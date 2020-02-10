List of Current Chief Ministers in India

According to the Gazette of India 2019; as of now; India has 28 States and 9 Union Territories. There are 31 Chief Ministers in India, 28 from States and 3 from Union Territories (Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu & Kashmir).

The Chief Minister of state is the real executive authority (de facto executive) in that particular state.

India is a “Union of State”. Article 164 of the Constitution says that the Chief Minister shall be appointed by the governor. However, this does not imply that the governor is free to appoint anyone as the Chief Minister.

Here is the list of current Chief Ministers of the Indian States and UTs.

1. Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minster :Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy

Since : 30 May 2019

Party : YSR Congress Party

2. Arunachal Pradesh

Chief Minister: Pema Khandu

Since : 17 July 2016 (275 days)

Party : Bharatiya Janata Party

3. Assam

Chief Minister: Sarbananda Sonowal

Since : 24 May 2016 (2 years, 322 days)

Party : Bharatiya Janata Party

4. Bihar

Chief Minister: Nitish Kumar

Since : 22 February 2015 (4 years, 193 days)

Party : Janata Dal (United)+BJP

5. Chhattisgarh

Chief Minister: Bhupesh Baghel

Since : 17 December, 2018 (260 Days)

Party : Indian National Congress

6. Delhi

Chief Minister: Arvind Kejriwal

Since : 14 February 2015 (4 years, 361 days)

Party : Aam Aadmi Party

7. Goa

Chief Minister: Pramod Sawant

Since : 19 March 2019

Party : Bharatiya Janata Party

Since: :358 days

8. Gujarat

Chief Minister: Vijay Rupani

Since : 7 August 2016 (3 years, 187 days)

Party : Bharatiya Janata Party

9. Haryana

Chief Minister: Manohar Lal Khattar

Since : 26 October 2014 (5 years, 107 days)

Party : Bharatiya Janata Party

10. Himachal Pradesh

Chief Minister: Jai Ram Thakur

Since : 27 December 2017 ((2 year, 45 days))

Party : Bhartiya Janta Party

11. Jammu and Kashmir

Chief Minister: vacant (Governor's rule)

Since : 20 December 2018 (257 days)

Party : *

12. Jharkhand

Chief Minister: Hemant Soren

Since : 29 December 2019 ( 43 days)

Party :Jharkhand Mukti Morcha

13.Karnataka

Chief Minister: B. S. Yeddyurappa

Since : 26 July 2019 (119 days)

Party : BJP

14. Kerala

Chief Minister: Pinarayi Vijayan

Since : 25 May 2016 (3 years, 261 days)

Party : Communist Party of India (Marxist)

Image source: ukmalayalee

15. Madhya Pradesh

Chief Minister: Kamal Nath

Since : 17 December, 2018 (1year, 55 days)

Party : Indian National Congress

16. Maharashtra

Chief Minister: To be decided soon

Since :

Party :

17. Manipur

Chief Minister: N. Biren Singh

Since : 15 March 2017 (2 years, 232 days)

Party : Bharatiya Janata Party

Image source:NDTV.com

18. Meghalaya

Chief Minister: Conrad Sangma

Since : 6 March, 2018 (1 year, 341 days)

Party : National People's Party

19. Mizoram

Chief Minister: Zoramthanga

Since : 15 December, 2918 (1 year, 57 days)

Party : Mizo National Front

20. Nagaland

Chief Minister: Neiphiu Rio

Since : 8 March, 2018 (1 year, 339 days)

Party : Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party

21. Odisha

Chief Minister: Naveen Patnaik

Since : 5 March 2000 (19 years, 342 days)

Party : Biju Janata Dal

22. Puducherry

Chief Minister: V. Narayanasamy

Since : 6 June 2016 (3 years, 249 days)

Party : Indian National Congress

23. Punjab

Chief Minister: Captain Amarinder Singh

Since : 16 March 2017 (2 years, 331 days)

Party : Indian National Congress

24. Rajasthan

Chief Minister: Ashok Gehlot

Since : 17 December. 2018 (169 days)

Party : Indian National Congress

25. Sikkim

Chief Minister: Prem Singh Tamang

Since : 27 May 2019 (259 days)

Party : Sikkim Krantikari Morcha

26. Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister: Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Since : 16 February 2017 (2 years, 359 days)

Party : All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

27. Telangana

Chief Minister: K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR)

Since : First (2 June 2014- 12 December 2018) & Second (13 December 2018 till present)

Party :Telangana Rashtra Samithi

Source: www.thenewsminute.com

28. Tripura

Chief Minister: Biplab Kumar Deb

Since : 9 March, 2018 (1 year, 338 days)

Party : Bharatiya Janata Party

29. Uttar Pradesh

Chief Minister: Yogi Adityanath

Since : 19 March 2017 (2 years, 328 days)

Party : Bharatiya Janata Party

30. Uttarakhand

Chief Minister: Trivendra Singh Rawat

Since : 18 March 2017(2 years, 329 days)

Party : Bharatiya Janata Party

31. West Bengal

Chief Minister: Mamata Banerjee

Since : 20 May 2011 (8 years, 266 days)

Party : All India Trinamool Congress

Current lieutenant governors and administrators of Union Territories

1. Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Devendra Kumar Joshi (8 October 2017)

2. The administrator of Chandigarh: V. P. Singh Badnore (22 August 2016)

3. The administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli: Praful Khoda Patel (30 December 2016) (Additional charge)

4. The administrator of Daman and Diu: Praful Khoda Patel (29 August 2016)

5. Lieutenant Governor of Delhi : Anil Baijal (31 December 2016)

6. The administrator of Lakshadweep: Farooq Khan (6 September 2016)

7. Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry: Kiran Bedi (29 May 2016)

8. Lieutenant Governors of Ladakh: Radha Krishna Mathur

9. Lieutenant Governors of Jammu and Kashmir Girish Chandra Murmu

Important facts:

Sikkim's Pawan Kumar Chamling has the longest incumbency; he is serving since December 1994 for 22 years. Virbhadra Singh of Himachal Pradesh is the oldest Chief Minister in India while Arunachal Pradesh's Pema Khandu is the youngest CM in the country.

So the above list says that there is just one woman Chief Minister in the whole country i.e. Mamata Banerjee in the West Bengal. Now after the revoke of article 370; Jammu and Kashmir state has become a Union territory with Legislative Assembly. This list of Chief Ministers of the Indian state is very important for all the competitive exams.

