Maha HSC Toppers List 2023: Check Maharashtra Board 12th Toppers Name, Pass Percentage, City and District-wise Details

Maha HSC Toppers List 2023: The board releases the names and rank of Maharashtra Board class 12th toppers and pass percentage. Check MSBSHSE HSC toppers names, merit list pass percentage and other result statistics here.

Maha HSC Toppers List 2023: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) releases the name of toppers, and pass percentages along with the announcement of Maharashtra class 12th result. Students can check MSBSHSE board HSCresults online at mahresult.nic.in. They need to use their registration details in the login window to download the marksheet.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Live Update

In Maharashtra HSC result 2022, 94.22% of students passed. Last year, as many as 1439731 students appeared for the HSC exam in the state this year of whom 1356604 have cleared the exam. Also, as many as 10,047 students have got 90% or more marks.

Maharashtra Board 12th Toppers List 2023: Who Tops the MAHA HSC Result

The board releases the names of toppers along with the MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board result 2023. Students can check the list of toppers, once available:

Maharashtra Board 12th Toppers 2019

Toppers name Streams School/College Pass Percentage Anisha Vaishampayan Commerce R A Poddar College 97.23% Gaurav Goel Science Pace Junior College, Andheri 97.38%

Maharashtra HSC Topper 2018

Ranks Toppers Name Marks obtained Rank 1 Gawade Amol Dilip 642/650 Rank 2 Amit Kisan 639/650 Rank 3 Chavan Dhanashri Eknath 637/650 Aditya Surendrakumar Sahu Ritika Ramnaresh

Maharashtra HSC Result Statistics for Arts, Science and Commerce

Last year, as many as 10,047 students have got 90% or more marks. Check Maharashtra class 12 statistics here -

Years Overall Pass % Boys’ Pass % Girls’ Pass % Total Students 2022 94.22% 93.29% 95.35% 14,59,664 2021 99.63 99.54 99.73 13,19,754 2020 90.66 88.04 93.88 14,13,687 2019 85.88 82.4 90.25 14,89,837 2018 88.41 85.23 92.36 14,85,132 2017 89.5 93.2 86.65 14,29,478 2016 86.6 83.46 83.46 13,19,754 2015 91.26 88.8 94.29 12,37,241 2014 90.03 87.23 93.5 11,98,859 2013 79.95 76.62 84.06 10,88,653

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022- Stream-wise Performance

Streams Pass percentage Science 98.30% Arts 90.51% Commerce 91.71%

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Division-Wise Pass Percentage

Division Pass Percentage Konkan 97.21% Pune 93.61% Latur 95.25% Amravati 96.34 % Kolhapur 95.07% Nagpur 96.52% Aurangabad 94.97% Mumbai 90.91% Nashik 95.03%

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021- Stream-wise Performance