CG NEET Counselling 2025 Schedule Out at cgdme.in; Check Time Table Here

The Directorate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh, has released the CG NEET UG 2025 counselling schedule on its official website at cgdme.in. Round 1 registration starts on July 29, 2025. Eligible students who cleared NEET UG 2025 can fill their choices online and participate in the seat allotment process. The merit list, allotment result, and institute reporting dates are also announced.

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma
Jul 28, 2025, 17:15 IST
CG NEET Counselling 2025 Schedule Out
The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Chhattisgarh has announced the CG NEET counselling dates 2025 at the official website at cgdme.in. Students who have qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) exam in session 2025 can check the Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling schedule 2025 round-wise at the official website. 

As per the schedule, the CG NEET counselling 2025 round 1 registration will begin tomorrow, July 29, 2025. Students will be able to fill their forms using the allotted credentials, subject to the qualification of the eligibility criteria.

Click here: CG NEET Category Wise Cut Off Score

CG NEET Counselling 2025: Important Dates

Candidates participating in CG NEET Counselling 2025 can check the key dates for each round of the counselling process below:

Event

Dates

Round 1 Registration

29 Jul 2025 – 04 Aug 2025

Round 1 Choice Filling and Locking

29 Jul 2025 – 05 Aug 2025

Round 1 Merit List

06 Aug 2025

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

07 Aug 2025

Round 1 Institute Reporting

09 Aug 2025 – 14 Aug 2025

Round 2 Registration

18 Aug 2025 – 24 Aug 2025

Also read: GU BEd CET Result 2025 Announced Today at gauhati.ac.in: Direct link to Check Score Here

