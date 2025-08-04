RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
Bihar Police Constable Cut Off 2025 (Expected): Check Category Wise Cut Off Marks Here

Bihar Police Constable Cut Off 2025 will soon be released on csbc.bihar.gov.in along with the result. Candidates can review the expected and previous years’ cut-off trends to plan preparation effectively. This article also explains factors affecting the cut off and provides steps to download the official cut-off PDF.

ByMridula Sharma
Aug 4, 2025, 12:23 IST
Bihar Police Constable Cut Off 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) will soon release the Bihar Police Constable Cut Off 2025 on its official website. The cut-off marks will be published along with the exam result. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the cut-off PDF from csbc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates preparing for upcoming constable exams can refer to the previous cut-off trends for better preparation.

The Bihar Police Constable Cut Off 2025 represents the minimum qualifying marks needed to pass the exam. It will be released category-wise to ensure fair selection. Read the full article to know more about the Bihar Police Constable 2025 cut-off, category-wise marks, and factors influencing it.

Candidates preparing for the upcoming recruitment should review the expected Bihar Police Constable Cut Off 2025 to understand the likely qualifying marks. These estimated cut-off marks will help aspirants set a target score and plan their preparation effectively.

Bihar Police Constable Expected Cut Off for Male Candidates

The following is the expected category-wise cut-off for male candidates in the Bihar Police Constable exam:

Category

Expected Cut Off (Out of 100)

General

72 – 75

OBC

69 – 70

EWS

70 – 73

ST

52 – 55

SC

58 – 60

Bihar Police Constable Expected Cut Off for Female Candidates

Check out the expected cut-off marks for female candidates in the Bihar Police Constable recruitment:

Category

Expected Cut Off (Out of 100)

General

45 – 50

OBC

37 – 42

EWS

41 – 45

ST

29 – 33

SC

31 – 36

Bihar Police Constable Previous Years’ Cut Off Marks

Candidates can refer to the Bihar Police Constable previous years’ cut-off marks to analyze trends and set realistic preparation goals. Reviewing past cut-offs not only helps in understanding the difficulty level but also allows candidates to evaluate their performance better. Below are the category-wise cut-off marks from previous recruitment cycles.

Bihar Police Constable Cut Off 2024

The following are the category-wise Bihar Police Constable cut off marks for the 2024 recruitment cycle:

For Male Candidates:

Category

Cut Off Marks

General

75 – 80 Marks

EWS

72 – 77 Marks

SC

65 – 70 Marks

ST

58 – 63 Marks

BC

62 – 67 Marks

EBC

60 – 65 Marks

For Female Candidates:

Category

Cut Off Marks

General

70 – 75 Marks

EWS

70 – 75 Marks

SC

60 – 65 Marks

ST

50 – 55 Marks

BC

52 – 57 Marks

EBC

50 – 55 Marks

Bihar Police Constable Cut Off 2022

The following is the category-wise Bihar Police Constable cut off for the 2022 recruitment cycle:

For Male Candidates:

Category

Cut Off Marks

General

76 Marks

EWS

68 Marks

SC

68 Marks

ST

60 Marks

BC

72 Marks

EBC

72 Marks

For Female Candidates:

Category

Cut Off Marks

General

74 Marks

EWS

62 Marks

SC

46 Marks

ST

50 Marks

BC

68 Marks

EBC

60 Marks

Factors Affecting Bihar Police Constable Cut Off Marks

The Bihar Police Constable cut off marks are influenced by several factors that determine the qualifying score each year. The cut off usually remains within a close range, but variations occur depending on the following elements:

  • Number of Applicants

  • Exam Difficulty Level

  • Number of Vacancies

How to Download the Bihar Police Constable Cut Off 2025?

The Bihar Police Constable Cut Off 2025 will be released in PDF format on the official website of CSBC. The following are the steps to easily download the cut-off marks once released:

Step 1: Go to csbc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the link that says “Bihar Police Constable Cut Off 2025” on the homepage.

Step 3: The category-wise cut-off marks will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Click on the download option to save the cut-off PDF for future reference.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

