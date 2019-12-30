Jharkhand: List of Chief Ministers

There are 81 seats in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. The number of Ministers in the state, as per the rule can't exceed 15% of the Assembly's strength. Therefore, Jharkhand State can have a maximum of 12 ministers including the Chief Minister.

The alliance of JMM-Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 47 of the 81 seats in the assembly elections, with the JMM winning 30. Other parties' support was also there with the coalition government including the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha etc.

The Chief Minister is the de facto executive of the State whereas the Governor is a de jure head. According to Article 164 of the Indian Constitution, the Chief Minister shall be appointed by the governor. He is the elected head of the state government.

Qualifications to become a Chief Minister; He or she must be a citizen of India, He or she should be at least 25 years of age or more. He or she should also be a member of the state legislature. There is also an exception to this rule.

Name: Hemant Soren

Tenure: 27 December 2019 - Present

Political Party: JMM

About him: He was born on 10 August 1975 to Shibu Soren and Roopi in the Ramgarh district. He made his debut in electoral politics in the 2005 assembly polls.

Name: Raghubar Das

Tenure: 28 Dec 2014 - 23 December 2019

Political Party: BJP

About him: Raghubar Das served as the sixth Chief Minister of Jharkhand. He was born on 3 May 1955. He belongs to Bharatiya Janata Party. He was a former employee of Tata Steel and served as a member of the legislative assembly for five times. He had also served as the Deputy Chief Minister and the Urban Development Minister during the BJP-led government in the state.

Name: Hemant Soren

Tenure: 13 July 2013 – 28 Dec 2014

Political party: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha

About him: Hemant Soren is Jharkhand’s fifth Chief Minister. Previously, he was the Deputy Chief Minister in the ministry of Arjun Munda. He belongs to the political party of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.

Chief Minister in India: Appointment, Powers and Functions

Vacant (President's rule)

Period: 18 January 2013 – 13July 2013

Name: Arjun Munda

Tenure: 11 September 2010 – 18 January 2013

Political Party: Bharatiya Janata Party

About him: Arjun Munda is a politician from India, past Member of Parliament to the fifteenth Lok Sabha. He quit the fifteenth Lok Sabha connection on February 26, 2011.

Vacant (President's rule)

Period: 1 June 2010 – 11 September 2010

Name: Shibu Soren

Tenure: 30 December 2009 – 1 June 2010

Party: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha

About him: Shibu Soren is a politician from India and past Chief Minister of Jharkhand. He was avowed in as the third Chief Minister of Jharkhand on 30 December 2009 after endearing the Jharkhand Assembly elections. He reconciled on 30 May, 2010 after fading to get hold of coalition support from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Vacant (President's rule)

Tenure: 19 January 2009 – 30 December 2009

Name: Shibu Soren

Tenure: 27 August 2008 – 18 January 2009

Political Party: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha

About him: Shibu Soren is a politician from India and past Chief Minister of Jharkhand. He was avowed in as the third Chief Minister of Jharkhand on 30 December 2009 after endearing the Jharkhand Assembly elections. He reconciled on 30 May, 2010 after fading to get hold of coalition support from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Name: Madhu Koda

Tenure: 19 September 2006 – 27 August 2008

Party: Independent

About him: Madhu Koda is a politician from India who was the Chief Minister of Jharkhand for 2006-08. He was avowed as the 4th Chief Minister of Jharkhand on 14 September 2006, and continued in office until he quit on August 23, 2008. Madhu Koda is the 3rd sovereign legislator to presume the office of Chief Minister of a state in India, together with Biswanath Das in Orissa in the year 1971 and S. F. Khonglam in Meghalaya in the year 2002.

List of longest serving Chief Ministers in India

Name: Arjun Munda

Tenure: 12 March 2005 – 19 September 2006

Political Party: Bharatiya Janata Party

About him: Arjun Munda is a politician from India, past Member of Parliament to the fifteenth Lok Sabha. He quit the fifteenth Lok Sabha connection on February 26, 2011.

Name: Shibu Soren

Tenure: 2 March 2005 – 12 March 2005

Political Party: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha

About him: Shibu Soren is a politician from India and past Chief Minister of Jharkhand. He was avowed in as the third Chief Minister of Jharkhand on 30 December 2009 after endearing the Jharkhand Assembly elections. He reconciled on 30 May, 2010 after fading to get hold of coalition support from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Name: Arjun Munda

Tenure: 18 March 2003 – 2 March 2005

Political Party: Bharatiya Janata Party

About him: Arjun Munda is a politician from India, past Member of Parliament to the fifteenth Lok Sabha. He quit the fifteenth Lok Sabha connection on February 26, 2011.

Name: Babulal Marandi

Tenure: 15 November 2000 – 17 March 2003

Party: Bharatiya Janata Party

About him: Babu Lal Marandi was the 1st Chief Minister of Jharkhand state. He is the national president and founder of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha. He is also the Member of Parliament from the Koderma Lok Sabha electorate. He was also appointed as the Minister of State, Forests and Environment, Government of India in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

List of Current Chief Ministers in India