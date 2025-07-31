UKSSSC Admit Card 2025: Download Uttarakhand Police Constable Admit Card at sssc.uk.gov.in, Check Steps and Direct Link Here

UKSSSC Police Constable Admit Card 2025: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the admit card of the posts of Constable/Sub Inspector on its website i.e. sssc.uk.gov.in. The written exam for the Constable/Sub Inspector posts is scheduled on August 03, 2025 across the state. All those candidates who have to appear in the exam can download the UKSSSC Admit Card from its official website i.e. uksssc.in.
UKSSSC Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Download
To download the hall ticket, candidates are required to provide their login credenetials to the link. The UKSSSC Admit Card Links are given below. Candidates can also download UKSSSC SI Admit Card through the link below:
How to Download UKSSSC Police Constable Admit Card 2025?
- Go to the official website www.sssc.uk.gov.in.
- Click on the link - "आरक्षी जनपदीय पुलिस (पुरुष) एवं आरक्षी पी०ए०सी० / आई०आर०बी० (पुरुष)"
- A new window will open where you need to click on "आरक्षी जनपदीय पुलिस (पुरुष) एवं आरक्षी पी०ए०सी० / आई०आर०बी० (पुरुष) लिखित परीक्षा का प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड करने हेतु क्लिक करें"
- Enter Your Details (Enter the first 3 letters of the name and father's name or date of birth or registered mobile number)
- Download UKSSSC SI Admit Card.
- Take a print-out for future use.
Details Mentioned on UKSSSC Police Constable Admit Card 2025
Candidates who have to appear in the SI exam are advised to go through the admit card which will have details regarding exam centre, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, guardian’s name and other information. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-
- Candidate’s name and photo
- Date of birth
- Photograph of the candidate
- Signature of the candidate
- Examination venue
- Date and time of the examination
- Roll number
