector B) A solar wind composition experiment C) A passive seismometer D) A lunar dust detector Answer: C) A passive Seisometer Explanation: The Apollo 11 astronauts installed a Passive Seismic Experiment Package (PSEP) on the lunar surface. It was used to sense "moonquakes" and give information about the internal structure of the Moon.

Q7. Which Apollo mission was the first to exhibit a precision landing capability, landing close to the Surveyor 3 probe? A) Apollo 10 B) Apollo 11 C) Apollo 12 D) Apollo 14 Correct Answer: C) Apollo 12 Explanation: Apollo 12, which launched on 14 November 1969, showed a very precise landing capability, coming down within 180 metres (590 feet) of the robotic Surveyor 3 lander, which had been placed on the Moon in 1967. Q8. What was the main function of the Command Module Pilot on a lunar landing mission? A) To place the Lunar Module on the Moon. B) To perform spacewalks in orbit around the Moon. C) To stay in lunar orbit in the Command Module. D) To help with experiments on the lunar surface. Correct Answer: C) To stay in lunar orbit in the Command Module. Explanation: As two astronauts landed on the lunar surface in the Lunar Module, the Command Module Pilot stayed in lunar orbit in the Command Module, serving as an essential link and preparing for rendezvous.

Q9. Which Apollo mission demonstrated the first "all-up" test of the Saturn V rocket? A) Apollo 4 B) Apollo 6 C) Apollo 8 D) Apollo 11 Correct Answer: A) Apollo 4 Explanation: The first "all-up" test of the enormous Saturn V rocket, Apollo 4, an unmanned test flight that launched on 9 November 1967, involved all three stages being live and in working order, a necessary step before crewed flights. Q10. What was special about the "Earthrise" photograph on an Apollo mission? A) It was the first colour photograph from space. B) It was the first photograph of Earth from lunar orbit. C) It presented the first sight of Earth and the Moon together. D) It was the first live image transmitted from space. Correct Answer: B) It was the first photograph of Earth from lunar orbit. Explanation: William Anders captured the iconic "Earthrise" photo on 24 December 1968 during the Apollo 8 mission. It gave humankind a stunning new view of Earth, rising over the lunar horizon.