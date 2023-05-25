Maha HSC Toppers List 2023: Check Maharashtra Board 12th Toppers Name, Pass Percentage, City and District-wise Details

Maha HSC Toppers List 2023: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) releases the name of toppers, and pass percentages along with the announcement of Maharashtra class 12th result. Students can check MSBSHSE board HSCresults online at mahresult.nic.in. They need to use their registration details in the login window to download the marksheet.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Live Update
In Maharashtra HSC result 2022, 94.22% of students passed. Last year, as many as 1439731 students appeared for the HSC exam in the state this year of whom 1356604 have cleared the exam. Also, as many as 10,047 students have got 90% or more marks.
Maharashtra Board 12th Toppers List 2023: Who Tops the MAHA HSC Result
The board releases the names of toppers along with the MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board result 2023. Students can check the list of toppers, once available:
Maharashtra Board 12th Toppers 2019
|
Toppers name
|
Streams
|
School/College
|
Pass Percentage
|
Anisha Vaishampayan
|
Commerce
|
R A Poddar College
|
97.23%
|
Gaurav Goel
|
Science
|
Pace Junior College, Andheri
|
97.38%
Maharashtra HSC Topper 2018
|
Ranks
|
Toppers Name
|
Marks obtained
|
Rank 1
|
Gawade Amol Dilip
|
642/650
|
Rank 2
|
Amit Kisan
|
639/650
|
Rank 3
|
Chavan Dhanashri Eknath
|
637/650
|
Aditya Surendrakumar
|
Sahu Ritika Ramnaresh
Maharashtra HSC Result Statistics for Arts, Science and Commerce
Last year, as many as 10,047 students have got 90% or more marks. Check Maharashtra class 12 statistics here -
|
Years
|
Overall Pass %
|
Boys’ Pass %
|
Girls’ Pass %
|
Total Students
|
2022
|
94.22%
|
93.29%
|
95.35%
|
14,59,664
|
2021
|
99.63
|
99.54
|
99.73
|
13,19,754
|
2020
|
90.66
|
88.04
|
93.88
|
14,13,687
|
2019
|
85.88
|
82.4
|
90.25
|
14,89,837
|
2018
|
88.41
|
85.23
|
92.36
|
14,85,132
|
2017
|
89.5
|
93.2
|
86.65
|
14,29,478
|
2016
|
86.6
|
83.46
|
83.46
|
13,19,754
|
2015
|
91.26
|
88.8
|
94.29
|
12,37,241
|
2014
|
90.03
|
87.23
|
93.5
|
11,98,859
|
2013
|
79.95
|
76.62
|
84.06
|
10,88,653
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022- Stream-wise Performance
|
Streams
|
Pass percentage
|
Science
|
98.30%
|
Arts
|
90.51%
|
Commerce
|
91.71%
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Division-Wise Pass Percentage
|
Division
|
Pass Percentage
|
Konkan
|
97.21%
|
Pune
|
93.61%
|
Latur
|
95.25%
|
Amravati
|
96.34 %
|
Kolhapur
|
95.07%
|
Nagpur
|
96.52%
|
Aurangabad
|
94.97%
|
Mumbai
|
90.91%
|
Nashik
|
95.03%
Maharashtra HSC Result 2021- Stream-wise Performance
|
Streams
|
Pass percentage
|
Science
|
91.45%
|
Arts
|
99.83%
|
Commerce
|
99.91%