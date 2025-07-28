GU BEd CET Result 2025 Announced Today at gauhati.ac.in: Direct link to Check Score Here

The Guhati University is going to release the GUBEDCET 2025 result today, July 28, 2025. This result is for students who gave the B.Ed Common Entrance Test (GUBEDCET) on July 20, 2025. If you appeared in the exam, you can check your result and the merit list by visiting the official website at gauhati.ac.in.

Once the result is out, students who passed the exam will be called for the counselling round. In counselling, seats will be given based on your exam marks (merit rank), the college you choose, and how many seats are available.

To confirm your admission, students must pay the counselling fee and give the needed documents. Gauhati University will soon announce the full counselling schedule on its website, so keep checking for updates.

