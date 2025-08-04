Bihar Police Constable Cut Off 2025 (Expected): Check Category Wise Cut Off Marks Here

Bihar Police Constable Cut Off 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) will soon release the Bihar Police Constable Cut Off 2025 on its official website. The cut-off marks will be published along with the exam result. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the cut-off PDF from csbc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates preparing for upcoming constable exams can refer to the previous cut-off trends for better preparation.
The Bihar Police Constable Cut Off 2025 represents the minimum qualifying marks needed to pass the exam. It will be released category-wise to ensure fair selection. Read the full article to know more about the Bihar Police Constable 2025 cut-off, category-wise marks, and factors influencing it.
Bihar Police Constable Cut Off 2025 (Expected)
Candidates preparing for the upcoming recruitment should review the expected Bihar Police Constable Cut Off 2025 to understand the likely qualifying marks. These estimated cut-off marks will help aspirants set a target score and plan their preparation effectively.
Bihar Police Constable Expected Cut Off for Male Candidates
The following is the expected category-wise cut-off for male candidates in the Bihar Police Constable exam:
|
Category
|
Expected Cut Off (Out of 100)
|
General
|
72 – 75
|
OBC
|
69 – 70
|
EWS
|
70 – 73
|
ST
|
52 – 55
|
SC
|
58 – 60
Bihar Police Constable Expected Cut Off for Female Candidates
Check out the expected cut-off marks for female candidates in the Bihar Police Constable recruitment:
|
Category
|
Expected Cut Off (Out of 100)
|
General
|
45 – 50
|
OBC
|
37 – 42
|
EWS
|
41 – 45
|
ST
|
29 – 33
|
SC
|
31 – 36
Bihar Police Constable Previous Years’ Cut Off Marks
Candidates can refer to the Bihar Police Constable previous years’ cut-off marks to analyze trends and set realistic preparation goals. Reviewing past cut-offs not only helps in understanding the difficulty level but also allows candidates to evaluate their performance better. Below are the category-wise cut-off marks from previous recruitment cycles.
Bihar Police Constable Cut Off 2024
The following are the category-wise Bihar Police Constable cut off marks for the 2024 recruitment cycle:
For Male Candidates:
|
Category
|
Cut Off Marks
|
General
|
75 – 80 Marks
|
EWS
|
72 – 77 Marks
|
SC
|
65 – 70 Marks
|
ST
|
58 – 63 Marks
|
BC
|
62 – 67 Marks
|
EBC
|
60 – 65 Marks
For Female Candidates:
|
Category
|
Cut Off Marks
|
General
|
70 – 75 Marks
|
EWS
|
70 – 75 Marks
|
SC
|
60 – 65 Marks
|
ST
|
50 – 55 Marks
|
BC
|
52 – 57 Marks
|
EBC
|
50 – 55 Marks
Bihar Police Constable Cut Off 2022
The following is the category-wise Bihar Police Constable cut off for the 2022 recruitment cycle:
For Male Candidates:
|
Category
|
Cut Off Marks
|
General
|
76 Marks
|
EWS
|
68 Marks
|
SC
|
68 Marks
|
ST
|
60 Marks
|
BC
|
72 Marks
|
EBC
|
72 Marks
For Female Candidates:
|
Category
|
Cut Off Marks
|
General
|
74 Marks
|
EWS
|
62 Marks
|
SC
|
46 Marks
|
ST
|
50 Marks
|
BC
|
68 Marks
|
EBC
|
60 Marks
Factors Affecting Bihar Police Constable Cut Off Marks
The Bihar Police Constable cut off marks are influenced by several factors that determine the qualifying score each year. The cut off usually remains within a close range, but variations occur depending on the following elements:
-
Number of Applicants
-
Exam Difficulty Level
-
Number of Vacancies
How to Download the Bihar Police Constable Cut Off 2025?
The Bihar Police Constable Cut Off 2025 will be released in PDF format on the official website of CSBC. The following are the steps to easily download the cut-off marks once released:
Step 1: Go to csbc.bihar.gov.in.
Step 2: Look for the link that says “Bihar Police Constable Cut Off 2025” on the homepage.
Step 3: The category-wise cut-off marks will appear on your screen.
Step 4: Click on the download option to save the cut-off PDF for future reference.
