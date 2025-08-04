UPSC CAPF AC Expected Cut Off 2025: Check Previous Year Cut Offs and Minimum Qualifying Marks

UPSC CAPF AC Cut Off 2025 (Expected): The expected cut off marks are an important factor for the candidates to analyse their future course of action in their preparation journey. Aspirants who have sat for the written exam of the UPSC CAPF, must now be eager to check their marks. The cut-off marks will help them to decide whether to prepare for the physical examination (PET). These marks are a reflection of the question paper level i.e., how much difficult the question paper was and other related factors. The UPSC CAPF exam was conducted on 03 August 2025. The exam was conducted in two shifts. Candidates can check the UPSC CAPF exam analysis.
UPSC CAPF Expected Cut Off 2025 (Category‑wise)
While official figures are awaited, the following estimates are based on previous years data and expert insight. Candidates who will score above these thresholds are likely to be shortlisted for subsequent stages.
UPSC CAPF 2025 Minimum Qualifying Marks (Passing Standards)
To advance in the recruitment process, UPSC requires candidates to meet minimum passing marks, which differ from cut‑off marks. In order to qualify the exam, the candidates must meet the minimum marks criteria.
-
Paper I: At least 25% (62.5 out of 250)
-
Paper II: At least 15-25% depending on category (45-50 out of 200)
What Is a Competitive Score for the General Category in 2025?
A final score above 320 out of 600 is expected to be highly competitive for General category candidates. Historical trends suggest:
-
Written stage: 195-205 out of 450
-
Final selection merit:320-330 out of 600
Those surpassing these scores should focus on maintaining performance in the interview and physical tests to secure a place in the merit list.
UPSC CAPF AC Cut Off: Previous Years’ Data
The past year cut off marks helps understand cut‑off evolution and set realistic targets. The cut off marks varies year after year based on the level of the exam. The exam level i.e., how difficult or easy was the question paper, will define the cut-off marks. Here, we have provided the previous year cut off marks.
CAPF AC Cut Off 2023
CAPF AC Cut Off 2022
-
General: Paper I: 135.08, Written: 221, Final: 345
-
SC: 120.30 / 203 / 313
-
Ex‑Servicemen: 25.54 / 57 / 139
CAPF AC Cut Off 2021 and Earlier
Cut off remained around 345 for General (2021), with Paper I + II scores ~205‑226 depending on year. Earlier years show gradual fluctuations based on exam difficulty and vacancies.
Factors Influencing UPSC CAPF AC 2025 Cut‑off
There are several parameters that determine the cut-off marks. These factors are very importAnt in defining the cut-off marks. The number of applicants who have applied for the examination, number of vacancies for the given year, difficulty level of the exam,etc determines the cut-off marks.
-
Number of applicants: Higher competition may raise cut‑off thresholds.
-
Total number of Vacancy: Limited openings tend to increase required marks.
-
Difficulty level of exam: Easier papers may push cut‑off higher; tougher papers lower.
-
Overall performance: Candidate preparedness in large numbers shifts cut‑off up or down.
