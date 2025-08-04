RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
Jharkhand Declares 3 Days School Holiday till 6th August, State Mourning for Former CM Shibu Soren

The Jharkhand government has declared a three-day state mourning period from August 4 to August 6, 2025, following the death of former Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP, Shri Shibu Soren.

Aug 4, 2025, 14:04 IST

Jharkhand School Holiday: Shri Shibu Soren, a former chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP, died earlier today. The Jharkhand government has declared a three-day state mourning period in his memory. The legendary leader passed away in New Delhi's Gangaram Hospital after playing a significant role in the creation of the state. A public holiday has been established on August 4 and 6, 2025, during which all government offices will be closed out of respect. The period of mourning is scheduled to last till August 6 and will see the national flag flying across Jharkhand at half-mast.

The directive from the state administration has sparked debate regarding the standing of educational institutions. Although the decision expressly calls for government offices to be closed, it is anticipated that state-run institutions and colleges will also be closed on August 4 to 6. Private institutions have the option to observe the mourning period, however this is pending government approval. The state department of education is expected to provide more information.

During his three terms as Chief Minister of Jharkhand, eminent tribal leader Shri Shibu Soren played a key role in the push to establish the state. Since his passing, both residents and political figures have expressed their sorrow and paid their respects. Authorities have urged the people to abstain from official festivities at this period and to respect the mourning customs. Additionally, the administration has called for peace during this time of loss.


