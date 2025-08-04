Jharkhand Declares 3 Days School Holiday till 6th August, State Mourning for Former CM Shibu Soren

Jharkhand School Holiday: Shri Shibu Soren, a former chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP, died earlier today. The Jharkhand government has declared a three-day state mourning period in his memory. The legendary leader passed away in New Delhi's Gangaram Hospital after playing a significant role in the creation of the state. A public holiday has been established on August 4 and 6, 2025, during which all government offices will be closed out of respect. The period of mourning is scheduled to last till August 6 and will see the national flag flying across Jharkhand at half-mast.

The Official Tweet have been attached below: