GU BEd CET Result 2025 Announced Today at gauhati.ac.in: Direct link to Check Score Here

The Guhati University is going to release the GUBEDCET 2025 result today, July 28, 2025. This result is for students who gave the B.Ed Common Entrance Test (GUBEDCET) on July 20, 2025. If you appeared in the exam, you can check your result and the merit list by visiting the official website at gauhati.ac.in.
Once the result is out, students who passed the exam will be called for the counselling round. In counselling, seats will be given based on your exam marks (merit rank), the college you choose, and how many seats are available.
To confirm your admission, students must pay the counselling fee and give the needed documents. Gauhati University will soon announce the full counselling schedule on its website, so keep checking for updates.
Guwahati BEd Result 2025
Guwahati BEd Result 2025 is for students who appeared for the B.Ed Common Entrance Test held on July 20, 2025. Candidates can check their result by logging in with their roll number or application number. Shortlisted candidates will move on to the counselling round for admission.
GU BEd CET Result 2025: Key Highlights
Students can check the following table for the GU BEd CET 2025 details:
|
Event
|
Details
|
University Name
|
Gauhati University
|
Course Name
|
Bachelor of Education (B.Ed)
|
Academic Session
|
2025–26
|
Entrance Test Name
|
GUBEDCET 2025
|
Duration of Exam
|
2 Hours
|
Application Fees
|
Rs. 2000
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Official Website
|
gauhati.ac.in
Steps to Check GU BEd CET Result 2025
Students can follow the given steps to check GU BEd CET Result 2025:
-
Visit the official website at gauhati.ac.in
-
Click on the link for “GUBEDCET 2025 Result” on the homepage
-
Enter your roll number or application number and date of birth
-
Click on the submit or view result button
-
Your GU BEd CET 2025 result will appear on the screen
-
Download and save a copy for future use
-
Take a printout for the counselling process
Related Stories
GU BEd CET 2025 Reservation Policy
Gauhati University has a special rule called the reservation policy to help students from different categories get admission easily. This means some seats are kept aside (reserved) for students who belong to certain groups. Here’s how the seats are divided:
-
Scheduled Caste (SC) students get 7% of the seats.
-
Scheduled Tribe (ST) students from plain areas get 10%, and those from hilly areas get 5%.
-
OBC/MOBC students have 15% seats reserved.
-
1 seat is specially kept for physically handicapped students.
-
3 seats are kept for foreign students who want to study at Gauhati University.
Once students check their GUBEDCET 2025 result, they should regularly visit the official website for counselling updates. This counselling process is very important. Students must bring their documents for checking and pay the required fees to confirm their admission.
If anyone needs help, they can contact Gauhati University’s admission helpline or visit the official site at gauhati.ac.in.
Also read: TS POLYCET 2025: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Today at tgpolycet.nic.in; Check Status Here
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation