JK NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

JK Neet Counselling 2025 has been started from July 18, 2025. The counselling for JK NEET will be conducted online by JK Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) for seat allotment. The last date to apply for JK NEET application form is July 22, 2025. Candidates can upload documents till July 22, 2025. Candidates can download the official brochure from the link given below in this article.

The JK MBBS admission process for 2025 begins with the release of the application form on the official website, jkbopee.gov.in. Applicants must submit the form by the specified deadline. Following registration, a provisional merit list of eligible candidates for JK NEET counselling 2025 is published. The entire counselling process, conducted online, is for the allocation of 85 percent of the available seats.