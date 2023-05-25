Maha HSC Toppers List 2023: Check Maharashtra Board 12th Toppers Name, Pass Percentage, City and District-wise Details

Maha HSC Toppers List 2023: The board releases the names and rank of Maharashtra Board class 12th toppers and pass percentage. Check MSBSHSE HSC toppers names, merit list pass percentage and other result statistics here. 

Maha HSC Toppers List 2023
Maha HSC Toppers List 2023: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) releases the name of toppers, and pass percentages along with the announcement of Maharashtra class 12th result. Students can check MSBSHSE board HSCresults online at mahresult.nic.in. They need to use their registration details in the login window to download the marksheet.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Live Update

In Maharashtra HSC result 2022, 94.22% of students passed. Last year, as many as 1439731 students appeared for the HSC exam in the state this year of whom 1356604 have cleared the exam. Also, as many as 10,047 students have got 90% or more marks.

Maharashtra Board 12th Toppers List 2023: Who Tops the MAHA HSC Result 

The board releases the names of toppers along with the MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board result 2023. Students can check the list of toppers, once available: 

Maharashtra Board 12th Toppers 2019

Toppers name

Streams

School/College

Pass Percentage

Anisha Vaishampayan

Commerce

R A Poddar College

97.23%

Gaurav Goel

Science

Pace Junior College, Andheri

97.38%

Maharashtra HSC Topper 2018

Ranks

Toppers Name

Marks obtained

Rank 1

Gawade Amol Dilip

642/650

Rank 2

Amit Kisan

639/650

Rank 3

Chavan Dhanashri Eknath

637/650

Aditya Surendrakumar

Sahu Ritika Ramnaresh

Maharashtra HSC Result Statistics for Arts, Science and Commerce 

Last year, as many as 10,047 students have got 90% or more marks. Check Maharashtra class 12 statistics here - 

Years

Overall Pass %

Boys’ Pass %

Girls’ Pass %

Total Students

2022

94.22%

93.29%

95.35%

14,59,664

2021

99.63

99.54

99.73

13,19,754

2020

90.66

88.04

93.88

14,13,687

2019

85.88

82.4

90.25

14,89,837

2018

88.41

85.23

92.36

14,85,132

2017

89.5

93.2

86.65

14,29,478

2016

86.6

83.46

83.46

13,19,754

2015

91.26

88.8

94.29

12,37,241

2014

90.03

87.23

93.5

11,98,859

2013

79.95

76.62

84.06

10,88,653

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022- Stream-wise Performance

Streams

Pass percentage

Science

98.30%

Arts

90.51%

Commerce

91.71%

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Division-Wise Pass Percentage

Division

Pass Percentage

Konkan

97.21%

Pune

93.61%

Latur

95.25%

Amravati

96.34 %

Kolhapur

95.07%

Nagpur

96.52%

Aurangabad

94.97%

Mumbai

90.91%

Nashik

95.03%

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021- Stream-wise Performance

Streams

Pass percentage

Science

91.45%

Arts

99.83%

Commerce

99.91%

