List of Current Chief Ministers in India
According to the Gazette of India 2019; as of now; India has 28 States and 9 Union Territories. There are 31 Chief Ministers in India, 28 from States and 3 from Union Territories (Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu & Kashmir).
The Chief Minister of state is the real executive authority (de facto executive) in that particular state.
India is a “Union of State”. Article 164 of the Constitution says that the Chief Minister shall be appointed by the governor. However, this does not imply that the governor is free to appoint anyone as the Chief Minister.
Here is the list of current Chief Ministers of the Indian States and UTs.
1. Andhra Pradesh
Chief Minster :Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy
Since : 30 May 2019
Party : YSR Congress Party
2. Arunachal Pradesh
Chief Minister: Pema Khandu
Since : 17 July 2016 (275 days)
Party : Bharatiya Janata Party
3. Assam
Chief Minister: Sarbananda Sonowal
Since : 24 May 2016 (2 years, 322 days)
Party : Bharatiya Janata Party
4. Bihar
Chief Minister: Nitish Kumar
Since : 22 February 2015 (4 years, 193 days)
Party : Janata Dal (United)+BJP
5. Chhattisgarh
Chief Minister: Bhupesh Baghel
Since : 17 December, 2018 (260 Days)
Party : Indian National Congress
Chief Minister: Arvind Kejriwal
Since : 14 February 2015 (4 years, 361 days)
Party : Aam Aadmi Party
7. Goa
Chief Minister: Pramod Sawant
Since : 19 March 2019
Party : Bharatiya Janata Party
Since: :358 days
Chief Minister: Vijay Rupani
Since : 7 August 2016 (3 years, 187 days)
Party : Bharatiya Janata Party
9. Haryana
Chief Minister: Manohar Lal Khattar
Since : 26 October 2014 (5 years, 107 days)
Party : Bharatiya Janata Party
10. Himachal Pradesh
Chief Minister: Jai Ram Thakur
Since : 27 December 2017 ((2 year, 45 days))
Party : Bhartiya Janta Party
Chief Minister: vacant (Governor's rule)
Since : 20 December 2018 (257 days)
Party : *
Chief Minister: Hemant Soren
Since : 29 December 2019 ( 43 days)
Party :Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
13.Karnataka
Chief Minister: B. S. Yeddyurappa
Since : 26 July 2019 (119 days)
Party : BJP
Chief Minister: Pinarayi Vijayan
Since : 25 May 2016 (3 years, 261 days)
Party : Communist Party of India (Marxist)
15. Madhya Pradesh
Chief Minister: Kamal Nath
Since : 17 December, 2018 (1year, 55 days)
Party : Indian National Congress
16. Maharashtra
Chief Minister: To be decided soon
Since :
Party :
17. Manipur
Chief Minister: N. Biren Singh
Since : 15 March 2017 (2 years, 232 days)
Party : Bharatiya Janata Party
18. Meghalaya
Chief Minister: Conrad Sangma
Since : 6 March, 2018 (1 year, 341 days)
Party : National People's Party
19. Mizoram
Chief Minister: Zoramthanga
Since : 15 December, 2918 (1 year, 57 days)
Party : Mizo National Front
20. Nagaland
Chief Minister: Neiphiu Rio
Since : 8 March, 2018 (1 year, 339 days)
Party : Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
21. Odisha
Chief Minister: Naveen Patnaik
Since : 5 March 2000 (19 years, 342 days)
Party : Biju Janata Dal
22. Puducherry
Chief Minister: V. Narayanasamy
Since : 6 June 2016 (3 years, 249 days)
Party : Indian National Congress
23. Punjab
Chief Minister: Captain Amarinder Singh
Since : 16 March 2017 (2 years, 331 days)
Party : Indian National Congress
24. Rajasthan
Chief Minister: Ashok Gehlot
Since : 17 December. 2018 (169 days)
Party : Indian National Congress
25. Sikkim
Chief Minister: Prem Singh Tamang
Since : 27 May 2019 (259 days)
Party : Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
26. Tamil Nadu
Chief Minister: Edappadi K. Palaniswami
Since : 16 February 2017 (2 years, 359 days)
Party : All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
Chief Minister: K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR)
Since : First (2 June 2014- 12 December 2018) & Second (13 December 2018 till present)
Party :Telangana Rashtra Samithi
28. Tripura
Chief Minister: Biplab Kumar Deb
Since : 9 March, 2018 (1 year, 338 days)
Party : Bharatiya Janata Party
29. Uttar Pradesh
Chief Minister: Yogi Adityanath
Since : 19 March 2017 (2 years, 328 days)
Party : Bharatiya Janata Party
Chief Minister: Trivendra Singh Rawat
Since : 18 March 2017(2 years, 329 days)
Party : Bharatiya Janata Party
31. West Bengal
Chief Minister: Mamata Banerjee
Since : 20 May 2011 (8 years, 266 days)
Party : All India Trinamool Congress
Current lieutenant governors and administrators of Union Territories
1. Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Devendra Kumar Joshi (8 October 2017)
2. The administrator of Chandigarh: V. P. Singh Badnore (22 August 2016)
3. The administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli: Praful Khoda Patel (30 December 2016) (Additional charge)
4. The administrator of Daman and Diu: Praful Khoda Patel (29 August 2016)
5. Lieutenant Governor of Delhi : Anil Baijal (31 December 2016)
6. The administrator of Lakshadweep: Farooq Khan (6 September 2016)
7. Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry: Kiran Bedi (29 May 2016)
8. Lieutenant Governors of Ladakh: Radha Krishna Mathur
9. Lieutenant Governors of Jammu and Kashmir Girish Chandra Murmu
Important facts:
Sikkim's Pawan Kumar Chamling has the longest incumbency; he is serving since December 1994 for 22 years. Virbhadra Singh of Himachal Pradesh is the oldest Chief Minister in India while Arunachal Pradesh's Pema Khandu is the youngest CM in the country.
So the above list says that there is just one woman Chief Minister in the whole country i.e. Mamata Banerjee in the West Bengal. Now after the revoke of article 370; Jammu and Kashmir state has become a Union territory with Legislative Assembly. This list of Chief Ministers of the Indian state is very important for all the competitive exams.