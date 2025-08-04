UPSC CAPF AC Expected Cut Off 2025: Check Previous Year Cut Offs and Minimum Qualifying Marks

UPSC CAPF AC Cut Off 2025 (Expected): The expected cut off marks are an important factor for the candidates to analyse their future course of action in their preparation journey. Aspirants who have sat for the written exam of the UPSC CAPF, must now be eager to check their marks. The cut-off marks will help them to decide whether to prepare for the physical examination (PET). These marks are a reflection of the question paper level i.e., how much difficult the question paper was and other related factors. The UPSC CAPF exam was conducted on 03 August 2025. The exam was conducted in two shifts. Candidates can check the UPSC CAPF exam analysis. UPSC CAPF Expected Cut Off 2025 (Category‑wise) While official figures are awaited, the following estimates are based on previous years data and expert insight. Candidates who will score above these thresholds are likely to be shortlisted for subsequent stages.

Category Paper I (Out of 250) General 120-125 EWS 110-115 OBC 120-125 SC 105-110 ST 100-105 Ex‑Servicemen (Ex‑S) 25-30 UPSC CAPF 2025 Minimum Qualifying Marks (Passing Standards) To advance in the recruitment process, UPSC requires candidates to meet minimum passing marks, which differ from cut‑off marks. In order to qualify the exam, the candidates must meet the minimum marks criteria. Paper I : At least 25% (62.5 out of 250)

Paper II: At least 15-25% depending on category (45-50 out of 200) What Is a Competitive Score for the General Category in 2025? A final score above 320 out of 600 is expected to be highly competitive for General category candidates. Historical trends suggest: Written stage: 195-205 out of 450

Final selection merit:320-330 out of 600

Those surpassing these scores should focus on maintaining performance in the interview and physical tests to secure a place in the merit list. UPSC CAPF AC Cut Off: Previous Years’ Data The past year cut off marks helps understand cut‑off evolution and set realistic targets. The cut off marks varies year after year based on the level of the exam. The exam level i.e., how difficult or easy was the question paper, will define the cut-off marks. Here, we have provided the previous year cut off marks. CAPF AC Cut Off 2023 Category Paper I Written (I+II) Final Cut Off (out of 600) General 118.85 196 325 EWS 109.28 189 311 OBC 118.85 196 321 SC 109.28 186 307 ST 103.83 176 301 Ex‑S 26.64 64 159 CAPF AC Cut Off 2022 General: Paper I: 135.08, Written: 221, Final: 345

SC: 120.30 / 203 / 313

Ex‑Servicemen: 25.54 / 57 / 139