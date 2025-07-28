CG NEET Counselling 2025 Schedule Out at cgdme.in; Check Time Table Here

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Chhattisgarh has announced the CG NEET counselling dates 2025 at the official website at cgdme.in. Students who have qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) exam in session 2025 can check the Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling schedule 2025 round-wise at the official website.
As per the schedule, the CG NEET counselling 2025 round 1 registration will begin tomorrow, July 29, 2025. Students will be able to fill their forms using the allotted credentials, subject to the qualification of the eligibility criteria.
CG NEET Counselling 2025: Important Dates
Candidates participating in CG NEET Counselling 2025 can check the key dates for each round of the counselling process below:
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Round 1 Registration
|
29 Jul 2025 – 04 Aug 2025
|
Round 1 Choice Filling and Locking
|
29 Jul 2025 – 05 Aug 2025
|
Round 1 Merit List
|
06 Aug 2025
|
Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
|
07 Aug 2025
|
Round 1 Institute Reporting
|
09 Aug 2025 – 14 Aug 2025
|
Round 2 Registration
|
18 Aug 2025 – 24 Aug 2025
