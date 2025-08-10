Constitution of India MCQs for Competitive Exams: Check Commonly Asked Questions with Answers and Important Topics

The Constitution of India MCQs is an important part of the General Knowledge and Indian Polity section in almost every competitive exam. Candidates who are preparing for UPSC, SSC, Banking, Railways, State PSC, Defence services, or any other government recruitment test should understand the Constitution. The Indian Constitution is the foundation of the country’s democracy. It lays down the framework for governance, defines the relationship between the state and its citizens, and guarantees fundamental rights. It covers a wide range of topics, and questions on the Constitution are frequently asked in objective formats. This makes it important to practice them regularly. This article will provide the Constitution of India MCQs with answers and an overview of important topics that often appear in exams.

What Is the Constitution of India? The Constitution of India is the supreme legal document that defines the country’s political framework, laws, and guiding principles. It was adopted on 26th November 1949 and enforced on 26th January 1950. It is the longest written constitution in the world. It was drafted by the Constituent Assembly, with Dr. B.R. Ambedkar serving as the Chairman of the Drafting Committee. It sets out the structure of the Union Government, the powers and duties of various institutions, and the rights and responsibilities of citizens. It also incorporates features from various constitutions across the world, tailored to India’s unique needs. A deep understanding of the Preamble, Fundamental Rights, Directive Principles of State Policy, Constitutional Amendments, and Emergency Provisions is important for competitive exams. This is why the Constitution of India MCQs are a repeated topic in the exam paper. They test memory and grasp of the principles and history behind the document.

Constitution of India MCQs with Answers The following are 30 important Constitution of India MCQs that frequently appear in various competitive exams. Each question includes the correct answer and a brief explanation. Q1. Who is known as the ‘Father of the Indian Constitution’? A) Mahatma Gandhi B) Dr. B.R. Ambedkar C) Jawaharlal Nehru D) Rajendra Prasad Answer: B) Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Q2. When was the Constitution of India adopted? A) 15th August 1947 B) 26th November 1949 C) 26th January 1950 D) 9th December 1946 Answer: B) 26th November 1949 Q3. How many schedules are there in the Constitution of India at present? A) 8 B) 10 C) 12 D) 14 Answer: C) 12 Q4. The Preamble of the Indian Constitution declares India as: A) Federal, Secular, Democratic State B) Sovereign, Socialist, Secular, Democratic Republic C) Democratic, Socialist, Secular, Federal Republic

D) Sovereign, Federal, Democratic Republic Answer: B) Sovereign, Socialist, Secular, Democratic Republic Q5. Who was the first President of the Constituent Assembly? A) Jawaharlal Nehru B) B.N. Rau C) Dr. Rajendra Prasad D) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Answer: C) Dr. Rajendra Prasad Q6. Which part of the Constitution deals with Fundamental Rights? A) Part II B) Part III C) Part IV D) Part IVA Answer: B) Part III Q7. The concept of Fundamental Duties was borrowed from: A) USA B) USSR C) UK D) France Answer: B) USSR Q8. Which Article deals with the amendment of the Constitution? A) Article 356 B) Article 368 C) Article 370 D) Article 372 Answer: B) Article 368 Q9. How many Fundamental Duties are there in the Constitution? A) 10 B) 11 C) 12 D) 9 Answer: B) 11 Q10. Which Article is called the ‘Heart and Soul of the Constitution’?

A) Article 19 B) Article 21 C) Article 32 D) Article 14 Answer: C) Article 32 Q11. The Right to Property was removed from Fundamental Rights by which Amendment? A) 42nd B) 44th C) 46th D) 52nd Answer: B) 44th Q12. Who appoints the Chief Justice of India? A) Prime Minister B) President C) Vice President D) Chief Justice himself Answer: B) President Q13. The Emergency provisions are contained in which part of the Constitution? A) Part XVI B) Part XVII C) Part XVIII D) Part XIX Answer: C) Part XVIII Q14. The Union Public Service Commission is mentioned under which Articles? A) 308–314 B) 315–323 C) 324–329 D) 330–342 Answer: B) 315–323 Q15. The concept of Single Citizenship in India is borrowed from: A) USA B) UK C) Australia D) Canada Answer: B) UK Q16. Which schedule contains the languages of India? A) 7th B) 8th C) 9th D) 10th Answer: B) 8th

Q17. How many types of emergencies are provided in the Constitution? A) Two B) Three C) Four D) Five Answer: B) Three Q18. Which Article defines India as a ‘Union of States’? A) Article 1 B) Article 2 C) Article 3 D) Article 4 Answer: A) Article 1 Q19. Which amendment reduced the voting age from 21 to 18 years? A) 42nd B) 44th C) 61st D) 73rd Answer: C) 61st Q20. Who can initiate impeachment of the President? A) Lok Sabha B) Rajya Sabha C) Either House of Parliament D) Supreme Court Answer: C) Either House of Parliament Q21. Which Article gave special status to Jammu & Kashmir before 2019? A) Article 368 B) Article 370 C) Article 371 D) Article 395 Answer: B) Article 370 Q22. The Anti-Defection Law is related to which schedule? A) 8th B) 9th C) 10th D) 11th Answer: C) 10th Q23. Which Article abolishes untouchability? A) Article 15

B) Article 16 C) Article 17 D) Article 18 Answer: C) Article 17 Q24. Which Article deals with the Election Commission of India? A) Article 324 B) Article 325 C) Article 326 D) Article 327 Answer: A) Article 324 Q25. Who was the last Governor-General of independent India? A) Lord Mountbatten B) Rajendra Prasad C) C. Rajagopalachari D) Sardar Patel Answer: C) C. Rajagopalachari Q26. Which Article grants special status to Scheduled Tribes in certain areas? A) Article 243 B) Article 244 C) Article 246 D) Article 248 Answer: B) Article 244 Q27. Which part of the Constitution deals with Panchayati Raj? A) Part VIII B) Part IX C) Part IXA D) Part X Answer: B) Part IX Q28. Which Article provides immunity to the President from legal proceedings? A) Article 360 B) Article 361 C) Article 362 D) Article 363 Answer: B) Article 361 Q29. The Concurrent List in India’s Constitution is borrowed from:

A) USA B) UK C) Australia D) Canada Answer: C) Australia Q30. Which Article specifies Hindi in Devanagari script as the official language? A) Article 341 B) Article 342 C) Article 343 D) Article 344 Answer: C) Article 343 Also Check: Coding Decoding Questions Blood Relations Questions One Word Substitution List Maths Tricks for Competitive Exams Importance of Constitution of India MCQs in Competitive Exams The Constitution of India MCQs hold a significant weightage in the General Studies or General Awareness sections of most exams. They test an aspirant’s ability to recall facts, understand governance systems, and apply constitutional provisions to practical situations. Around 4-6 questions are usually from the Indian Constitution in SSC exams. The number can be higher, often requiring analytical application rather than rote memory in the UPSC Prelims exam. These questions are among the easiest scoring opportunities if prepared well for State PSCs, Railway exams, and Banking sector recruitment.