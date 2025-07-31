UKSSSC Admit Card 2025: Download Uttarakhand Police Constable Admit Card at sssc.uk.gov.in, Check Steps and Direct Link Here

UKSSSC Police Constable Admit Card 2025: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the admit card of the posts of Constable/Sub Inspector on its website i.e. sssc.uk.gov.in. The written exam for the Constable/Sub Inspector posts is scheduled on August 03, 2025 across the state. All those candidates who have to appear in the exam can download the UKSSSC Admit Card from its official website i.e. uksssc.in.

To download the hall ticket, candidates are required to provide their login credenetials to the link. The UKSSSC Admit Card Links are given below. Candidates can also download UKSSSC SI Admit Card through the link below:

