UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Constitution of India MCQs for Competitive Exams: Check Commonly Asked Questions with Answers and Important Topics

Constitution of India MCQs are important for candidates who are preparing for any competitive exam. This helps aspirants score high in the General Knowledge and Indian Polity section. This article provides the Constitution of India MCQs designed for UPSC, SSC, Banking, Railways, Defence, and State PSC exams. It covers topics such as the Preamble, Fundamental Rights, Directive Principles, Amendments, and Emergency Provisions.

ByMridula Sharma
Aug 10, 2025, 15:42 IST
Constitution of India MCQs for Competitive Exams with Answers
Constitution of India MCQs for Competitive Exams with Answers

The Constitution of India MCQs is an important part of the General Knowledge and Indian Polity section in almost every competitive exam. Candidates who are preparing for UPSC, SSC, Banking, Railways, State PSC, Defence services, or any other government recruitment test should understand the Constitution.

The Indian Constitution is the foundation of the country’s democracy. It lays down the framework for governance, defines the relationship between the state and its citizens, and guarantees fundamental rights. It covers a wide range of topics, and questions on the Constitution are frequently asked in objective formats. This makes it important to practice them regularly.

This article will provide the Constitution of India MCQs with answers and an overview of important topics that often appear in exams. 

What Is the Constitution of India?

The Constitution of India is the supreme legal document that defines the country’s political framework, laws, and guiding principles. It was adopted on 26th November 1949 and enforced on 26th January 1950. It is the longest written constitution in the world. It was drafted by the Constituent Assembly, with Dr. B.R. Ambedkar serving as the Chairman of the Drafting Committee.

It sets out the structure of the Union Government, the powers and duties of various institutions, and the rights and responsibilities of citizens. It also incorporates features from various constitutions across the world, tailored to India’s unique needs.

A deep understanding of the Preamble, Fundamental Rights, Directive Principles of State Policy, Constitutional Amendments, and Emergency Provisions is important for competitive exams. This is why the Constitution of India MCQs are a repeated topic in the exam paper. They test memory and grasp of the principles and history behind the document.

Constitution of India MCQs with Answers

The following are 30 important Constitution of India MCQs that frequently appear in various competitive exams. Each question includes the correct answer and a brief explanation.

Q1. Who is known as the ‘Father of the Indian Constitution’?

A) Mahatma Gandhi

B) Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

C) Jawaharlal Nehru

D) Rajendra Prasad

Answer: B) Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

Q2. When was the Constitution of India adopted?

A) 15th August 1947

B) 26th November 1949

C) 26th January 1950

D) 9th December 1946

Answer: B) 26th November 1949

Q3. How many schedules are there in the Constitution of India at present?

A) 8

B) 10

C) 12

D) 14

Answer: C) 12

Q4. The Preamble of the Indian Constitution declares India as:

A) Federal, Secular, Democratic State

B) Sovereign, Socialist, Secular, Democratic Republic

C) Democratic, Socialist, Secular, Federal Republic

D) Sovereign, Federal, Democratic Republic

Answer: B) Sovereign, Socialist, Secular, Democratic Republic

Q5. Who was the first President of the Constituent Assembly?

A) Jawaharlal Nehru

B) B.N. Rau

C) Dr. Rajendra Prasad

D) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Answer: C) Dr. Rajendra Prasad

Q6. Which part of the Constitution deals with Fundamental Rights?

A) Part II

B) Part III

C) Part IV

D) Part IVA

Answer: B) Part III

Q7. The concept of Fundamental Duties was borrowed from:

A) USA

B) USSR

C) UK

D) France

Answer: B) USSR

Q8. Which Article deals with the amendment of the Constitution?

A) Article 356

B) Article 368

C) Article 370

D) Article 372

Answer: B) Article 368

Q9. How many Fundamental Duties are there in the Constitution?

A) 10

B) 11

C) 12

D) 9

Answer: B) 11

Q10. Which Article is called the ‘Heart and Soul of the Constitution’?

A) Article 19

B) Article 21

C) Article 32

D) Article 14

Answer: C) Article 32

Q11. The Right to Property was removed from Fundamental Rights by which Amendment?

A) 42nd

B) 44th

C) 46th

D) 52nd

Answer: B) 44th

Q12. Who appoints the Chief Justice of India?

A) Prime Minister

B) President

C) Vice President

D) Chief Justice himself

Answer: B) President

Q13. The Emergency provisions are contained in which part of the Constitution?

A) Part XVI

B) Part XVII

C) Part XVIII

D) Part XIX

Answer: C) Part XVIII

Q14. The Union Public Service Commission is mentioned under which Articles?

A) 308–314

B) 315–323

C) 324–329

D) 330–342

Answer: B) 315–323

Q15. The concept of Single Citizenship in India is borrowed from:

A) USA

B) UK

C) Australia

D) Canada

Answer: B) UK

Q16. Which schedule contains the languages of India?

A) 7th

B) 8th

C) 9th

D) 10th

Answer: B) 8th

Q17. How many types of emergencies are provided in the Constitution?

A) Two

B) Three

C) Four

D) Five

Answer: B) Three

Q18. Which Article defines India as a ‘Union of States’?

A) Article 1

B) Article 2

C) Article 3

D) Article 4

Answer: A) Article 1

Q19. Which amendment reduced the voting age from 21 to 18 years?

A) 42nd

B) 44th

C) 61st

D) 73rd

Answer: C) 61st

Q20. Who can initiate impeachment of the President?

A) Lok Sabha

B) Rajya Sabha

C) Either House of Parliament

D) Supreme Court

Answer: C) Either House of Parliament

Q21. Which Article gave special status to Jammu & Kashmir before 2019?

A) Article 368

B) Article 370

C) Article 371

D) Article 395

Answer: B) Article 370

Q22. The Anti-Defection Law is related to which schedule?

A) 8th

B) 9th

C) 10th

D) 11th

Answer: C) 10th

Q23. Which Article abolishes untouchability?

A) Article 15

B) Article 16

C) Article 17

D) Article 18

Answer: C) Article 17

Q24. Which Article deals with the Election Commission of India?

A) Article 324

B) Article 325

C) Article 326

D) Article 327

Answer: A) Article 324

Q25. Who was the last Governor-General of independent India?

A) Lord Mountbatten

B) Rajendra Prasad

C) C. Rajagopalachari

D) Sardar Patel

Answer: C) C. Rajagopalachari

Q26. Which Article grants special status to Scheduled Tribes in certain areas?

A) Article 243

B) Article 244

C) Article 246

D) Article 248

Answer: B) Article 244

Q27. Which part of the Constitution deals with Panchayati Raj?

A) Part VIII

B) Part IX

C) Part IXA

D) Part X

Answer: B) Part IX

Q28. Which Article provides immunity to the President from legal proceedings?

A) Article 360

B) Article 361

C) Article 362

D) Article 363

Answer: B) Article 361

Q29. The Concurrent List in India’s Constitution is borrowed from:

A) USA

B) UK

C) Australia

D) Canada

Answer: C) Australia

Q30. Which Article specifies Hindi in Devanagari script as the official language?

A) Article 341

B) Article 342

C) Article 343

D) Article 344

Answer: C) Article 343

Also Check: 

Coding Decoding Questions

Blood Relations Questions
One Word Substitution List  Maths Tricks for Competitive Exams

Importance of Constitution of India MCQs in Competitive Exams

The Constitution of India MCQs hold a significant weightage in the General Studies or General Awareness sections of most exams. They test an aspirant’s ability to recall facts, understand governance systems, and apply constitutional provisions to practical situations.

Around 4-6 questions are usually from the Indian Constitution in SSC exams. The number can be higher, often requiring analytical application rather than rote memory in the UPSC Prelims exam. These questions are among the easiest scoring opportunities if prepared well for State PSCs, Railway exams, and Banking sector recruitment.

Commonly Asked Topics in the Constitution of India MCQs

The following are some commonly asked topics in Constitution of India MCQs for competitive exams:

  • Preamble and its features

  • Fundamental Rights & Duties

  • Directive Principles of State Policy

  • Structure of Parliament and State Legislatures

  • Role of President, Prime Minister, and Governor

  • Important Schedules and Articles

  • Constitutional Amendments

  • Emergency Provisions

  • Union-State Relations

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News