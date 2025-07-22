JK NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

JK Neet Counselling 2025 has been started from July 18, 2025. The counselling for JK NEET will be conducted online by JK Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) for seat allotment. The last date to apply for JK NEET application form is July 22, 2025. Candidates can upload documents till July 22, 2025. Candidates can download the official brochure from the link given below in this article.
The JK MBBS admission process for 2025 begins with the release of the application form on the official website, jkbopee.gov.in. Applicants must submit the form by the specified deadline. Following registration, a provisional merit list of eligible candidates for JK NEET counselling 2025 is published. The entire counselling process, conducted online, is for the allocation of 85 percent of the available seats.
JKBOPEE NEET Counselling 2025
As per the official notification released at jkbopee.gov.in, JKNEET Counselling process has started from July 18, 2025. Candidates belonging from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh who have qualified NEET 2025 exam as per the cut off released by the NTA are eligible for NEET Counselling 2025. The government has also released an official notification mentioning the roll number-wise list of candidates from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh who appeared in NEET UG 2025, conducted by NTA. It must be noted that this list is crucial for further counselling steps, as it confirms eligibility for participating in the UT-level medical and dental admission process. Candidates should download and review the list carefully to verify their inclusion and roll number. Candidates can download the official notification from below.
JKBOPEE NEET Counselling 2025 Date
As per the official notification released by the JK BOPEE, the JK Counselling 2025 registration will start from July 18, 2025.
Event
Date
JK NEET 2025 Counselling registration starts from
July 18, 2025 (10: 00 AM Onwards)
Last date to apply for JK NEET Counselling 2025
July 22, 2025 (till midnight)
JK NEET 2025 Counselling: Eligibility criteria
To be eligible for JK NEET 2025 counselling, candidates must meet the following requirements:
-
Residency: Must be a permanent resident of Jammu & Kashmir, as defined by Section 6 of the Constitution.
-
Education: Must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognized institution, with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English as core subjects.
-
NEET Qualification: Must have qualified NEET 2025 by achieving a score equal to or greater than the cutoff marks.
JK NEET Counselling 2025: Documents Required
-
Marksheet of Class 10 or equivalent
-
Date of Birth Certificate as per matriculation certificate/Birth Certificate
-
Marksheet of Class 12 or equivalent
-
State Subject Certificate
-
Category Certificate (if applicable)
-
NEET 2025 result
-
NEET 2025 admit card
-
P&B Certificate (if applicable)
How to Register for JK NEET Counselling 2025
Follow the steps given below in order to regsiter yourselves for NEET Counsellig 2025.
Step 1: Visit the BOPEE Website:
-
Go to www.jkbopee.gov.in
-
Click on the "Click to Apply" link/button under the "Online Applications" section and then select "NEET–UG."
Step 2: Review Examination Information:
-
Check the details such as the application period, registration schedule, important instructions, and document uploading guidelines
Step 3: Prepare Required Documents:
-
Ensure you have scanned copies of the following documents in PDF format, each ranging from 100-200 KB:
-
Domicile Certificate
-
Date of Birth Certificate (Matriculation Certificate/Marks Card)
-
10+2 Marks Card
-
Category Certificate (if applicable)
-
NEET Score Card
Step 4: Fill Online Application Form:
-
Click on "Click here to apply."
-
Read the instructions, check the acknowledgment box, and proceed to fill in your registration details.
-
Enter the verification code and submit the form.
-
Review your submitted details and make corrections if necessary.
-
provided on the page.
Step 5: Activate Your Account:
-
An email will be sent to the provided email address.
-
Click on the activation link in the email and enter the OTP provided.
-
Set a new password for your account.
Step 6: Login to Your Account:
-
Use your NEET Roll Number as the username and the password you set during activation to log in.
-
After successful login, you can view your personal details and choose options like uploading documents, editing your application, changing your password, etc.
Step 7: Upload Documents:
-
Click on "Upload Document" to upload the required documents in PDF format.
-
Choose the correct files and upload them.
-
Verify the uploaded documents.
Step 8: Print Registration Form:
-
After uploading the necessary documents, click on the provided link to print the registration form for your records.
Step 9: Logout:
-
Once you have completed all necessary steps, log out/close the browser window.
Step 10: For Already Registered Candidates:
-
Click on "Click here to log in if already registered."
-
After login, you can view and edit your personal details, view uploaded documents, and change your password if needed.
JK NEET 2025 - Reservation as per CategoryIn the table below, reservation of the candidates as per the category is mentioned.
|
Category
|
Reservation percentage
|
Scheduled Castes (SC)
|
8 %
|
Scheduled Tribes (ST)
Gujjars and Bakerwals
Residents of District Leh
Residents of District Kargil
Others
|
6%
2%
2%
1%
|
Weak and Under Privileged Classes/Social Castes (OSC)
|
2%
|
Residents of Area Adjoining Actual Line of Control (ALC)
|
3%
|
Residents of Backward Area (RBA)
|
20%
|
Children of Para-military Forces and State Police Personnel
|
1%
|
Children of Defence Personnel
|
3%
|
Candidates possessing outstanding proficiency in sports (SP)
|
2%
