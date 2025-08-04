RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Gujarat School Holidays in August 2025: Check Important Dates for School Closures

August School Holidays 2025: August is a month packed with many festivals, along with national observances and weekend breaks. This month is a good time to relax and spend some quality time with the family. Students in Gujarat can look forward to several school holidays this month. Keep reading the full article to know. 

ByAkshita Jolly
Aug 4, 2025, 13:51 IST

Gujarat School Holidays in August 2025: August is a month full of meaningful holidays that include Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, Janmastami and Ganesh Chaturthi. With multiple weekend breaks as well, students and parents can enjoy this time. Most schools will have holidays across the state. To check the full list, students can take a look at the table provided in this article. 

Complete List of Gujarat School Holidays in August 2025

Below is the full list of school holidays in Gujarat for August based on the official calendar and cultural observances. 

Date

Day

Holiday/Festival Name

Holiday Type

School Status

9 August 2025

Saturday

Raksha Bandhan

Religious/Festival

Closed

15 August 2025

Friday

Independence Day & Parsi New Year

National Holiday

Closed

16 August 2025

Saturday

Janmashtami

Religious/Festival

Closed

23 August 2025

Saturday

Fourth Saturday

Weekend

Closed

27 August 2025

Wednesday

Ganesh Chaturthi

Religious/Festival

Closed

All Sundays

3, 10, 17, 24, 31 August

Weekly Off

Weekend

Closed

Note: Holiday observances may vary for different boards and states, too. Parents and students must keep a check on the official notifications issued by the school. 

Important Note For Parents and Students

  • Local Holidays: Many districts may observe local cultural holidays as well, like regional festivals. 

  • Optional Leave: Schools may offer optional leave for communities that might be celebrating specific regional festivals. 

  • Plan for study: Students can use these long weekends to plan their study schedule. 

Who Gets These Holidays?

These holidays are generally applicable to: 

  • Government schools that come under the Gujarat State Education Board (GSEB). 

  • These holidays are also applicable to Private Schools

  • CBSE and ICSE boards also get holidays, but the dates might differ. 

  • Municipal and Aided Schools

Other Related Links

Akshita Jolly
Akshita Jolly

Content Writer

Akshita Jolly is a multimedia professional specialising in education, entertainment, fashion, health, and lifestyle news. Holding a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has contributed to renowned media organisations, including the Press Trust of India. She currently serves as Executive – Editorial at Jagran New Media, where she writes, edits, and manages content for the School and News sections of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. She also creates engaging and informative videos for the Jagran Josh YouTube platform, helping to make educational content more accessible and dynamic. Her work has contributed to reaching over 10 million monthly users, reflecting both the impact and scale of her content. For inquiries, she can be reached at akshitajolly@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News