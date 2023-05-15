CUET 2023 Admit Card on 18 May, Get City intimation slip and CUET Hall Ticket Download Link Here

The CUET UG Admit Card 2023 to be released on 18 May 2023. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of NTA, cuet.samarth.ac.in. Check here latest updates on CUET admit card, city intimation slips and more.

CUET UG Admit Card 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) to release on May 18, 2023. However, the NTA admit card 2023 date has not been announced but is expected to be announced three days before the beginning of the exam. The CUET UG 2023, exam is scheduled to be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT Mode) from May 21 to 31.

Candidates who have applied can download the CUET UG 2023 admit card from the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA), cuet.samarth.ac.in. To download your admit card, you will need your application number and date of birth. Once you have logged in, you will be able to view and download your admit card.

CUET UG admit card 2023 will contain important information such as the candidate’s name, date of birth, exam centre, exam date and time, and other details. As per the exam instructions, candidates must carry admit card to the tests centre on the exam day.

What is CUET UG 2023 City Intimation Slip?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the CUET UG 2023 exam city intimation slip 2023 on Sunday, May 14. Candidates who have registered for the CUET 2023 can download the exam city slip from the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in. This CUET city intimation slip released by NTA will help them to plan their travel for the exam day. Candidates can book their tickets in advance so that they can reach their exam centres on time if their online testing centre (NTA exam centre) is away for the residential city.

CUET UG city intimation details for multiple subjects

As per the official notice by NTA, the city intimation slip is currently available for exams on May 21 to 24 only. Candidates who had registered for other subjects will be provided with relevant city intimation slips shortly.

CUET UG Admit Card 2023: Date and Time: May 18, 2023 at 11:00 am (Expected)

CUET UG admit card is expected to be released on May 18. However, the is no official notification has announced on CUET admit card.

CUET Admit Card: Steps on how to download your CUET UG Admit Card 2023

The stepwise procedure to download CUET UG admit card is mentioned below.

Step 1: Visit the NTA official website of the National Testing Agency - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the "CUET UG Admit Card 2023" link

Step 3: Enter application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the "Submit" button

Step 5: Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and save admit card for future reference

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card: Some important things to note about

Candidates must check some important facts on CUET UG 2023 hall tickets.

Admit card is a mandatory document for appearing for the CUET UG exam

Candidates must carry admit card to the exam centre on the day of the exam

Admit card will contain important information such as your name, date of birth, exam centre, exam date and time, and other details

Candidates must not make any changes to the admit card

CUET Hall Ticket 2023: How to resolve any discrepancy

The candidates should check all the details on their respective CUET exam hall ticket 2023 for any discrepancies and must resolve them before taking the exam. At the examination centre, any discrepancy found on the CUET 2023 admit card will prevent the individual from taking the entrance test.

If any candidates have any problem with CUET UG 2023 admit card, or find any discrepancy with the information stated on it, they can simply contact the NTA at cuet.samarth.ac.in. or call NTA help desk at - 011-40759000, 01169227700.

CUET UG Admit Card 2023: An Overview

Particulars Details Website to download the CUET admit card cuet.samarth.ac.in How to download CUET hall ticket application number, date of birth CUET 2023 exam date May 21 to 31, 2023 Date of admit card release May 18, 2023 - Three days before each exam CUET helpdesk Contact no - 011- 40759000 / 011-69227700, Email ID - cuet-ug@nta.ac.in Details mentioned on CUET UG admit card Candidate name, exam centre address, exam dates, test name, exam day guidelines, etc.

CUET UG 2023

The Ministry of Education has introduced the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into all Undergraduate Programs in all Central Universities. The CUET is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) which was established in 2017 to administer admission tests to higher education institutions. CUET is accepted by prestigious universities such as Banaras Hindu University, Aligarh Muslim University, Jamia Millia Islamia University, and many more. In CUET 2023, a total of 44 central universities are participating and offering admission in UG courses.

