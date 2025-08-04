Gujarat School Holidays in August 2025: Check Important Dates for School Closures

Gujarat School Holidays in August 2025: August is a month full of meaningful holidays that include Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, Janmastami and Ganesh Chaturthi. With multiple weekend breaks as well, students and parents can enjoy this time. Most schools will have holidays across the state. To check the full list, students can take a look at the table provided in this article.
Complete List of Gujarat School Holidays in August 2025
Below is the full list of school holidays in Gujarat for August based on the official calendar and cultural observances.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday/Festival Name
|
Holiday Type
|
School Status
|
9 August 2025
|
Saturday
|
Raksha Bandhan
|
Religious/Festival
|
Closed
|
15 August 2025
|
Friday
|
Independence Day & Parsi New Year
|
National Holiday
|
Closed
|
16 August 2025
|
Saturday
|
Janmashtami
|
Religious/Festival
|
Closed
|
23 August 2025
|
Saturday
|
Fourth Saturday
|
Weekend
|
Closed
|
27 August 2025
|
Wednesday
|
Ganesh Chaturthi
|
Religious/Festival
|
Closed
|
All Sundays
|
3, 10, 17, 24, 31 August
|
Weekly Off
|
Weekend
|
Closed
Note: Holiday observances may vary for different boards and states, too. Parents and students must keep a check on the official notifications issued by the school.
Important Note For Parents and Students
-
Local Holidays: Many districts may observe local cultural holidays as well, like regional festivals.
-
Optional Leave: Schools may offer optional leave for communities that might be celebrating specific regional festivals.
-
Plan for study: Students can use these long weekends to plan their study schedule.
Who Gets These Holidays?
These holidays are generally applicable to:
-
Government schools that come under the Gujarat State Education Board (GSEB).
-
These holidays are also applicable to Private Schools
-
CBSE and ICSE boards also get holidays, but the dates might differ.
-
Municipal and Aided Schools
